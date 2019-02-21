On 1 February 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia held its first informal consultations of the year to meet with the Panel of Experts on Somalia established by resolution 2444 (2018).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts of its areas of focus in the new mandate. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel.

Committee members expressed support for the work to be undertaken by the Panel going forward, as well as for the Panel’s approach as reflected in its stated commitment to building a cooperative and constructive working relationship with the Federal Government of Somalia, and underlined the importance of this relationship improving further and strengthening in the future.