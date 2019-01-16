Permanent Representative Says Text Reaffirms Support for Yemen’s Independence

The Security Council today decided to establish a special political mission to support implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached in Stockholm on 13 December 2018 between the Government of Yemen and the Houthi militia covering the city and port of Hodeidah, as well as the ports of Salif and Ras Issa.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2452 (2019), the Council decided that the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) — with an initial mandate of six months — will lead and support the Redeployment Coordination Commission tasked with overseeing the ceasefire, redeployment of forces and mine action operations.

It will monitor compliance with the ceasefire, work with the parties to ensure that security is assured by local security forces, in line with Yemeni law, and coordinate United Nations efforts to assist the parties in fully implementing the Agreement.

Through the text, submitted by the United Kingdom, the Council — approving the Secretary-General’s proposals on the Mission’s composition and operational aspects — said UNMHA will be headed by the Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Commission, who will report through the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen and the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

By other terms, the Council requested the Secretary-General to deploy the Mission expeditiously and call on the parties to the Agreement to ensure the safety, security and unhindered movement of its personnel, equipment and supplies. It also requested Member States, particularly those neighbouring Yemen, to support the Organization as required for the implementation of UNMHA’s mandate.

Abdullah Ali Fadhel al-Saadi (Yemen) welcomed the resolution, saying it reaffirmed international support for Yemen’s independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty, while stressing the need for a comprehensive and lasting peace that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people. Emphasizing that his Government is fully committed to supporting implementation of the Agreement, he urged the Council and the international community to monitor ongoing ceasefire violations by the Houthi militia, supported by Iran, which have claimed 41 lives and injured 396 people. The Council must condemn such violations, he said, pointing to an attack last week on a Yemeni military base in which an Iranian drone was used. His Government looks forward to the special political mission in supporting the timely implementation of the Hodeidah Agreement.

Today’s resolution comes one week after the Council reviewed the situation in Yemen, following the adoption on 21 December 2018 of resolution 2451 (2018), which expressed support for the talks between the Government and the Houthis in Sweden. (See Press Release SC/13659.)

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2452 (2019) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recalling its resolutions 2014 (2011), 2051 (2012), 2140 (2014), 2175 (2014), 2201 (2015), 2204 (2015), 2216 (2015), 2266 (2016), 2342 (2017), 2402 (2018) and 2451 (2018) and the statements of its President of 15 February 2013, 29 August 2014, 22 March 2015, 25 April 2016, 15 June 2017 and 15 March 2018 concerning Yemen,

“Having considered the letter of the Secretary-General to the President of the Security Council of 31 December 2018 and its annex, circulated as document S/2019/28, submitted pursuant to its resolution 2451 (2018),

“Reaffirming its strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen and its commitment to stand by the people of Yemen,

“Reaffirming its endorsement of the agreement reached in Sweden by the Government of Yemen and the Houthis on the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa (the Hodeidah Agreement) and reiterating its call on the parties to implement it,

“1. Decides to establish a special political mission, the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA), to support the implementation of the Agreement on the city of Hodeidah and ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa as set out in the Stockholm Agreement, circulated as document S/2018/1134, for an initial period of six months from the date of adoption of this resolution;

“2. Decides further that, to support the parties in implementing their commitments in accordance with the Hodeidah Agreement, UNMHA shall undertake the following mandate:

(a) to lead, and support the functioning of, the Redeployment Coordination Committee, assisted by a secretariat staffed by United Nations personnel, to oversee the governorate-wide ceasefire, redeployment of forces, and mine action operations,

(b) to monitor the compliance of the parties to the ceasefire in Hodeidah governorate and the mutual redeployment of forces from the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa,

(c) to work with the parties so that the security of the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Issa is assured by local security forces in accordance with Yemeni law, and

(d) to facilitate and coordinate United Nations support to assist the parties to fully implement the Hodediah Agreement;

“3. Approves the proposals of the Secretary-General on the composition and operational aspects of UNMHA set out in the annex to his letter of 31 December 2018 to the President of the Council, and notes that the Mission will be headed by the Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee at Assistant-Secretary-General level, reporting to the Secretary-General through the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Yemen and the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs;

“4. Underlines the importance of close collaboration and coordination between all United Nations entities operating in Yemen in order to prevent duplication of effort and to maximise the leveraging of existing resources, including the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, the Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator and the United Nations country team in Yemen, UNMHA and the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM);

“5. Requests the Secretary-General to deploy UNMHA expeditiously and calls on the parties to the Hodeidah Agreement to support the United Nations as set out in document S/2019/28, including by ensuring the safety and security of UNMHA personnel, and the unhindered and expeditious movement into and within Yemen of UNMHA personnel and equipment, provisions and essential supplies;

“6. Requests Member States, particularly neighbouring States, to support the United Nations as required for the implementation of UNMHA’s mandate;

“7. Requests the Secretary-General to report to the Security Council on a monthly basis on progress regarding the implementation of this resolution, including on any obstructions to the effective operation of UNMHA caused by any party; and on resolution 2451 (2018), including on any non-compliance by any party;

“8. Further requests the Secretary-General to present to the Council a review of UNMHA, by five months from the date of adoption of this resolution;

“9. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.”