Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be made available after its conclusion.

Briefing

NICKOLAY MLADENOV, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said that as 2019 begins, no one should have any illusions about the dangerous dynamics of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Over time, the possibility of establishing a viable, contiguous Palestinian State has been systematically eroded by facts on the ground, he said, noting that Israeli authorities have advanced, approved or tendered more than 3,100 housing units planned in Area C settlements. Nearly half of them are to be built deep in the West Bank, many in isolated settlements in the Nablus area and near Hebron.

Cautioning that additional attempts to pass legislation that would directly apply Israeli law to occupied West Bank territory are raising fears of future annexation, he pointed out that, in December 2018, the Government endorsed a bill to advance the legalization of some 66 illegal outposts across the West Bank within two years. The demolition and seizure of Palestinian-owned structures continued across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with 25 structures seized or demolished for lack of Israeli-issued building permits, he said, noting that the documents are nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain. As a result, 32 people have been displaced, he added.

He went on to report growing pressures on the foundations of a future Palestinian State, many of them imposed by decades of occupation and internal divisions. In addition, despite the tireless efforts of Egypt and the United Nations, hopes for genuine intra-Palestinian reconciliation are fading by the day as each side blames the other for the lack of progress. He called upon Palestinian leaders to engage constructively with Egypt and act decisively to resolve the political impasse by ensuring full implementation of the 2017 Cairo Agreement. The continuing absence of a functioning elected Palestinian legislative body remains a cause for concern until credible elections can take place, he added.

On the security front, a dangerous dynamic has been unfolding in the West Bank over recent months, with a series of deadly terrorist attacks increasing the risk of destabilization, he said. The reporting period also witnessed an increasing number of Israeli military operations in Areas A and B of the West Bank. Pointing out that more than 25 years have passed since Oslo opened a pathway to peace, he emphasized that recommitting to the basic tenets of bilateral agreements will provide hope for the future and an impetus for peace and stability. “A quarter of a century of investment in peace and State-building must not be allowed to wither under the pressure of violence, radicalization and suffering, he said.

He went on to report that Israeli security forces killed eight Palestinians during the reporting period, while stressing that Hamas must stop the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars from Gaza into Israel. With recent cuts in donor funding, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continued, noting that the World Food Programme (WFP) had to suspend food assistance to 27,000 people and reduce the rations of a further 166,000. He urged donors to continue their support for the critical services provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Turning to Lebanon, he said the situation in the south and along the “Blue Line” remained calm but tense during the reporting period. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was able to confirm that two of the tunnels discovered by the Israeli Defense Forces crossed the Blue Line, thereby violating Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). On 9 January, the Israeli Defense Forces initiated construction of a wall south of the Blue Line and close to the Lebanese reservation area near Misgav Am, he said.

As for the occupied Golan, he reported that the ceasefire between Israel and Syria has been maintained in relative calm and low levels of military activity in the areas of separation and limitation on the Bravo side. On 20 and 21 January, the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) observed and heard an increase in air activity over, and the firing of missiles into, those areas, he recalled, adding that UNDOF liaised with both sides to de-escalate the situation.

Statements

RIYAD MANSOUR, Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine , said his delegation was beginning 2019 with high hopes that the “better sides of humanity will prevail” despite its many current challenges. In the last year, Israel’s illegal occupation has become more entrenched and caused deep suffering and loss, even as the political process remains deadlocked and a horizon absent. However, he said, among those marked setbacks there have also been glimpses of hope and inspiring stories of Palestinian resilience and achievement. Also citing several important international events and trends, he said the global community rallied with generosity and compassion following UNRWA’s unprecedented funding crisis, providing critical support to some 5.4 million Palestine refugees. “The meaning of this collective mobilization cannot be underestimated,” he stressed, noting that it not only provided hope and alleviated refugees’ fears, but also served as a “model of multilateralism at work”.

In that vein, he said, 2018 also highlighted a shared determination between the Palestinian people and their leadership — as well as by the international community — to preserve the foundations of a just and peaceful solution and protect Palestinian rights. The year saw the near-consensus rejection of actions aimed to legitimize Israeli measures in East Jerusalem and renewed support for a two-State solution both in the Council and at the General Assembly. “We appeal to the international community to reject attempts to erode this consensus and to match words and commitments with practical measures to ensure accountability for all violations,” he said, underlining the need to “make impunity costly”. There is no viable plan B to the two-State solution, and immediate action is required to advance its realization before it is too late. Indeed, despite positive developments, the situation on the ground has been far less positive. Cycles of violence and suffering continue amid Israel’s illegal policies and the relentless colonization of Palestinian land.

