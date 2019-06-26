The Security Council today decided to renew its sanctions regime imposed against designated individuals and entities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as it unanimously adopted resolution 2478 (2019).

Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member Council decided to renew until 1 July 2020 the measures as set out in paragraphs 1 to 6 of resolution 2293 (2016), while also deciding to extend until 1 August 2020 the mandate of the related Group of Experts. Expressing its intention to review the latter’s mandate and take appropriate action regarding the further extension no later than 1 July 2020, it requested the Secretary-General to take the necessary steps to re-establish the Group. It further requested the Group of Experts to provide a midterm report no later than 30 December 2019, and a final report no later than 15 June 2020.

Reaffirming the reporting provisions set out in resolution 2360 (2017), the Council also requested the Group of Experts to circulate to the relevant sanctions committee, every 12 months, proposed updates to the existing information on the Democratic Republic of the Congo sanctions list. Those relate to identifiers of individuals, groups, undertakings and entities designated by the sanctions committee; individuals on the sanctions list who are reportedly deceased; the status and location of frozen assets; and the names of any legal beneficiaries or any joint owners of related assets.

