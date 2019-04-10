The Security Council extended today, until 24 April 2020, the mandate of the panel of experts that assists the dedicated committee overseeing sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2464 (2019) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council urged all States, relevant United Nations bodies and other interested parties, to cooperate fully with the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006) and its Panel of Experts, in particular by supplying any information on implementation of the restrictive measures imposed by relevant resolutions.

Speaking after the vote, the representative of the United States said his delegation is pleased to see the Panel’s mandate renewed so that it can continue its vital work, which would contribute to the implementation of fully verified denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Noting that the methods of sanctions evasion are becoming increasingly sophisticated, he urged support for investigations of violations, including the illegal practice of obtaining petroleum beyond the allowed cap, as well as cybertheft of currencies.

The Russian Federation’s representative expressed his delegation’s support for the resolution and urged the Panel to adhere to the principles of impartiality and objectivity. Echoing concerns expressed by humanitarians about the impact of sanctions on the lives of the country’s people, he expressed hope that consensus will be reached to correct this abnormal situation. He also called for the establishment of a security structure in North-East Asia, with full participation of the countries concerned.

Equatorial Guinea’s representative pointed out that Council resolutions and sanctions have not slowed down Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, and expressed hope that the harsh sanctions contained in resolution 2397 (2017) will be effective. Expressing concern that some Panel members seem to receive instructions from Governments, he urged them to be impartial and to serve the interests of all 193 Member States, irrespective of pressures exerted on them.

China’s representative, emphasizing that sanctions must not impact humanitarian assistance, said that the 1718 Committee and the Panel of Experts must act strictly within their respective mandates. Underscoring the importance of unity within the Council, he said there is no alternative to a peaceful solution achieved through a political dialogue that addresses the legitimate concerns of all parties in a balanced manner while advancing the denuclearization process. China implements relevant Council resolutions “comprehensively and to the letter”, he added.

France’s representative noted that the Panel’s latest report confirms that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is still violating and evading sanctions, and in increasingly diverse and sophisticated ways. Strict, full and universal implementation of sanctions is more needed than ever to maintain the leverage required to spark serious negotiations on complete, irreversible and verifiable denuclearization.

The United Kingdom’s representative said that, with the Panel’s support, the Council must ensure that sanctions are fully implemented. While some blame sanctions for the humanitarian situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, that country has diverted billions of dollars into prohibited weapons programmes, he noted, adding that the Council is right to continue monitoring the humanitarian exemption process through the 1718 Committee.

The meeting began at 5:33 p.m. and ended at 5:53 p.m.