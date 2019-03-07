On 7 February 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2048 (2012) concerning Guinea-Bissau held informal consultations to receive a briefing from a representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on the situation in Guinea-Bissau concerning illicit trafficking and international criminal activities.

Pierre Lapaque, Regional Representative for the UNODC Regional Office for West and Central Africa, provided an overview on his Office’s activities and an assessment on the situation in Guinea-Bissau and the region.

The Committee was informed about the efforts from the international community and UNODC to support the fight against illicit trafficking and criminal activities in Guinea-Bissau.