The Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People will hold a special meeting on 27 November in observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Beginning from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the meeting will take place in the Trusteeship Chamber. Speakers will include Cheikh Niang (Senegal), Chairman of the Committee; Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Nigeria), President of the General Assembly; Karen Pierce (United Kingdom), President of the Security Council; Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, Chef de Cabinet to the Secretary‑General of the United Nations; Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine to the United Nations; Kshenuka Dhireni Senewiratne (Sri Lanka), Chair of the United Nations Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices, as well as representatives of other intergovernmental organizations.

For the 2019 commemoration, Eugene “Gus” Newport, a civil rights activist and former Mayor of Berkeley, California, will speak as civil society representative at the end of the special meeting. The New York event will be webcast at http://webtv.un.org. All United Nations Member States and observer missions have been invited, as have United Nations system entities, intergovernmental and civil society organizations. The meeting is open to the media and the proceedings — including messages of solidarity — will be posted on the website of the Division for Palestinian Rights.

In addition, the Committee will present — in cooperation with the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine — a photo exhibition titled “Palestine: the most universal national cause”. Featuring pictures and quotations by well‑known public figures who have expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, it will run from 27 November until 6 January 2020.

The opening ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on 27 November in the Public Lobby of the General Assembly Building, followed by a reception. The Chair of the Palestinian Rights Committee as well as a representative of the State of Palestine and the Under‑Secretary‑General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs are expected to deliver remarks.

General Assembly resolution 32/40 B, adopted on 2 December 1977, calls for the proclamation of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People as an annual observance to commemorate the Assembly’s adoption of resolution 181 (II) on 29 November 1947, partitioning the mandate of Palestine into two States. Events commemorating this date are held at United Nations Headquarters in New York and at the Organization’s offices in Geneva, Nairobi, Vienna and other cities around the world.

For further information, please visit: https://www.un.org/unispal/event/international-day-of-solidarity-with-the-palestinian-people/ or contact the Division for Palestinian Rights of the United Nations Secretariat, email: dpr-meeting@un.org. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #Rights4Palestine on social media and to tag the Division’s social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/UN.palestinianrights, https://www.twitter.com/UNISPAL.