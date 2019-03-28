The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President François Delattre (France):

The members of the Security Council were briefed by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), Mankeur Ndiaye, on 26 March 2019, on the results of the consultations that took place between the Government of the Central African Republic and 14 armed groups in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 18 March to 20 March at the invitation of the African Union and the Economic Community of Central African States and with the support of the United Nations.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the consensus reached by the signatory parties to the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in [the] Central African Republic regarding the formation of an inclusive Government, in line with article 21 of the Political Agreement, as well as the engagement of the African Union, the Economic Community of Central African States and the United Nations. They further took note of the announcement of a new Government by the Central African Republic authorities.

The members of the Security Council urged the Central African stakeholders to implement the peace agreement in good faith and without delay in order to meet the aspirations expressed by the people of the Central African Republic to peace, security, justice, reconciliation, inclusivity and development.

The members of the Security Council called on neighbouring countries, regional organizations and all international partners to support the implementation of the peace agreement.

The members of the Security Council expressed their strong support to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of MINUSCA, Mankeur Ndiaye, in fulfilling its mission and agreed to continue to monitor the situation in the Central African Republic closely.