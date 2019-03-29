The Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People will convene the United Nations Forum on the Question of Palestine, “The threat of de facto annexation — What next for Palestine?”, on 4 April from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Trusteeship Chamber at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Organized in accordance with General Assembly resolution 73/18 of 4 December 2018, the Forum will feature two plenary sessions to address the creeping annexation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, its impact on the viability of a two-State solution, and the prospects of finding a peaceful resolution to the question of Palestine.

Forum panels will provide an overview of the situation on the ground with supporting evidence to highlight de jure and de facto measures that may lead to Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. They will also formulate viable and practical recommendations and best practices for stemming annexation through legal, political and economic steps, including third-State responsibility under international law.

Speakers at the opening session will include Niang Cheikh (Senegal), Chairman of the Committee, and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (invited).

All Member States and observer missions, United Nations agencies, intergovernmental and civil society organizations are invited to attend. The meeting is open to the media and the proceedings will be webcast at webtv.un.org.

For further information, please visit www.un.org/unispal/event/ or contact the Division for Palestinian Rights of the United Nations Secretariat, email: dpr-meeting@un.org.