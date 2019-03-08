On 22 February 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic held informal consultations to discuss the second progress update of the Panel of Experts which was submitted in pursuance of paragraph 32 (d) of resolution 2399 (2018).

In his briefing to members of the Committee, the Coordinator of the Panel reported that the humanitarian situation remained dire in the country, with armed groups continuing to attack and, in some cases, kill civilians, humanitarian actors and peacekeepers. He also reported on the fighting which had taken place in January 2019 between the ex-Séléka faction UPC and MINUSCA in Bambari, as well as the strengthening of the armed group 3R in the west of the country. However, he stated that there had been no serious security incidents since the signing on 6 February 2019 of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic (document S/2019/145).

The Coordinator further described the result of the discussions that took place in Khartoum where consensus was found on a number of contested issues, such as governance, decentralization, justice or the sharing of revenues generated by the exploitation of natural resources. The Panel welcomed the inclusion in the Agreement of provisions on transhumance and the reactivation of the mixed commissions between the CAR and neighbouring countries. However, there remained potential points of tensions, including on the establishment of a Government of National Unity.

Members of the Committee welcomed the progress update and encouraged the Panel to continue its investigations in line with its renewed mandate pursuant to resolution 2454 (2019).