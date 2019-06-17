On 7 June 2019, the Group of Experts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo transmitted its final report to the President of the Security Council (S/2019/469). The report is currently available on the Committee’s website via the following link: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1533/work-and-mandate/expert-reports .

In this connection, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo wishes to draw attention of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the following recommendation cited in the above report:

Paragraph 210 (f) — “The Group recommends that the Democratic Republic of the Congo conduct regular audits of comptoirs and négociants, in particular in Bukavu and Butembo, to detect under-declaration of gold and impose penalties as appropriate.”