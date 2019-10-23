Note: Following is a partial summary of statements made to today’s meeting of the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural). A complete summary will be available later today as Press Release GA/SHC/4273.

Background

The Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) continued its debate on the promotion and protection of human rights today (for background, see Press Release GA/SHC/4266).

In the ensuing debate, an observer for the State of Palestine called on Member States to bring an end to the occupation of Palestine. The report shows violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law — marked by home demolitions in the occupied West Bank and ongoing use of detention, including of children — and calls for ending Israel’s illegal occupation. No such intrusion has been conducted by an occupier so well informed about the scale of suffering and yet so unwilling to act upon overwhelming evidence of the need to end this injustice. There is an acute lack of accountability for five decades of Israel’s occupation. The Special Rapporteur made a direct recommendation to the international community, in line with article 1 of the Geneva Convention, to take all necessary measures to end the occupation. Condemning Israel’s refusal to cooperate with the Special Rapporteur, she asked him to elaborate on sanctions that can be taken against Israel.

Numerous representatives decried that Israel’s occupation has persisted for decades, drastically eroding living conditions for Palestinians and squandering the chances for peace. The representative of Venezuela , on behalf of the Non‑Aligned Movement, said that since 1967, Palestinians have suffered tremendously and their human rights have been violated. He urged the international community to put an end to Israel’s military occupation and worsening humanitarian crisis in the area.

Many called for respecting the two‑State solution, with the observer for the European Union stressing that Israel’s policy threatens the two‑State formula and that sustainable solutions can only be found through multilateral cooperation. The representative of Maldives likewise called for upholding the two‑State solution, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian State, and urged Israel to grant access to the Special Rapporteur.

The representative of Malaysia asked about Member States’ assistance in ensuring accountability and reparations for violations committed by Israel. The representative of Iran stressed that “Palestine is a place in which a nation is left behind.” The representative of Ireland expressed concern over the demolition of the Palestinian communities, serious international humanitarian law violations, and use of administrative detention, including for children, calling on Israel to cooperate with the Special Rapporteur. The representative of the Russian Federation opposed Israel’s unilateral settlement activities and blockade which obstructs peace in the Middle East and has caused an outbreak of terrorism.

The representative of Norway said worsening conditions in the West Bank, violence by security forces, use of administrative detention and denial of access to natural resources cannot be allowed to occur with impunity; Israel must respect international humanitarian law. Pointing to abuses in Hamas‑controlled Gaza, he urged Israel to grant access to the Special Rapporteur. The representative of Syria said the main cause of the Israeli‑Palestine conflict is Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territory. The representative of Saudi Arabia pressed Israel to abide by international law and respect the rights of Palestinians. He urged the international community to address the causes of the prolonged conflict.

Mr. LYNK replied that the essential message from his report and dialogue with civil society is that the occupation will only end with decisive action by the international community. The report draws from a number of practices, including commentary by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Article 1 of the Geneva Conventions. Regarding the possibility of adopting lawful countermeasures against Israel, he mentioned flight bans, refusing arms transfers, referring the matter to the International Criminal Court and using universal jurisdiction to bring violators of international law — if they happen to be on the soil of the concerned country — to justice. In order to assess whether the 52‑year occupation crosses a red line into illegality, he referred to the International Court of Justice ruling on Namibia in 1971. The General Assembly also should commission a study on whether the occupation has crossed a red line into illegality. According to international law, occupation cannot be permanent: No annexation can occur; the occupying Power must conduct its occupation in good faith and respect international law. Concerning his priorities for the coming year, he pointed to collective punishment, violation of Article 33 of the Geneva Conventions as well as the issuance of a report on accountability that will address practical measures for the international community.

Also participating in the debate were the representatives of the United Kingdom, Senegal, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, China and Indonesia.

Iran

JAVAID REHMAN, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, presenting his report (document A/74/188), said that he had held useful meetings with representatives from the Permanent Mission of Iran during visits to Geneva. However, he expressed regret that his requests to visit Iran have not been accepted. Over the past year, a number of distressing factors have negatively affected the overall human rights situation. Declining economic conditions have been made worse by the impact of sanctions, with serious consequences for enjoying economic and social rights. He expressed concern at the use of the death penalty, noting that while the number of executions in 2018 was significantly lower than in previous years, the rate remains among the highest in the world, with at least 253 people having been executed in 2018, compared with 507 in 2017. The reduction has been linked to an amendment to the anti‑narcotics law.

He voiced particular concern about the execution of child offenders, noting that two 17‑year‑olds have been executed in 2019 thus far. More broadly, he described an ongoing curtailment of the rights to free assembly and association. For example, protesting workers at Haft Tappeh sugar mill were arrested and detained on national security‑related charges. Journalists reporting on labour rights issues, including at Haft Tappeh, have also been arrested and detained. Protests against compulsory veiling laws have led to the arrest of 32 people since January 2018, while families of human rights defenders are coming under pressure from authorities, and, in some cases, are themselves being arrested. There have also been recent reports of the arrest and detention of dual and foreign nationals. He welcomed the release of Nikar Zakka, who was imprisoned in 2015, as well as one Australian national and one British‑Australian national in 2019.

