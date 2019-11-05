Note: Owing to the liquidity crisis impacting our Organization, only a partial summary of statements made in today’s meetings of the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) is available at this time. The complete summary will be issued later as Press Release GA/SHC/4280.

Action

Turning first to torture, the representative of Denmark introduced a draft resolution on “Torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment” (document A/C.3/74/L.24), which carries no programme budget implications. The draft reflects improvements made since the last text on the topic was approved in 2017. It now recognizes and underlines the potential negative impact of corruption on torture and emphasizes that prevention of torture is a measure to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 16 (peace, justice, strong institutions). It also recognizes the gender-specific needs in the criminal-justice system and encourages all States to take the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders into consideration. He made one oral revision to the text, which entails the deletion of preambular Paragraph 11.

The representative of Argentina , in general statement, expressed regret over the deletion of paragraph 11 on the alliance — language used two years ago, and an example of how State alliances can work together to prevent the trade in goods that can lead to torture. She reiterated Argentina’s staunch commitment to preventing torture.

The resolution was then approved without a vote.

While underscoring the topical nature and importance of the topic, the representative of the Russian Federation noted that the General Assembly “does not have the competence to interfere with treaty bodies’ working methods”, adding that operative paragraph 39 is a “statement of fact, not a recommendation of action”. He disassociated the Russian Federation from preambular paragraph 7 and operative paragraph 4 concerning the International Criminal Court and the Rome Statute, adding that his country does not share the draft’s “glowing assessment” of the Court. “We have already stated our views in detail, and the events of this past year have us given further grounds for pessimism,” he said.

The representative of the Philippines also disassociated from preambular paragraph 7 and operative paragraph 4, adding that her country does not recognize the Rome Statute’s jurisdiction, although it is committed to fighting torture and degrading punishment.

The Committee then turned to the subject of crime prevention and criminal justice and the draft resolution titled “Integrating sport into youth crime prevention and criminal justice strategies” (document A/C.3/74/L.2). The Secretary noted that approval of the draft resolution would not entail any additional budgetary implications relating to the regular programme budget.

The Committee then approved resolution “L.2” without a vote.

Next, the Committee turned to the draft resolution titled “Follow-up to the Thirteenth United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice and preparations for the Fourteenth United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice” (document A/C.3/74/L.3).

The Chair noted that there were no programme budget implications.

The Committee then approved resolution “L.3” without a vote.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution titled “Education for Justice and the rule of law in the context of sustainable development” (document A/C.3/74/L.4).

The Chair noted that there were no programme budget implications.

The Committee then approved resolution “L.4” without a vote.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution titled “Promoting technical assistance and capacity-building to strengthen national measures and international cooperation to combat cybercrime, including information-sharing” (document A/C.3/74/L.5).

The Chair noted that there were no programme budget implications.

The Committee then approved resolution “L.5” without a vote.

Next, the Committee turned to the draft resolution titled “Countering child sexual exploitation and sexual abuse online” (document A/C.3/74/L.6).

The Secretary noted that approval of the draft resolution would not entail any additional budgetary implications relating to the regular programme budget.

The Committee then approved resolution “L.6” without a vote.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution titled “Technical assistance provided by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime related to counter-terrorism” (document A/C.3/74/L.7). The Secretary noted that approval of the draft resolution would not entail any additional budgetary implications relating to the regular programme budget.

The Committee then approved resolution “L.7” without a vote.

[…]