On 13 March 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entry below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.421 Name: 1: HAMZA 2: USAMA 3: MUHAMMAD 4: BIN LADEN

Name (original script): حمزة أسامة محمد بن لادن

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 9 May 1989 POB: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Saudi Arabia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 28 Feb. 2019 (amended on 13 Mar. 2019) Other information: Son of Usama bin Laden (deceased). Announced by Aiman Muhammed Rabi al-Zawahiri (QDi.006) as an official member of Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Has called for followers of Al-Qaida to commit terror attacks. Is seen as the most probable successor of al-Zawahiri. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/6297888.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list .