“Day by day, this occupation is destroying the two-State solution and sowing deep despair among our people,” he stressed, adding that the realities on the ground have been repeatedly confirmed in reports of the Secretary-General. In the last year, Israel deliberately advanced the illegal construction of more than 5,600 settlement units, a wall, checkpoints, Israeli-only roads and other occupation infrastructure. It demolished Palestinian homes and forcibly transferred civilians in an effort to alter the demography, character and status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Calling for the explicit condemnation of those actions, he said acts of violence and hatred against Palestinian civilians were incited by a barrage of inflammatory rhetoric, with 295 Palestinians killed and some 29,000 injured in 2018. Meanwhile, the Israeli blockade of Gaza has resulted in grave humanitarian suffering. Urging the Council to heed appeals and pay those matters urgent attention, he said Member States also have a responsibility to withhold aid and assistance for Israel’s illegal actions, recognize the State of Palestine and support the latter’s request for membership in the United Nations.

DANNY DANON ( Israel ) expressed hope that, in the course of 2019, the Council will engage in “factual, constructive dialogue” on the situation in the Middle East. Two days ago, he recalled, Iranian Quds forces fired a missile from Syria into Israel, which the latter successfully intercepted. Israel then responded by targeting Iranian military infrastructure in Syria and continues to hold the Iranian regime responsible for the missile attack. Calling upon the Council and the international community to condemn Iran for that act of aggression, he emphasized that Tehran must fully, without preconditions, withdraw all troops from Syria. While wishing no aggression, Israel stands ready to hold accountable anyone who wishes to wipe it off the map, he stressed.

Urging the Council to “follow the money” supporting terrorism — as it did with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) — he said the trail today leads back to one common supplier — Iran, “the source of modern terrorism”. Underlining the urgent need to take action against that regime, he recalled that, following the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear programme deal in 2015, the world was optimistic that Tehran would rejoin the community of nations and use the money realized from the lifting of sanctions to fund development. “That was wishful thinking,” he said, adding that, instead, the regime fed those funds to terrorist groups working to spread Iranian ideology across the Middle East and the world.

He went on to state that covert “terror tunnels” discovered in December 2018 stretched from private homes in Lebanon into Israel, recalling that his delegation subsequently provided the Council with proof of Hizbullah’s responsibility for their construction, in clear violation of Israel’s sovereignty, as well as resolution 1701 (2006). “This is what happens when we rely on wishful thinking.” Having taken swift actions to close the illegal tunnels, Israel will continue to neutralize all such threats against its people, he emphasized, warning that Iran is now trying to infiltrate other countries — including Iraq, Somalia and Yemen — and directing billions of dollars annually into its never-ending attempts to destroy Israel.

Meanwhile, Iranian money directly supports Hamas and the group known as Islamic Jihad, he continued. Recalling that Hamas led a delegation to Iran in 22 December 2018, he rejected denials by that group’s officials of previous statements underlining its wish to see Israel’s destruction. Tehran’s attempts to close in on Israel on multiple fronts will not succeed, he stressed. Indeed, the European Union recently imposed new sanctions against Iran and it is now the Council’s turn to take the leap, he said. Israel stands committed to the fight against terrorism and the international community should join it, he added, while underlining that the Council must, as a crucial first step, designate Hizbullah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad as terrorist organizations.

RETNO LESTARI PRIANSARI MARSUDI, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia , emphasizing that the Palestinian question deserves the Council’s full attention, said all sides must comply with international law, including by refraining from provocative actions and rhetoric. The peace process requires legitimacy based on internationally agreed parameters, she stressed, warning: “Any peace plans which fail to accommodate such parameters will not succeed.” A two-State solution is the only option for resolving the Palestinian issue, she reiterated. She went on to express concern over the humanitarian situation, particularly in Gaza, underlining that funding is essential for the work of UNRWA. On Syria and Yemen, she said continuing efforts for an inclusive political solution must be pursued further.

...