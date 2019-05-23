On 15 May 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia held its third informal consultations of the year to consider the midterm update of the Panel of Experts on Somalia, in accordance with paragraph 54 of resolution 2444 (2018).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on the main findings of the midterm update. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Coordinator. Thereafter, Committee members discussed the recommendations contained in the midterm update.

Committee members expressed support for the ongoing work of the Panel of Experts, and emphasized again the importance of a strengthened relationship between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Panel of Experts.