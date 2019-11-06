Note: Owing to the liquidity crisis impacting our Organization, only a partial summary of statements made in today’s meetings of the Sixth Committee (Legal) is available at this time. The complete summary will be issued later as Press Release GA/L/3611.

Special Rapporteur for Cluster II

MARJA LEHTO, Special Rapporteur on the topic “Protection of the environment in relation to armed conflicts”, said she would take into account all comments, delivered in the Sixth Committee or submitted directly to the International Law Commission. Also noting that she is available for an exchange of views or providing clarifications if that is deemed useful, she announced a workshop this afternoon on the topic for interested delegates. The workshop will include practitioners from the field as well as scholars, she added.

MELISSA ANNE TELAN ( Philippines ), focusing on the topic “General Principles of Law”, said that those principles are a direct source of rights and obligations. Clarification of this source is pragmatic and of importance for her country. The starting point for the Commission’s consideration of the topic must be the part of the Statute of the International Court of Justice which identifies “the general principles of law recognized by civilized nations” as one of the sources of international law. She noted her agreement with the initial assumption and formulation of draft conclusion 2 that, for a general principle of law to exist, it must be generally recognized by States. Philippine jurisprudence clarifies that the term “generally accepted principles of international law” includes “general principles of law” as the term is understood in the State of the International Court of Justice. Philippine jurisprudence also provides that general principles of international law are principles established by a process of reasoning based on the common identity of all legal systems. On the suggestion to develop an illustrative list of principles, she said she was concerned that this exercise may dilute the matter. As well, she also noted she did not support addressing “regional” or “bilateral” general principles of international law at this time.

PAWEŁ RADOMSKI ( Poland ), commenting on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, said that examples of such succession are, to a large extent, context-specific, adding that he agreed with the Special Rapporteur on the subsidiary nature of the Commission’s work and on the priority to be given to agreements between the States concerned. Noting the scarcity of State practice, he invited the Commission to reconsider whether draft articles should be the objective of this endeavour.

Turning to “General principles of law”, he expressed hope that the Commission will explain and clarify the application of this source of law. However, the Commission’s goal should not be to catalogue general principles of law or to produce an illustrative list in this respect. While he observed that international organizations can contribute to the formulation of general principles of law, he agreed with the Special Rapporteur that, for such a principle to exist, it must be generally recognized by States.

EDWARD HAXTON ( United Kingdom ), on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, said that, while keeping an open mind, he had concerns about the potential to reach agreement among States given the dearth of existing practice. The report confirmed rather than alleviated many of these concerns, he said. For example, the third report acknowledges that State practice in this area is diverse, context‑specific and sensitive and inconclusive. He also noted that, according to the Special Rapporteur, the proposed draft articles would constitute progressive development on international law or new international law, which should be stated clearly at the outset of the general commentary.

Turning to “General principles of law”, he noted that, while the Commission’s work is at a very early stage, questions concerning international law could be of practical assistance to States and practitioners alike. Among other comments, he said he agreed that the preparation of an illustrative list of general principles would be impractical, incomplete and divert attention away from the central aspects of the topic. Commenting on the Special Rapporteur’s suggestion that future work on the topic examine general principles of law at the regional or bilateral level, he said it was not clear that such an analysis would fall within the scope of a topic on “general principles of law”.

ALIS LUNGU ( Romania ), addressing “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, said more is needed to ensure consistency between the draft articles and the Commission’s previous work related to State responsibility and diplomatic protection. She cautioned against using the concept of “injury” in the draft articles, as it is not used in the context of the draft article on State responsibility for internationally wrongful acts, which operates with the concept of wrongful acts” and not of “damage injury” as a trigger of State responsibility. Acknowledging the Special Rapporteur’s flexible stance on “clean slate”, she said more clarity is needed on how such an approach would deviate from the general rule of non‑succession.

Turning to “General principles of law”, she underscored the importance of their identification, adding that recognition is essential for the existence of a general principle of law. While noting that the general principles of law are supplementary sources of international law, she said that her delegation aimed, in the context of the analysis on this topic, to examine the relationship between general principles of law, fundamental principles of international law and principles regulating various branches of international law, as all form a system of principles of international law.

ELSADIG ALI SAYED AHMED ( Sudan ), on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, commended the Special Rapporteur’s survey of State practice and jurisprudence. Calling for a closer analysis of sources and cautioning against overreliance on academic literature, he added that it is important to ensure consistency in the terms used, especially with the previous works of the Commission. Further, the Commission must consider if it is useful to replicate or not the relevant work in the 1978 Vienna Convention on Succession of States in Respect of Treaties and the 1983 Vienna Convention on Succession of States in Respect of State Property, Archives and Debts. Also voicing a preference for retaining the current title of the topic, he highlighted draft article 2, observing that the term “States concerned” is vague and requires further clarification.

Turning to “General principles of law”, he noted that the report addressed related previous work of the Commission and provides an initial assessment of certain basic aspects of the topic. Agreeing with the Special Rapporteur on the need for a cautious and rigorous approach, he said the Commission is required to provide an authoritative clarification on general principles of law. The Commission may consider making a distinction between the terms “principles” and “norms”, he said, also adding that the term “civilized nations” should not cause major difficulties — while it may have had meaning in the past, it is an anachronism and should be avoided.

ENRICO MILANO ( Italy ), commenting on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, said that the subject is characterized by the paucity and sparsity of State practice and may not be ready for codification. However, an exercise of progressive development may be useful in indicating to States the normative parameters for context-based, mutually agreed solutions, which are the only realistic solutions to matters of State succession. On this, he called for the Commission to signal the distinction between those provisions representing existing general international law and those that seek to progressively develop international law. He also expressed support for the avoidance of any general, sweeping rule or principle and called for Austria’s proposal on the full expression of the principle of unjust enrichment to be considered.

