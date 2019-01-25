Note: A full summary of today’s meeting of the Security Council will be available after its conclusion.

Briefings

ROSEMARY DICARLO, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, cautioned that the risks associated with climate-related disasters do not represent a scenario of some distant future. “They are already a reality today for millions of people around the globe and they are not going away,” she emphasized. She said that a report issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) last October predicted more heat waves, heavier rain events, higher sea levels and more severe damage to agriculture. These trends represent a security risk for the entire world, she added, noting that their consequences are felt most strongly in regions that are already vulnerable and where climate change and extreme weather compound existing grievances and threats. The relationship between climate-related risks and conflict is complex and often intersects with political, social, economic and demographic factors, she emphasized.

For example, a series of climate-related disasters has struck Haiti since the 2010 earthquake, contributing to instability and a prolonged humanitarian crisis, she pointed out. In the Sahel and the Sudan, climate change has heightened competition for diminishing land, forage and water resources, fuelling tensions between herders and farmers. In the Lake Chad Basin, climate change contributes to unpredictable rainfall patterns that impede traditional livelihood options, compound socioeconomic exclusion and reduce the opportunity costs of joining armed groups. In Somalia, more frequent and longer droughts have been a major factor in the displacement of more than 2.6 million people, which in turn drives up local tensions as well as human trafficking, child exploitation and recruitment by armed groups, she said, noting that in recent months, the Security Council has recognized the adverse effects of climate change on the stability of Mali, Somalia and West Africa, as well as the Sahel, Central Africa and the Sudan.

She went on to recall that the Secretary-General has articulated a broad vision for prevention and made it a priority. Looking ahead, the United Nations will invest in certain actions, she said, noting that the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), in collaboration with practitioners from across and beyond the Organization, are developing an integrated risk-assessment framework to analyse climate-related security risks. The United Nations is also working to ensure that such analysis is better reflected in mandated reports. The Organization also seeks to strengthen the evidence base to support the development of climate risk prevention and management strategies at the field level, she said, inviting Member States and other interested parties to undertake a review of good practices that will inform that effort. The United Nations is strengthening partnerships to leverage existing capacities, she added, stressing: “Addressing the security implications of climate change is a collective problem which requires a collective response.”

ACHIM STEINER, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), briefed the Council via audio teleconference from Davos, Switzerland, agreeing that climate-related disasters, conflict and insecurity all have catastrophic impacts on people and societies. Noting that the World Economic Forum’s annual Global Risks Report has just been released in Davos, he said that it spotlights climate change mitigation measures as among the top priorities for the world today. Describing climate change as a risk multiplier that exacerbates already existing challenges, he warned that without swift action to address it, more than 140 million people in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and South Asia will be forced to migrate within their national borders by 2050. Meanwhile, droughts such as those already visible in parts of Africa are closely linked to violence and political developments, he said, stressing: “We are not keeping up with the challenge.”

Indeed, the links between climate change and its effects on the biosphere are becoming ever clearer, and greater efforts are needed to act in defence of the poorest of the poor, he continued. Citing the situation of Iraq, he said climate risk and ecosystem restoration are among the issues under consideration in the reconstruction of areas recently liberated from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh). Calling for an integrated agenda incorporating such critical issues as climate change, disaster risk reduction and development, he said the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals provide a chance for countries to leverage actions leading to real change. Underlining the urgent need to scale up action in adherence to the global target of limiting warming to 1.5°C, he spotlighted some of UNDP’s projects in more than 140 countries, pointing out that the Green Climate Fund is providing financing to assist in those efforts while managing financial risk.

PAVEL KABAT, Chief Scientist, World Meteorological Organization (WMO), speaking on behalf of that body’s Secretary-General, highlighted findings from the World Economic Forum’s newly published Global Risks Report 2019, noting that it recognizes the critical importance of WMO’s core activity, which has early warning at its centre. The report also indicates that extreme weather, natural disasters, climate change and water crises are the top four existential threats to the planet, demonstrating significant links with other shocks and impacts on peace and security as well as sustainable development. Noting that it has been about 4 million years since the Earth last experienced a concentration of carbon dioxide comparable to the current record levels, he cited WMO findings that the previous four years have been the warmest, characterized by high-impact weather events bearing the hallmark of climate change.

