On 30 January 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011) enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entries below on the 1988 List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2255 (2015) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

TAi.040 Name: 1: JALALUDDIN 2: HAQQANI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): جلال الدين حقانى

Title: Maulavi Designation: Minister of Frontier Affairs under the Taliban regime DOB: a) Approximately 1942 b) Approximately 1948 POB: a) Garda Saray area, Waza Zadran District, Paktia Province, Afghanistan b) Neka District, Paktika Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Jalaluddin Haqani b) Jallalouddin Haqqani c) Jallalouddine Haqani Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 31 Jan. 2001 (amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 18 Jul. 2007, 21 Sep. 2007, 27 Sep. 2007, 1 Feb. 2008, 31 Jul. 2008, 3 Oct. 2008, 29 Nov. 2011, 11 Feb. 2014, 30 Jan. 2019) Other information: Father of Sirajuddin Jallaloudine Haqqani (TAi.144), Nasiruddin Haqqani (TAi.146) and Badruddin Haqqani (deceased). Brother of Mohammad Ibrahim Omari (TAi.042) and Khalil Ahmed Haqqani (TAi.150). He is an active Taliban leader. Believed to be in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Head of the Taliban Miram Shah Shura as at 2008. Belongs to Zadran tribe. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 27 Jul. 2010. Reportedly deceased as of September 2018 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/1427400 .

TAi.174 Name: 1: TOREK 2: AGHA 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): تورک آغا

Title: Haji Designation: na DOB: a) 1960 b) 1962 c) Approximately 1965 POB: a) Kandahar Province, Afghanistan b) Pishin, Baluchistan Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: Sayed Mohammed Hashan Low quality a.k.a.: a) Torak Agha b) Toriq Agha c) Toriq Agha Sayed Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: Pakistan 5430312277059 (fraudulently obtained and since cancelled by the Government of Pakistan) Address: Pashtunabad, Quetta, Baluchistan Province, Pakistan Listed on: 2 Nov. 2015 (amended on 30 Jan. 2019) Other information: Key commander for Taliban military council involved in fundraising from Gulf-based donors. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Reportedly deceased as of November 2018 . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5905294 .

The 1988 Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1988/materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council List is also updated following all changes made to the 1988 Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.