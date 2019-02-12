On 29 January 2019, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic briefed the Committee and Member States, including regional States, on the final report of the Panel of Experts (S/2018/1119).

During his briefing, the Coordinator reported that violence had continued in the Central African Republic, with armed groups attacking civilians as well as peacekeepers, and committing serious violations of international human rights law. He further noted that, in the context of the ongoing tensions and violence in the country, the Panel welcomed the holding of direct talks between the Government and armed groups, which had commenced in Khartoum on 24 January 2019. The Coordinator highlighted the need for Member States to continue to work with the Central African Republic and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA)/United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) to strengthen the capacity of national security forces on weapons management as well as to build more armories. In light of the proliferation of weapons in the country, there continued to be a need to implement the measures to limit arms trafficking. Finally, the Coordinator stressed the growing importance of the trade in cattle to armed groups finances and voiced concern over armed groups benefitting from the country’s natural resources.

The Committee members and other States present at the meeting expressed appreciation for the holding of the meeting and the work of the Panel. The Permanent Representative of the Central African Republic attended the briefing and called for an easing of the arms embargo to allow arms supplies to shore up its security forces. Members appreciated the efforts made by Central African Republic authorities to enhance weapons management and encouraged full coordination with donor countries and MINUSCA on new deliveries of exempted weapons and ammunition. States further committed to continue engaging with the Central African Republic to further promote the interests concerning its national peace and security.