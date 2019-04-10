The Department of Global Communications will host the first‑ever Model United Nations Youth Summit on 12 April, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Conference Room 4 at New York Headquarters.

Organized by the Department’s Education Outreach Section, the one‑day event will feature workshops and plenaries led by inspiring student leaders and United Nations experts. They will share their experiences and ideas on how young people around the world can take real action to support the United Nations and the Sustainable Development Goals.

They are also expected to transform the Model United Nations from a research and debate exercise into a force for positive change. Whether currently active in the Model United Nations or interested in becoming involved, participants will leave with a toolkit of ideas, a network of support and a new action‑oriented vision for their Model United Nations clubs or conferences.

Among those expected to address the opening and closing segments will be António Guterres, Secretary‑General of the United Nations; Alison Smale, Under‑Secretary‑General for Global Communications; and Jayathma Wickramanayake, the Secretary‑General’s Envoy on Youth.

Delivering additional presentations will be Ella Mielniczenko, Director of Editorial Video at BuzzFeed, who was featured on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list for media in 2019, and Kudzai Mukaratirwa, Director of Online Model United Nations and the event’s youth moderator.

Statements are also expected from representatives of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United Nations Association of the United States of America.

For more information on the Model United Nations Youth Summit, please visit outreach.un.org/mun or write to: education-outreach@un.org. For media accreditation, please visit www.un.org/en/media/accreditation. The event will be webcast live and on demand at webtv.un.org.