He went on to cite a WMO-UNEP special report on threats posed by global temperature increases, pointing out that 2017 was the costliest and most impactful Atlantic hurricane season in observable history. Damage exceeded $282 billion, with grave social and economic effects as well as on the gross domestic product (GDP) in small island developing States of the Caribbean region, including Dominica, where $1.3 billion in damage amounted to 224 per cent of GDP, and mainland Costa Rica, which experienced its worst-ever natural disaster. In 2018, flooding wreaked devastating effects on many countries, he noted. India suffered its worst-ever flooding since the 1920s, which displaced 1.4 million people in Kerala State, while floods caused 230 deaths in Japan. Floods destroyed thousands of homes and affected many parts of East Africa, including Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and the United Republic of Tanzania, he added, pointing out that, of the 17.7 million internally displaced persons tracked by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 2.3 million were displaced because of weather-and climate-related disasters.

Noting that today marks the first time that WMO has officially briefed the Council on climate and extreme weather issues, he explained that rising sea levels and melting glaciers in the Arctic are influencing weather patterns. The short-term effects of leaving glacier melt unchecked include increased flooding, he said, adding that the long-term threats will affect water supplies for millions of people. Indeed, climate change affects security in a multitude of ways, rolling back gains in food access, heightening wildfire risks and increasing the potential for water-related conflict, he said. All these factors lead to more internal displacement and migration, he stressed, noting that climate change is increasingly regarded as a national security threat.

Expressing hope for closer collaboration with the Security Council, he said WMO stands ready to provide authoritative information for decision-making, adding that the agency also supports the Council’s diplomatic business in areas appropriate to the understanding and analysis of peace and security threats. As such, WMO is increasing its support to help the United Nations Operations and Crisis Centre provide expert information and assist the leadership in making informed, strategic decisions. Committed to providing cutting-edge science to the Secretary-General’s climate summit in September, WMO also aims to support Member States in terms of evidence-based climate action, he emphasized. “To meet the challenges and promote the international agenda, there is a need for a new political and investment paradigm to build a new generation of hydro-climate forecasting and early-warning services.” This should become a basic component of national infrastructure, comparable to roads and bridges, he said, stressing that WMO remains honoured to support Member States and the Security Council by providing top quality information on weather, climate, water and environment-related threats to peace and security.

LINDSAY GETSCHEL, research assistant, Environmental Security Program, Stimson Center , proposed that the Security Council adopt a resolution formally recognizing climate change as a threat to international peace and security. While the United Nations has incorporated the climate phenomenon into the mandates of its operations in Somalia, Darfur, Mali, Central African Republic and the Lake Chad region, a Council resolution recognizing the security impacts of climate change must also require the incorporation of climate sensitivity into the mandates of all peacekeeping and special political missions, she said. She also proposed that the Council recognize both the disproportionate impact of climate change on young people, and the unique role of youth as innovators. The Council should require the heads of each deployed mission to assess the impact of climate change impact on local youth, particularly in terms of displacement, unemployment, food insecurity and recruitment into armed groups.

She went on to say that mission heads should brief Council members on their findings, which would function as an early-warning mechanism alerting the Council to areas in which climate change will hamper the ability of United Nations missions to carry out their conflict-prevention and peacebuilding activities. Deployed missions must engage young people in building climate resilience in their communities, she continued, recalling that a young man in Saint Lucia started a business that created a fertilizer using seaweed that had washed ashore. He has removed 300 tons of seaweed from the island nation’s shores the in the three years since the launch of his business, she added. The United Nations must also live up to the goal of reducing reliance of field missions on fossil fuels, she said, emphasizing that, by reducing the energy footprint of its deployed missions, the Organization can reduce greenhouse gas pollution while building sustainable infrastructure in the communities they serve. Noting that renewable energy accounted for less than 1 per cent of electricity generation in deployed mission as of April 2017, she urged the Council to pass a resolution committing to 50 per cent of energy from renewables by 2025 and to use the Secretary-General’s regular reports to track progress.

