The Security Council received an update today on recent work carried out by the Sudan sanctions committee, in particular, its coordination with the expert panel monitoring activities of Darfuri armed groups in neighbouring countries.

Joanna Wronecka (Poland), speaking as Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1592 (2005) concerning Sudan, gave an update on its activities between 26 March and 18 June 2019. During informal consultations on 12 April, she said, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on Sudan noted that it will continue to monitor potential sanctions violations, follow the peace and political processes, investigate Darfuri armed groups in Libya and elsewhere in the region, and work with the expert panels of the Libya, South Sudan and Central African Republic sanctions committees, as well as the African Union and United Nations entities in Sudan.

She went on to state that, having noted the possible impact that mission’s drawdown would have on the Panel’s ability to conduct its work, the Coordinator also stated that the transitional period in Sudan could affect its efforts, adding that, as currently mandated, the Panel is unable to travel to Sudan.

On 6 June, the Committee received the Expert Panel’s first quarterly report on the situation in Darfur, she recalled, noting that it focused on UNAMID’s activities, the peace process, armed groups, compliance with both international humanitarian law and the Council’s targeted sanctions, as well as regional projection of the situation on the ground. On 21 June, during a joint meeting of the Libya, Sudan and South Sudan Committees, the respective Panels provided updates on the activities of Darfuri armed groups in those countries.

Announcing her intention to visit Sudan, she said the dates have yet to be determined, given the political and security conditions in that country.

The meeting began at 3 p.m. and ended at 3:05 p.m.