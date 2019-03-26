The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President François Delattre (France):

The members of the Security Council congratulated the Bissau-Guinean people and Government, as well as political leaders and civil society organizations, for the peaceful conduct of 10 March legislative elections. They commended international partners [the African Union, United Nations, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries, European Union and the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS)] for their support in elections preparation, and applauded the role of international, regional and domestic election observation missions for their contributions to the transparency of the electoral process. They also commended the Bissau-Guinean National Electoral Commission’s conduct of an expeditious tallying process and timely announcement of results.

The members of the Security Council called upon leaders of all political parties to continue to refrain from incitement of followers towards any violent action and to respect the outcome of the poll. They also reiterated their continued support and commitment, in collaboration with regional actors and international partners, for the consolidation of peace, stability and development in Guinea-Bissau.

The members of the Security Council recalled the importance of a credible, free, fair and peaceful presidential election to be organized within the legally mandated time frame in 2019, and underscored the need for inclusive dialogue of all stakeholders to consolidate peace and stability in Guinea-Bissau and called upon the national authorities to expedite the review of Guinea-Bissau Constitution, in accordance with the Conakry Agreement as well as the ECOWAS six‑point road map.