Statements

SHEIKH SABAH KHALID AL HAMAD AL SABAH, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kuwait , said climate change has gained greater international traction in recent years, including through the adoption of the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2015. However, the phenomenon’s adverse effects are moving more quickly than global action, with increasing food insecurity, water scarcity and other health hazards as well as rising sea levels threatening the very existence of some island nations. “Climate change is a cross-border phenomenon and no country will be spared its impacts,” he warned, calling for the necessary solidarity and political will to take effective action. Expressing hope that countries will come together — as per the recent commitment in Katowice, Poland — to implement the Paris Agreement’s guidelines, he underlined that resource scarcity and climate change were at the root of many conflicts such as those in Africa. Kuwait is playing its part to address the global phenomenon, including by supporting the development of renewable energy sources and improving the efficiency of its oil sector, he said.

DIDIER REYNDERS, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence of Belgium , said the international community is increasingly and ever more clearly witnessing how climate change contributes to insecurity around the world. “The international community must rally” to reach a far-reaching solution, he added, emphasizing the enormous responsibly of leaders in that regard. The Council should build up its awareness and ability to see warning signs, he said, underscoring the close links between climate change and the Council’s accelerating conflict-prevention agenda, adding it is high time the Council considers climate change as part of its regular work programme, while also incorporating it into country-specific discussions and the renewal of peacekeeping mandates. He went on to propose the creation of an institutional focal point, such as a clearing house, which could pull together expertise from across the United Nations system to provide information to the Council. A topical briefing would be a good annual starting point, as would regular reporting from special representatives and peacekeeping missions, he said. Far from overburdening the machinery, such a system would draw important existing knowledge together, he added, emphasizing the need for the Council to play its part as the international community moves forward on climate issues during the present pivotal year.

RETNO LESTARI PRIANSARI MARSUDI, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia , emphasized: “Climate change is real and it is happening now.” Indeed, the security threat of climate change is indisputable in his hometown of Semerang, an economically dynamic city in Java. However, while that city has the capacity to adapt, many other places do not, which risks transforming potential scenarios into real security threats, including irregular migration and food scarcity, he warned. The Council must consolidate efforts to better respond to the security impact of climate change, including by equipping peacekeepers with a capacity to undertake military operations other than war, such as “climate peace missions”, he said, adding that it must also ensure that peace operations recognize security-development synergy while focusing on assisting, not interfering with, affected countries, which bear the primary responsibility to respond to such threats. Underlining the importance of regional organizations, he said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has strengthened its response capacity. “Our homework in the Council is to better define what falls under the ambit of climate change itself and what constitutes security dimensions of climate-related effects,” he added. While the Council can deal with the security dimension, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change remains the leading forum to address the phenomenon, he emphasized.

HEIKO MAAS, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany , noted with concern the consequences of Europe’s drought on the continent’s crops, forests and fuel supply. “Climate change is real,” he stressed, warning that it is increasingly becoming a threat to international peace and security. It must become routine for the international community, and specifically the Council, to take note of the link between climate change and security. For starters, all Member States must have access to reliable and comprehensive information. Systematic reporting by the Security Council is very important. The Secretariat and Council need to also carry out sound risk analysis and forecasts with clear recommendations for action. All countries must work harder to translate knowledge about climate change into tangible policy. “This is our shared responsibility,” he emphasized.

MICHAŁ KURTYKA, State Secretary, Ministry of the Environment of Poland , noted his other role in presiding over the global climate change process in 2019. Emphasizing that climate change is taking place all over the world, representing an existential threat, he said local climate events have a butterfly effect that impact people’s livelihoods, security, and ability to provide, produce and function. “We don’t have to look far to find examples of climate-induced conflicts destabilizing — sometimes quite unexpectedly — entire regions,” he said, citing the situations in the Lake Chad Basin and the Sahel. “Therefore, addressing this issue is not just our responsibility, it is in our own interest,” he stressed. He went on to underline the importance of anticipation and prevention in furthering those goals, including by providing access to accurate early-warning and information-gathering systems. Urging all States and organizations to use the full potential of their field offices and missions to gather and share such information, he also called for enhancing the prominence of climate change and security in the Council through regular discussion and debate. As for the global response, he noted that States parties meeting recently in Katowice, Poland, adopted the “Katowice Rulebook” aimed at making the Paris Agreement on climate change operational. He said that agreement provides clarity in terms of how and when to act; shifts the world onto a path towards a concrete, single transparency system; and creates a specific framework around the provision of climate finance to countries that need it.

