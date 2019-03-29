On 29 March 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entries below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.001 Name: 1: SAYF-AL ADL Mohammed 2: n.a. Salahaldin 3: n.a. Abd El Halim 4: n.a . Zidane

Name (original script): سيف العدل محمد صلاح الدين عبدالحليم زيدان

Title: na Designation: na DOB: (a) 11 Apr. 1963 (b) 11 Apr. 1960 POB: Monufia Governate, Egypt Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mohammed Salahaldin Abd El Halim Zidan Sayf-Al Adl (DOB: 11 Apr. 1963. POB: Monufia Governorate, Egypt. Nationality: Egypt. In Arabic: محمد صلاح الدين عبدالحليم زيدان سيف العدل b) Muhamad Ibrahim Makkawi (DOB: a) 11 Apr. 1960 b) 11 Apr. 1963. POB: Egypt. Nationality: Egypt) Low quality a.k.a.: a) Ibrahim al-Madani b) Saif Al-'Adil c) Seif al Adel Nationality: Egypt Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 (amended on 16 Dec. 2010, 24 Jul. 2013, 15 Feb. 2017, 29 Mar. 2019 ) Other information: Responsible for Usama bin Laden’s (deceased) security. Hair: Dark. Eyes: Dark. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 15 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/4681065.

QDi.123 Name: 1: YASSIN 2: SYAWAL 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Approximately 1972 3 Sept. 1962 POB: na Makassar, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Salim Yasin b) Yasin Mahmud Mochtar c) Abdul Hadi Yasin d) Muhamad Mubarok e) Muhammad Syawal f) Yassin Sywal (formerly listed as) Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Seta b) Mahmud c) Abu Muamar d) Mubarok Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 9 Sep. 2003 (amended on 12 Dec. 2014, 29 Mar. 2019 ) Other information: At large as at Dec. 2003. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 25 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1424789.

QDi.144 Name: 1: MOHAMMAD 2: TAHIR 3: HAMMID 4: HUSSEIN

Name (original script: حسين محمد طاهر حامد

Title: Imam Designation: na DOB: 1 Nov. 1975 POB: Poshok, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: Abdelhamid Al Kurdi Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Sulaymaniya, Iraq Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 (amended on 9 Sep. 2005, 21 Dec. 2007, 16 May 2011, 10 Dec. 2015, 29 Mar. 2019 ) Other information: Mother's name: Attia Mohiuddin Taha. A deportation order was issued by the Italian authorities on 18 Oct. 2004. Considered a fugitive from justice by the Italian authorities as of Sep. 2007. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1424109.

QDi.250 Name: 1: AMOR 2: MOHAMED 3: GHEDEIR 4: na

Name (original script): عمر محمد قدير

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Approximately 1958 POB: Deb-Deb, Amenas, Wilaya (province) of Illizi, Algeria Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdelhamid Abou Zeid b) Youcef Adel c) Abou Abdellah d) Abid Hammadou born 12 Dec. 1965 in Touggourt, Wilaya (province) of Ouargla, Algeria (previously listed as) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Algeria Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 3 Jul. 2008 (amended on 10 May 2012, 15 Nov. 2012, 29 Mar. 2019 ) Other information: Associated with the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (QDe.014). Located in Northern Mali as of Jun. 2008. Mother’s name is Benarouba Bachira. Father’s name is Mabrouk. He usurped the identity of Abid Hammadou, who allegedly died in Chad in 2004. Reportedly deceased as of 24 February 2013. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1529259.

QDi.319 Name: 1: MOHAMED 2: LAHBOUS 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): محمد لحبوس

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1978 POB: Mali Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mohamed Ennouini b) Hassan c) Hocine Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Mali Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Mali Listed on: 24 Oct. 2013 ( amended on 29 Mar. 2019 ) Other information: Member of the Mouvement pour l’Unification et le Jihad en Afrique de l’Ouest (MUJAO) (QDe.134). Reportedly deceased as of 14 February 2018. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019 INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5720103.

QDi.374 Name: 1: NUSRET 2: IMAMOVIC 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 26 Sep. 1971 b) 26 Sep. 1977 POB: na Miljanovci, Kalesija Municipality, Bosnia Good quality a.k.a.: Nusret Sulejman Imamovic Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Bosnia and Herzegovina Passport no: a) Bosnia and Herzegovina number 349054 b) Bosnia and Herzegovina number 3490054 National identification no: na Address: Syrian Arab Republic (location as at Sep. 2015) Listed on: 29 Feb. 2016 ( amended on 29 Mar. 2019 ) Other information: Believed to be fighting with Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137) in Syrian Arab Republic and reported to be a leader in the group as of Apr. 2015. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5930702.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.