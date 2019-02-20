On 8 February 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya held its first informal consultations of the year to meet with the Panel of Experts on Libya established by resolution 1973 (2011).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts of its areas of focus in their mandate: (i) armed groups, including development of their organizational structure, incidents in which they are involved and the presence of foreign armed groups in the south of Libya; (ii) the arms embargo, in particular weapons and ammunition management, investigation of infantry armoured fighting vehicles in Libya and flight analysis of cargo flights into Libya; (iii) any attempts at illicit exports of crude oil and refined petroleum products, including maintenance of a list of vessels and companies of interest; (iv) the assets freeze, including continuing investigation of the proper application of the measure in relation to designated entities and initiation of new investigations with respect to recently designated individuals.

The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel.

The Committee reiterated its support and appreciation for the work of the Panel and encouraged the Panel to intensify efforts to assist the Committee in carrying out its mandate.