TARIQ MAHMOOD AHMAD, Minister for State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations of the United Kingdom , emphasized the need to involve young people in seeking solutions to the impacts of climate change, as pointed out by one of today’s briefers, Lindsay Getschel. Recalling that his country was the first to raise the issue of climate change risks to international peace and security within the Security Council back in 2007, he said that about 60 per cent of Commonwealth members face climate-related threats. Citing Prime Minister Theresa May, he emphasized the clear moral imperative to help those who stand to lose from man-made disasters, noting in that regard, that the Government of the United Kingdom earmarked $7 billion for investment in adaptation and mitigation measures during the 2016-2020 period.

Name to come ( China ) said climate change is a major challenge that affects humanity’s future, adding that the issue has become serious in certain regions. The international community must step up cooperation and countries must uphold multilateralism in order to maintain international peace and security, he emphasized, urging countries to fulfil their obligations and increase funding for technical assistance. Emphasizing the need for transition to a low-carbon economy, he also stressed the importance of acknowledging differences in the situation of each country, noting that countries shoulder common but differentiated responsibility under the Paris Agreement and other international instruments.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ), reiterating his delegation’s long-standing opposition to the “securitization” of climate change, emphasized that considering it in the Council is both excessive and counter-productive. Such discussions also undercut the division of labour within the United Nations. Moreover, climate change is not a universal challenge and should not be considered as such, he said, cautioning that doing so might lead to the false assumption that climate change always leads to conflict. He went on to emphasize that the Council should avoid pushing the real drivers of conflict in the Sahel — for example, regime-change attempts in Libya and related air strikes by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) — onto the back burner, pointing out that now, in another region, external provocations are once again attempting to exacerbate a domestic crisis. While no one denies the need for a comprehensive approach to climate change, the existing specialized United Nations bodies provide the appropriate forum in which to pursue it, he said. Regional cooperation should also be accelerated, including by tapping into the potential of the United Nations regional economic commissions, he added, stressing his country’s support for developing countries facing serious challenges around the world.

Name to come ( C ô te d’Ivoire ), associating himself with the African Union, cited the rapidly increasing number of natural disasters with serious material and human repercussions. Millions of people in Africa are facing such challenges, which are compounded by demographic changes and can lead to exacerbated conflict. Turning to his own country’s experience, he said the national forestry and agricultural sectors have suffered and relations between nomadic herder and farmer communities have devolved. The Government has established a national office charged with assisting populations at risk, he said. Endorsing the outcome of the African Union Peace and Security Council’s 2018 meeting under the theme “The Link Between Climate Change and Conflicts in Africa and Addressing the Security Implications”, he said that, among other things, Heads of State agreed to speed up the implementation of global commitments, including the Paris Agreement, the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer and the Sendai Framework.

Name to come ( Peru ), highlighting the risks of climate change to human security, noted that its consequences transcend the mandates of the Climate Change Convention. He welcomed the inclusion of the climate risk element in the mandates of United Nations field missions in Mali, Somalia, the Lake Chad Bain and elsewhere, noting that the Security Council also responded by increasing the number of deployed personnel in the wake of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. The Council must appropriately assess climate change risks to international peace and security, he said, stressing that the effort must be under the purview of different United Nations bodies, including the Security Council, the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council.

Name to come ( France ) recalled that the Paris Agreement set the path forward, emphasizing that France, alongside Jamaica, will play an important role in mobilizing funding for climate change adaptation and mitigation during the climate summit later in 2019. Climate change risks must become the essential part of the Secretary-General’s prevention agenda, he said, stressing that the Organization must play a major role in rigorous analysis of these risks. The assessments must then be used by Member States and other stakeholders to implement policy measures, he said. France proposes to bring together analytical tools that exist around the world, and the United Nations must facilitate that process, he added, underlining the important role of the Secretary-General’s reports in taking stock of climate change risks. France is undertaking a research initiative that could feed into those reports, he said.

