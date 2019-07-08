On 21 June 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan held joint informal consultations with the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya and the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan.

At the initiative of the Chair of the Sudan Sanctions Committee, the three Committees met to discuss the presence of Darfuri armed groups in Libya and South Sudan, as well as a common approach to address the issue. The Panels of Experts on the Sudan, Libya and South Sudan also participated and briefed the three Committees.