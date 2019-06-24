On 24 June 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following entities from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.015 Name: AUTOMOBILE STATE ENTERPRISE

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Near Andulus Square, off Nidal Street, P.O. Box 3270, Bagdad, Bagdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.026 Name: DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES

A.k.a.: Directorate General of Medical Appliances F.k.a.: na Address: a) P.O. Box 17041, Baghdad, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 17014, Al-Hurriya, Baghdad, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.029 Name: DIRECTORATE OF TRANSFORMERS PROJECT

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 21, Baquba, Diala, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.056 Name: IRAQI COMPANY FOR CARTON MANUFACTURIES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 29029, Za'Faraniya, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.062 Name: IRAQI REFRESHMENT COMPANY

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 2339, Alwiyah, Za'Faraniya, Industrial Area, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.075 Name: MISHRAQ SULPHUR STATE ENTERPRISE

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 54, Al Ishraq-Ninawa, Mosul, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.095 Name: NORTHERN CEMENT STATE ENTERPRISE

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 1, Sulaimaniyah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.106 Name: STATE BATTERY MANUFACTURING ESTABLISHMENT

A.k.a.: STATE BATTERY MANUFACTURING ENTERPRISE F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 190, Al-Waziriyah, Safi El-Din, Al-Hilli St., Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.107 Name: STATE COMPANY FOR PLASTIC BAGS INDUSTRIES IN TIKRIT

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 12, Muhafadha Salah Aldin, Tikrit, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.128 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR GLASS AND CERAMIC INDUSTRIES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Ramadi, Al Anbar, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.140 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR RAW BUILDING MATERIALS

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 5890, Alwiya, near Unknown Soldier, Saadoun Street, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.146 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR WOOD INDUSTRIES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: a) Abu Sukhair, P.O. Box 20, Najaf, Iraq b) Manadhira, Al-Najaf, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.172 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Khullani Square, Khulafa St., Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.176 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR ROADS AND BRIDGES A.k.a.: a) STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF BRIDGES CONSTRUCTION b) STATE ESTABLISHMENT FOR MIDDLE AREA (ROADS c) STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF CONSTRUCTION OF ROADS (SOUTHERN AREA) d) STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF CONSTRUCTION OF ROADS (NORTHERN AREA e) STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF CONSTRUCTION OF ROADS (MIDDLE AREA AROUND ELPHURATE f) STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF EXPRESSWAY ROADS F.k.a.: na Address: a) Karradat Mariam, Karkh, P.O. Box 917, Baghdad, Iraq b) Nassiryah, Iraq c) Kirkuk, Iraq d) Hilla, Iraq e) Yousufia, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.181 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR MINERALS

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 2330, Sa'doon Street, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.023 Name: DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF GENERATION AND TRANSMISSION OF ELECTRICITY

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 1058, Al-Masbah, Building 4/356, Baghdad, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.081 Name: NASSIRITYAH THERMAL POWER STATION

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 31, Nassiriyah, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