JONATHAN COHEN ( United States ) recalled that his country recently experienced the worst wildfire in the history of California state, as well as severe storms such as Hurricane Maria. That storm resulted in loss of human life and more than $90 billion worth of damage in Puerto Rico, he said. “This makes things harder for everyone,” he said, spotlighting the greater challenges faced by relief workers as well as spiking crime and social instability. As part of its foreign policy, the United States provides humanitarian and relief assistance to countries facing extreme weather events and other natural disasters, he said, adding that it is developing new and better ways to mitigate their impacts. For example, it provided $100 million in relief to Haiti following Hurricane Matthew; it is improving technology to address droughts in Central America; and it partners with Governments and regional organizations to assist States in crisis around the world. “Each nation must do its part,” he emphasized, urging the Council to increase its own sharing of information and improve best practices. He asked Council members to explore how United Nations special political missions can place a stronger focus on resilience in post-conflict rebuilding efforts.

Name to come ( Equatorial Guinea ) said climate change is not only an environmental matter but a cross-cutting one, spanning the economic as well as the peace and security sectors, among others. One important response is to promote policies supporting development and the eradication of poverty, while also creating a system of global cooperation to ensure coherent management of natural resources. Noting that Africa is the continent most vulnerable to climate change — despite being one of the lowest producers of greenhouse gases — he said it is consolidating its sustainable development efforts, including those related to climate change, in accordance with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Paris Agreement. Outlining his country’s national measures against climate change, he said Equatorial Guinea is implementing disaster risk reduction strategies and accelerating its technological adaptation efforts. However, all countries without exception must take early, multilateral joint action in order to guarantee a future for humanity, he stressed.

JERRY MATTHEWS MATJILA ( South Africa ), associating himself with the African Union, stressed that Africa is particularly vulnerable to climate change. South Africa has experienced devastating weather events in recent years with several regions of the country suffering their worst drought in decades. The Government therefore remains firmly committed to addressing climate change and responding to natural disasters nationally, regionally and internationally. “Climate action needs to be dramatically scaled up, while protecting and furthering the development gains of developing countries and eradicating poverty,” he said. The Council must also highlight climate change as a factor that must be addressed by the international community. The threat posed by climate change is existential and global in nature and therefore needs a multilateral response.

MIGUEL VARGAS MALDONADO, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic , said that the link between climate change and security is a high priority for his country, as natural hazards induced by climate change in recent years sounded alarm. The Security Council has devoted its attention to the nexus between climate change and security over the past decade. Renewed interest in this issue is timely, as climate change is the greatest challenge humanity must grapple with. The Council incorporated risk factors in several mandates, such as in missions in the Lake Chad Basin. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported global warming will result in greater health hazards and bring about negative impacts on food and water supplies. There is a clear need to prevent negative effects, ensuring that they do not become the root causes of conflict. In this regard, the Council must be endowed with a necessary tool to assess such risks. Analysing the causes of conflict is under its purview, and the organ must reach a consensus on how it will integrate climate change into its work. He suggested that all proposals raised today should be collected and provided to the Secretary-General.

SANDRA ERICA JOVEL POLANCO, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Guatemala , said that the Security Council should respond to the needs of other Member States by considering the nexus between climate change and security. Some countries are more vulnerable than others, facing massive human displacement and other man-made consequences. Her country is also exposed to the negative impacts of hurricanes, tropical storms and droughts. People are on the move to seek better life elsewhere. Her country has embarked on some projects to protect the environment. However, the negative impacts of climate change limit her country’s development options. The world is at a crucial crossroads and needs to act to preserve the ecosystem.

