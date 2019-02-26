On 12 February 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan met with the Sudan, Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Libya, South Sudan and Uganda.

This was the sixth meeting of the Committee to discuss implementation of the measures with the Sudan and regional States. At this meeting, the invited States were also encouraged to share their views on the recently published final report of the Panel of Experts on the Sudan (document S/2019/34 ).

Following a briefing by the Panel of Experts on its final report, the Sudan and regional States expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to share with the Committee and the Panel of Experts their views on the final report. They also discussed the issue of borders, security and armed groups in the region, and expressed their commitment to the implementation of the sanctions measures. The Sudan and regional States further noted their willingness to cooperate with the Committee and the Panel of Experts towards furthering peace in the Sudan and the region.

Meeting participants highlighted the importance of building on the spirt of cooperation through constructive dialogue between the Committee and the invited States.