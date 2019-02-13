On 7 February 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali held informal consultations to consider the midterm report of the Panel of Experts on Mali, submitted in accordance with paragraph 4 of resolution 2432 (2018).

During the meeting, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts presented the main findings of the midterm report, including observations on the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, among these being issues related to armed groups, organized crime, violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, as well as socioeconomic, regional and political developments. The Coordinator responded to questions and comments from Committee members, who also expressed their appreciation for the Panel’s work and the detailed information contained in the midterm report.

Following the Panel’s submission of its midterm report to the Security Council no later than 28 February 2019, the report will be issued as a document of the Security Council under document symbol S/2019/137. The report will be available in all official languages on the 2374 Committee’s webpage: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2374/panel-experts/reports.