PÉTER SZIJJÁRTÓ, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary , said the Council should consider climate change as a matter of peace and security as it will generate more and more fights for resources in the coming years. Noting that climate change has already helped to drive migration — which has proven to be a serious security challenge across Europe in recent years — he warned against efforts to portray migration as a human right or a phenomenon with purely positive impacts. Instead, he urged the global community to undertake efforts to address the root causes of migration — including those related to climate. Underlining Hungary’s disagreement with the Global Compact for Migration, adopted by dozens of nations in December, he declared: “All countries should have the right to decide who they will allow to enter.” In that regard, he said, border protection will be a critical security issue going forward.

TEODORO LOCSIN, Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Philippines , said not all the devastating effects of climate change experienced on the 7,107 islands that comprise his country will be regretted, as “so many” of those islands defy effective patrolling and have become havens for massive drug trafficking. Noting that climate change has generated civil strife and foreign wars, he called for better risk assessment and mitigation strategies, stronger synergies among States and deeper cooperation. Support for developing countries in the form of financing, technology and capacity-building should be strengthened, respecting the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. Climate-driven conflicts will only increase, and sooner or later, the chaos “will scale any wall”. The Council should address climate change as its first, foremost and last concern, he said. Past conflicts will seem like sports competitions by comparison.

ABDULLA SHAHID, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Maldives , declared: “Climate change is destroying our tiny island.” It is eroding beaches, killing coral reefs, contaminating fresh water with sea water and reducing fish stocks, he said, adding that it will also take the country entirely. “Climate change is not only an everyday fact for the Maldives, but an existential threat,” he said, predicting that the man-made two-metre rise in sea levels will result in a situation whereby the entire nation is virtually submerged. “Prospects for our future are far worse than we ever imagined,” he said, pointing out that Maldivian lakes are drying up while the Council remains busy discussing which United Nations forum is best suited to address climate change. “What is a bigger security threat to us than this?” he demanded. Expressing hope that the Paris Agreement and the Katowice Rulebook will help to raise the collective ambition to deliver on pledges and keep global warming well below 2°C, he said any solutions should also seek to strengthen the United Nations system’s capacity to identify potential climate-related conflicts and undertake early mitigation measures.

BOCCHIT EDMOND, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Haiti , associated himself with the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), welcoming the international community’s recognition of the important impact of climate change on peace and security and its demonstrated dedication to developing a cohesive action plan to counter the threat. Noting that 2019 will see significant progress in implementing commitments, he noted that the debate on climate risks dovetails with the priorities of both the Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly. Pledging that Haiti will contribute to implementation of the global climate change architecture — with the aim of leaving no one behind — he recalled that his country has seen numerous severe hurricanes. Hurricane Matthew in 2016 was particularly devastating, he said, citing the loss of lives and livelihoods as well as development and economic setbacks. Calling for increased assistance to finance reconstruction efforts, he said Haiti is working to attract more investment, create jobs and support all strata of the population. In conclusion, he expressed concern about certain parts of the concept note distributed before today’s meeting, including a debatable reference to the increase in malaria originating in Haiti.

Name to come ( Canada ) described climate change as an environmental issue, an economic issue and clearly one of the greatest security challenges of the twenty-first century. Noting that his country is working hard to mitigate climate-change risks and adapt to its impacts, he emphasized that the phenomenon must have a clear place in the Council’s deliberations. Viewing climate change through a peace and security lens does not undermine the Paris Agreement, he said, stressing that it complements the accord by expanding the frame to recognize that climate change is not simply an environmental problem. He went on to express support for establishing the post of Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Climate and Security. “It is critical that the Security Council better understand climate-related security risks and report on climate risks when analysing a conflict or region,” he added.

Name to come ( Fiji ), associating himself with the Pacific Small Island Developing States and the Alliance of Small Island States, said the Pacific region has faced severe storms — resulting in heavy rain, flooding and infrastructure damage — in the last month alone. Small economies facing repeated storms struggle to find the breathing room needed to recover, he said, adding that the countries of the region have reaffirmed that climate change is the single greatest threat to their livelihoods, well-being and security. Indeed, he said, the phenomenon has the potential to harm both national and regional stability and create extreme fragility. Noting that the Pacific is now the global epicentre of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, as well as related money laundering and illegal trafficking, he highlighted the need for proper assessment and analysis and a Council that is more equipped to make better-informed decisions.

