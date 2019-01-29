On 29 January 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following entities from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.042 Name: GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR HOSPITALITY AFFAIRS

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 240, Hay Al-Wihda, Al-Wathik Square, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.046 Name: GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR TRAVEL AND TOURIST SERVICES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 10028, Karrada, no. 19, Hay Al-Wadha, Mahala (904), Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.085 Name: NATIONAL COMPUTER CENTRE

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 3267, Saadoun Nafoora Square, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.113 Name: STATE CONTRACTING BUILDINGS COMPANY

A.k.a.: STATE COMPANY FOR BUILDING CONTRACTS F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 19036, Al Nahda Area, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.141 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR RUBBER INDUSTRIES

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 71, Diwaniya, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.166 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR BUILDINGS

A.k.a.: a) STATE ORGANIZATION OF BUILDING b) DESIGN AND STUDIES SECTION c) GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT OF BUILDINGS FOR CENTRAL REGION d) GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT OF BUILDINGS FOR NORTHERN REGION e) GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT OF BUILDINGS FOR SOUTHERN REGION F.k.a.: na Address: a) Museum Square, Karkh, Baghdad, Iraq b) Mosul, left side, near Al Hurya Bridge, P.O. Box 368, Baghdad, Iraq c) Karkh, Karadat Mariam, Baghdad, Iraq d) Maysan, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.178 Name: STATE ORGANIZATION FOR TOURISM

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: a) P.O. Box 2387, Alwiyah, Saadoon St., Karrada Al Basra, Baghdad, Iraq b) Al-Masbah, near Al Fatih Square, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.198 Name: AL-HUDA STATE COMPANY FOR RELIGIOUS TOURISM

A.k.a.: a) AL-HUDA FOR RELIGIOUS TOURISM COMPANY b) AL-HODA STATE COMPANY FOR RELIGIOUS TOURISM c) AL-HODA FOR RELIGIOUS TOURISM COMPANY F.k.a.: na Address: Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

The names of individuals and entities removed from Committee’s Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee's website at: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/press-releases .

To obtain a fully updated version of the List of Individuals and Entities subject to the sanctions measures, Member States are encouraged to consult, on a regular basis, the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/materials . The Committee’s Sanctions List is available in HTML, PDF and XML format.