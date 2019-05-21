On 21 May 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the entry below from its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. The entry was deleted after the Committee concluded its consideration of the delisting request for this name submitted by the designating State in accordance with paragraph 69 of resolution 2368 (2017).

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, no longer apply to the name set out below.

A. Individuals

QDi.202 Name: 1: MAZEN 2: SALAH 3: MOHAMMED 4: na

Name (original script): مازن صلاح محمد

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 18 May 1981 POB: Arbil, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mazen Ali Hussein born 1 Jan. 1982 in Baghdad, Iraq b) Issa Salah Muhamad born 1 Jan. 1980 Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: German travel document (“Reiseausweis”) A 0144378 (revoked as at Sep. 2012) National identification no: na Address: 94051 Hauzenberg, Germany Listed on: 6 Dec. 2005 (amended on 21 Oct. 2008, 13 Dec. 2011, 15 Nov. 2012, 1 May 2019) Other information: Member of Ansar Al-Islam (QDe.098). Released from custody in Germany on 18 May 2012. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 30 Jul. 2009. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

The names of individuals and entities removed from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee's website. Other information about the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List may also be found on the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/procedures-for-delisting.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.