PAUL OQUIST KELLEY, Private Secretary for National Policies of the President of Nicaragua , said grave climate change consequences have resulted in failed States in history and can currently be seen around the world, including the advancing Sahara Desert’s destruction of crops and the shrinking of Lake Chad’s effects on the livelihoods of people in surrounding countries that also face a crisis with the spread of Boko Haram. If Europe has a hard time dealing with 1 million refugees, he asked the region to imagine having to deal with 20 million displaced by climate-related disasters. Central America and the Caribbean are among the regions that are most vulnerable to climate change, affecting millions of people. Experts say efforts must focus on lowering emissions to change the current trends. Referring to the Green Climate Fund, he said the concept of compensation for damage caused has been part of legal systems since antiquity. Going forward, policy measures must aim at defending peace and international security affected by climate change. Decisions must be made to take steps focused either on science or on greed. While progress has been made, the Paris Agreement and emission education commitments must urgently be implemented because the future of civilization depends on attaining the goal of containing temperature rise to 1.5°C.

JENS FRØLICH HOLTE ( Norway ), recalled that the Boe Declaration on Regional Security, adopted at the Summit of the Pacific Island Forum in 2018, is a key document on the security threats arising from climate change. The phenomenon is seldom a direct cause of conflict, but rather works as a threat multiplier. Some 26 million people are displaced annually by natural disasters, a situation which not only aggravates existing tensions, but can fuel political extremism. “The climate-security nexus merits in our view to be firmly placed on the Council’s agenda,” he said, expressing support for the idea to appoint a United Nations Special Representative for climate and security. The Paris Agreement is the first line of defence against climate change, and the Climate Summit in September should focus on enhancing ambitions. Assisting vulnerable countries in building resilience to natural disasters and adapting to the impacts of climate change should be the second line of defence, followed by integrating the climate-security nexus into development and security policies.

PAUL TEESALU, Deputy Foreign Minister of Estonia , associating himself with the European Union, stressed that climate change has severe security implications. It is therefore essential to make continuous efforts to integrate climate change across sectors in national and regional planning. To ensure ownership and full implementation of such plans, all interest groups of society, including women and youth, must be included in the processes. Climate change’s linkages to poverty, food, water and energy security, migration and conflict need to be made more explicit to influence national policy agendas. Being at the forefront of innovation and digitalization, Estonia believes that climate resilience is an area where tools of modern technologies can be used. “We aim to invest more in innovative solutions that support a low‑carbon, more energy efficient and climate‑resilient world,” he added.

CHRISTIAN WENAWESER ( Liechtenstein ) said that, while the Economic and Social Council and General Assembly are competent to address climate change, it is essential that the Council deals with the international and transnational threat it poses to peace and security. Welcoming that the Council has begun to integrate climate issues in its country‑ and region-specific work, building on the precedent set in resolution 2349 (2017), he said in the Lake Chad Basin, where 90 per cent of the economy relies on agriculture and pastoralism, the deteriorating climate will negatively affect peace and security. He likewise welcomed the Council’s use of similar language addressing climate in resolutions on Mali, Somalia and Darfur. But, it should do more, encouraging measures to prevent climate change as a cause of conflict and specifically addressing such marginalized groups as women and young people. Noting that climate change has exacerbated the severity of man-made conflict in Libya, South Sudan, Yemen and Syria, he said the melting of Arctic ice also creates incentives for greater dispute over the fossil fuels buried beneath it, which in turn impacts indigenous peoples of the Arctic region.

KORO BESSHO ( Japan ) said the Security Council must focus more on the entire cycle of conflict, including preventing its outbreak, escalation, continuation and recurrence. Attention should also be paid to the fact that peace and security, development, human rights and humanitarian elements are closely interlinked. Japan is leading the discussion on climate change adaptation within the Group of 20 framework and it also directly contributed to building resilient societies in developing countries. A disaster-prone country, Japan has been committed to mainstreaming disaster risk reduction in the international arena, including the adoption of the Sendai Framework. It is important that every Government makes disaster risk reduction a policy priority, introduces the reduction perspective into all development policies and expands investment in that area.