Noting that ethnic and religious minorities represent a disproportionate number of those being executed on national security‑related charges, he said activists from ethnic minority communities — including the Arab Ahwazi population, Azerbaijani Turks and the Kurds — have been arrested. Religious minorities face significant challenges, despite that Christians, Jews and Zoroastrians are recognized as religious minorities in the Constitution. It is essential to ensure freedom of religion by amending article 13 of the Constitution to allow all religious minorities — as well as those who do not hold any religious beliefs — to fully enjoy their rights. Laws or policies that authorize discriminatory practices affecting ethnic minorities, meanwhile, must be revised or eliminated, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

When the floor opened for questions and comments, the representative of Iran said the report and mandate have nothing to do with the cause of human rights in his country. If Iran changed gear in relation to the United States and its position on Israel’s occupation, then these charades would dissipate. The self‑appointed guardians of human rights are becoming more like dictators, he said, citing their contempt for free media. He asked why Iran should take advice from racists and dictators. Iran has the temerity to select leaders unpalatable to the United States who the United States cannot depose at its convenience.

What brings Iranians together is their common history, joys and grievances, he said. This is difficult to comprehend for those who have lived their whole lives in communities with discrimination. Massive fortunes are being funnelled to manufacture non‑existent ethnic conflicts inside Iran. The tragedy lies in the complacency of United Nations mechanisms taking part in such a scheme and the Organization’s potential submission to coercion. The report is imbued with personal biases: the Special Rapporteur’s activities over the last year reflect his disrespect for the Charter of the United Nations, notably the sovereignty of Member States. Iranians are the only true stakeholders. They discuss shortcomings openly then go to the ballot box to seek change. What they need least is human rights advice from opportunistic people.

The representative of Iceland objected to use of the death penalty and called on all States to end this gruesome practice. It is particularly objectionable that children receive death sentences and he asked the Special Rapporteur what steps could be taken to end this practice in Iran. The representative of Canada noted numerous cases of arbitrary arrest and detention as well as violations of the right to freedom of expression, opinion and assembly. He asked how the international community can engage on the issue of arbitrary arrest and detention of dual and foreign nationals in Iran.

Some countries took issue with country‑specific mandates, with the representative of Venezuela , speaking for the Non‑Aligned Movement, objecting to the use of selective reports against countries for political purposes, stressing that the universal periodic review is the main mechanism for Governments to address human rights issues. The representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea likewise objected to all country‑specific mandates, as they cause confrontation when considering human rights issues.

The representative of Ireland opposed the continued use of the death penalty in Iran, including on minors, as well as increasing restrictions on free expression, the right to life and the right to a fair trial. She asked the Special Rapporteur for an update on human rights defender Nasrin Sotoudeh, and whether he expects to receive permission to enter the country. An observer for the European Union asked about the situation of women and girls, particularly female human rights defenders, as well as about child, early and forced marriage.

The representative of Syria asked about the 2 November 2018 International Court of Justice provisional order on unilateral sanctions, as well as about efforts to alleviate the impact of unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States on civilians in Iran. The representative of Norway asked the Special Rapporteur to assess the possibility of establishing a constructive dialogue with Iran’s authorities. The representative of Japan , citing progress on protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, asked for the Special Representative’s views on building a cooperative relationship with Iran.

Mr. REHMAN, responding, welcomed Iran’s statement and response to his report. However, he repeated his request to visit Iran so that he could complete his mandate. He works on the basis of the resolution that authorizes his mandate, in accordance with the code of conduct, and he would be grateful if Iran engaged with him more fully on issues of religious discrimination. He expressed concern over the huge numbers of executions, including of child offenders, and offences that potentially carry the death sentence, urging Member States to review the recommendations he made to the Human Rights Council earlier this year. On the question of foreign and dual nationals, he urged Iran to release all foreign and dual nationals, as there is evidence of arbitrary detention, a failure of due process, false confessions and torture.

Regarding the Human Rights Council universal periodic review, he said he is in discussions with several States about how to follow up on the review’s recommendations and how to incorporate his own into that mechanism. Regarding the case of Nasrin Sotoudeh, he said she is still in prison and her situation continues to be monitored. He expressed hope of making progress in that regard when he visits Iran. On discrimination against women and girls, he said that criminal responsibility law allows girls as young as nine to be executed. For boys, the age of criminal responsibility is 15. He urged Iran to prohibit the execution of any children, urging it also to change the law in relation to child marriage. It is legally possible for girls as young as nine to get married and Iran should change the law in this regard.

Also speaking in the interactive dialogue were representatives of Switzerland, United States, Germany, Cuba, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, China, Belarus, Eritrea, Burundi, Russian Federation and Pakistan.