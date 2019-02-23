The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Anatolio Ndong Mba (Equatorial Guinea):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated on 22 February 2019 against a vehicle carrying peacekeepers from United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) near Siby (region of Bamako), which resulted in three peacekeepers from Guinea killed and another injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Guinea and to MINUSMA. They wished a speedy and full recovery to the peacekeeper who was injured. They paid tribute to the peacekeepers who risk their lives.

The members of the Security Council called on the Government of Mali to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice. They underlined that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. They stressed that involvement in planning, directing, sponsoring or conducting attacks against MINUSMA peacekeepers constitutes a basis for sanctions designations pursuant to United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Mali and Head of MINUSMA, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, MINUSMA and the other security presences in Mali and in the Sahel region, as mentioned in resolution 2423 (2018).

The members of the Security Council expressed their concern about the security situation in Mali and the transnational dimension of the terrorist threat in the Sahel region. They urged the Malian parties to fully implement the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali (“the Agreement”) without further delay. They noted that the full implementation of the Agreement and the intensification of efforts to overcome asymmetric threats can contribute to improving the security situation across Mali. They underlined that the efforts of the Force Conjointe of the G5 Sahel to counter the activities of terrorist groups and other organized criminal groups will contribute to create a more secure environment in the Sahel region.

The members of the Security Council further stressed the importance of MINUSMA having the necessary capacities to fulfil its mandate and promote the safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers, pursuant to Security Council resolution 2423 (2018).

The members of the Security Council stressed that these heinous acts will not undermine their determination to continue to support the peace and reconciliation process in Mali.