MARIA THEOFILI ( Greece ) said that, in her country and throughout the Mediterranean region, catastrophic forest fires, diminishing water resources, increasingly prolonged seasonal droughts and floods pose a serious threat to vital agriculture, fisheries and tourism industries. No country is immune from the direct and indirect consequences of climate change, and therefore, their mitigation requires enhanced multilateral cooperation. The first priority should be to improve shared knowledge and situational awareness on climate-related security risks, before consistently factoring them into early warning and conflict‑prevention mechanisms. Strengthening and aligning implementation of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda can be a crucial first step in this direction. In the future, the ability to anticipate and adapt to security threats created by climate change may be equally important to long-term efforts to reverse it.

ANDREJS PILDEGOVIČS ( Latvia ), associating himself with the European Union, said the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident and more severe. Noting that average air temperature records in Latvia show a long-term warming trend, he said every storm causes great distress to people living in the coastal regions, and the threat of erosion along the Baltic Sea coast could intensify in the future. Emphasizing the essential need to take joint multilateral efforts and cooperation in combating climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building resilience, he expressed his country’s commitment to the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement. Latvia is developing its detailed National Energy and Climate plan 2021-2030 which will set measures for realizing the targets by 2030, he said. On the regional level, it is critical to build trust among different stakeholders, especially to signal strongly to the private sector the need to advance innovation and investment in the green economy.

Name to come ( Italy ), endorsing the European Union’s statement, said the world is already witnessing the destabilizing consequences of climate change, with hurricanes, drought and sea-level rise considered new forms of a “natural hybrid threat” to global security. Countries of the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin, along with small island developing nations, are especially vulnerable, and thus, more exposed to fragility risks. Reducing the impact of climate-related disasters depends on States’ capacity to contain global emissions, along with efforts to enhance adaptation, disaster prevention and emergency preparedness, he said, recalling that Italy hosted the European Forum on Disaster Risk Reduction. Supporting civil protection authorities in mainstreaming climate change factors into their policies for risk reduction, prevention, preparedness and response will be vital. For its part, the Council should incorporate the security dimension of climate-related impacts into its analysis and deliberations, in coordination with the wider United Nations system.

Name to come ( Pakistan ) said that, besides the tragic human and material cost, climate-induced threats impede the ability to achieve national priorities, promote sustainable development and ensure economic prosperity. Pakistan is water-stressed, which risks devastating the breadbasket of South Asia. It is critical to address the root causes of climate change not just its symptoms. “Now it is time for action,” he added. The international community must strengthen exchanges and cooperation to respond to climate change and help developing countries acqure the technology, financing and capacity needed to address the phenomenon.

BERNARDITO CLEOPAS AUZA, Permanent Observer for the Holy See , noted that climate change impacts rich and poor countries alike. Heavy rains, floods, fires, droughts and earthquakes caused immense distress and suffering over the past year, from the Americas to South-East Asia and elsewhere, he said, adding that, given that context, greater sensitivity and proactivity are needed to prevent the conflicts that too frequently ensue, disrupting access to food and clean water. Other impacts include forced and protracted displacement and tensions between farmers and pastoralists vying for limited and diminishing resources. Citing the situation of the Lake Chad Basin, he said the IPCC has identified five essential elements of a global response to the threat: enhancing multilevel governance; improving institutional capacities; promoting technological innovation; strengthening policy instruments and climate finance; and enabling lifestyle and behavioural change. Those actions are also part of the “ecological conversion” encouraged by Pope Francis, he added.

CHULL-JOO PARK ( Republic of Korea ) said that, for small island developing States, climate change poses the most significant threat to security. Elsewhere, it is becoming increasingly clear that climate change is creating or pushing regional instabilities into full-blown conflicts and humanitarian crises. “Climate change is the fundamental cross-cutting issue of our time,” he said, and its effects are felt in all regions and many areas of our lives. However, the current United Nations system is fragmented. Collaboration and coordination are essential in responding to the multifaceted security aspects of climate change. He stressed that the Council’s discussions on climate change must lead to tangible results. To prevent climate crises from further spiralling into threats to global peace and security, international cooperation and support for vulnerable countries is critical.

