On 22 March 2019, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic were briefed by the Panel of Experts on the Central African Republic in connection with the Panel’s work programme for 2018-2019. The mandate of the Panel of Experts was extended on 31 January 2019 pursuant to Security Council resolution 2454 (2019) until 29 February 2020.

During the informal consultations, the Panel presented its work programme, noting that the new mandate coincided with a major breakthrough in the political process in the Central African Republic; namely the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic signed in Bangui on 6 February 2019 (document S/2019/145). The Panel cited a number of challenges that remained towards the full implementation of the accord.

The Panel expressed its willingness to assist the work of the Committee in accordance with its mandate.

Delegations took note of the work programme of the Panel and reiterated the importance of the security of the Panel members, encouraging the Panel to continue keeping the Committee informed on incidents that might affect Panel’s security.