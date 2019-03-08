The United Nations Department of Global Communications today announced the selection of Maruxa Cardama, Secretary-General of the Partnership on Sustainable, Low Carbon Transport, as Chair of the sixty-eighth United Nations Civil Society Conference that will take place from 26 to 28 August in Salt Lake City, United States.

“The United Nations Department of Global Communications is pleased to have Ms. Cardama as the Chair of what will be a historic endeavour,” said Maher Nasser, Director of the Department’s Outreach Division. “This will be our largest United Nations civil society conference and will address the aspirations of the many partners behind the conference,” he added. “Ms. Cardama is well positioned to lead this important and inclusive event.”

Ms. Cardama has experience with multilateral institutions, particularly civil society organizations and local governments in more than 30 countries, to develop public policies, capacity and implementation projects, and multi-stakeholder governance and partnerships that advance sustainability and equitable prosperity. That experience includes the Cities Alliance, a global partnership for poverty reduction and the promotion of cities in sustainable development. The partnership is hosted by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), through which it operates a multi-donor fund supported by a flexible grant-making mechanism.

“I am profoundly honoured and humbled to be selected as Chair of the sixty-eighth United Nations Civil Society Conference,” Ms. Cardama said. “Thanks very much to [the] United Nations Department of Global Communications, the NGO Committee and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski for the trust. I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and join the team.” She continued: “Building inclusive and sustainable communities is a right and the responsibility of each of us.” She said that “we have in our hands a catalytic driver for the positive transformation of our societies the Sustainable Development Goals are empowering us to pursue”, emphasizing: “I can’t wait to learn from all those involved in [the] Conference how are we making it happen.”

The United Nations Civil Society Conference – formerly known as the United Nations Department of Public Information/Non-Governmental Organizations Conference – is the Organization’s premier event for civil society. The sixty-eighth Conference will focus on Sustainable Development Goal 11 – making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

Further details on the Conference, including registration, can be found at www.un.org/csc2019.

For additional information, please contact Jeff Brez, Chief of the Civil Society, Advocacy and Special Events Section, Department of Global Communications, at email: brez@un.org, tel.: +1 212 963 8070.