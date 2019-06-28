On 28 June 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following entities from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

B. Entities and Other Groups

IQe.007 Name: AGRICULTURAL NATIONAL ESTABLISHMENT IN ABU- GREIB

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Baghdad International Airport, General Street, Bagdad, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.011 Name: ANIMAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 22055, Al-Shaikh Omar Street, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.012 Name: ARAB IraqI COMPANY FOR LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 29041, Baghdad, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.034 Name: GENERAL AGRICULTURAL ESTABLISHMENT IN DALMAG

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Ahrar, Kut, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.035 Name: GENERAL AGRICULTURAL ORGANIZATION IN KHALIS

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 564, Al-Khalis, Diala Muhafadha, Al-Khalis, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.036 Name: GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR STATE FARMS

Name (original script): المصلحة العامة للمزارع الحكومية

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 21035, General Ramadi Street, entrance of Agaruf Street, Baghdad, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.037 Name: GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR AGRICULTURAL ORGANIZATIONS

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 21015, Battawin, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.080 Name: NAHRAWAN AGRICULTURAL ESTABLISHMENT

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 20195, New Baghdad, Nahrawan, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.104 Name: STATE AGRICULTURAL ESTABLISHMENT IN ISHAQI

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Dujail - Salah Eldin, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.105 Name: STATE AGRICULTURAL ESTABLISHMENT IN MUSSAYIB

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Mussayib Establishment, Babylon, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.147 Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF AGRICULTURE IN DUJAILA / DUJAILA AGROINDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box Aioroba, K 29 Oroba, Kut, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.165 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR ANIMAL PRODUCTION

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: a) Zafaraniya Area, near Post Office, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 3073, Karadde Charkieya/Erkhaita, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.171 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR FISHERIES

A.k.a.: a) STATE FISHERIES ORGANIZATION b) STATE ENTERPRISE FOR SEA FISHERIES c) STATE ENTERPRISE FOR INLAND FISHERIES F.k.a.: na Address: a) P.O. Box 3296, near Aqaba Bin Nafa Square, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 260, Basrah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