Turning to “General principles of law”, he noted the Special Rapporteur’s proposal to consider both general principles of law in foro domestico and general principles of law formed within the international legal system. The latter notion should be further developed. He also suggested that the Commission identify the essential features of general principles of international law, particularly the factors that distinguish them from customary international law and from the rules regulating the latter’s formation.

CARLOS JIMÉNEZ PIERNAS ( Spain ), commenting on “General principles of law”, said the most appropriate formula is a set of draft conclusions. He pointed to two broad categories of general principles of law: those derived from national legal systems, and those which have instead been formed in the international legal system. He warned against the difficulty found in those formed in the international legal system, as opposed to the ease found on recognizing those stemming from national legal systems. With regards to the principles derived from national systems, he noted that it will first be necessary to identify them as shared among national legal systems or common to the main legal systems of the world. In addition, it would be necessary to make sure whether they are applicable in the international legal system. He also noted his support for the idea of leaving the definition of what is a general principle of law for the end of the work. Indeed, “the definition should be the result or consequence of these jobs”, he said. As well, there was a risk of terminological confusion; a distinction must be made between general principles of law and fundamental principles of law, as these are contained in Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations and in General Assembly resolution 2625 (XXV)(1970).

MARIANA DURNEY ( Chile ) said the Commission’s study of “General principles of law” will contribute to the enhanced application of these principles by States and international courts. The subject must be approached with caution and rigor and initially focus on aspects of this topic that enjoy the greatest consensus. Methodologically, the study of the relationship that exists between general principles of law and other sources of law should not be relegated to an annex to the third question proposed by the Special Rapporteur; rather, the Commission should study this relationship while engaging in the first question on the legal nature of general principles of law. This would allow the Commission to scrutinize the degree of autonomy enjoyed by this formal source of international law, and when it might prevail over customary norms or those present in treaties. Further, the Commission should focus its study on general principles of law as a formal source of international general law, she said, adding that the study’s scope should not be extended to cover principles that are bilateral or regional in nature.

JEEM LIPPWE ( Federated States of Micronesia ) said that “General principles of law” as a source of international law remain understudied by the Commission when compared to treaties and customary international law. This is reflected in the inconsistencies in States’ views and international judicial bodies, as well as within the Commission on the nature, scope and application of general principles of law and their relationship to other sources of international law. A key question to be addressed is whether general principles of law are sourced just from those principles that are common to national legal systems or also include rules to which States have given their consent at the national level. On the Commission’s work so far, he said that he supports a draft conclusion that does not limit general principles of law to those recognized by so‑called “civilized nations”. The language used in the Statute of the International Court of Justice in this regard is anachronistic and unnecessary.

PHAM ANH THI KIM ( Viet Nam ), on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, pointed to the scarcity of State practice in this field. Voicing appreciation for the methodology and approach taken by the Special Rapporteur, she said that such succession should be carried out on the basis of committed negotiations, in a free-will manner and in an appropriate time frame. Reaffirming the subsidiary nature of the draft articles and the priority to be given to agreements between the concerned States, she said that for her delegation, the principle of “non-succession” remains the predominantly applicable principle in these kinds of situations, unless the successor agrees to share the responsibility incurred by the predecessor State.

On “General principles of law”, she commended the Commission’s work on this difficult and highly theoretical topic. The Commission and the Special Rapporteur should thoroughly examine the direction and focus of this project. Specifically, the role of general principles of international law, as recognized and applied in international judicial practice, should be given due regard. Many Member States would benefit from the Commission’s guidance on this topic, she stressed.

CHINATSU TAKAGI ( Japan ), on “General Principles of Law”, said the topic is highly theoretical, adding she was confident the Commission will have thorough deliberations on the matter. She also expressed her hope that the commentary will refer to State practice and authoritative views of jurists. The output would take the form of draft conclusions, as with the topic of “Identification of customary international law” and “Peremptory norms of general international law (jus cogens)”. Although the significance of draft conclusions, unlike a draft article of a proposed treaty, is not clear, domestic courts may still refer to them as having a normative value. Therefore, Member States and the Commission should be aware of the future influence of draft conclusions. In addition, the scope of the topic in draft conclusion 1 is not necessarily clear and the phrase, “as a source of international law”, particularly needs thorough examination. She said she expects further explanations to be provided in the draft conclusions and commentary, including on the definition of “general principles of law”.

ANA FIERRO ( Mexico ) observed that the articles on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility” show that wrongful acts by States in such circumstances should not go unpunished, and that it is important to have clear rules for State responsibility for harm done. Where succession might affect the possibility of reparations for those harmed, clear rules must ensure that no one is left without legal protection. It is crucial to seek a balance between the interests of States undergoing dynamic political change and the interests of persons harmed by illegal acts. The Commission should take into account general rules deriving from its earlier work, such as that on State responsibility for internationally wrongful acts.

Turning to “General principles of law”, she said the Commission’s work in this area complements its analysis of international custom and its work on treaty law. Agreeing that international practice is a good point of departure for studying this topic, she called on the Commission to also consider national practice, jurisprudence and doctrine. Regarding an annexed illustrative list of general principles of law, she said such a list would necessarily be incomplete and not practically useful. The Commission should focus on a thorough analysis of these principles and the manner in which they constitute a source of international law.

MINE OZGUL BILMAN ( Turkey ), regarding “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, expressed concern and doubt about the possibility of differentiating between the political and legal aspects of this topic, as they are largely intertwined. Further, available State practice is scarce and what exists differs significantly even within the same category of State succession. She highlighted the importance of a cautious approach and said she looked forward to following future work in this area.

On “General principles of law”, she said that the Commission’s work should take the form of conclusions accompanied by commentaries. Acknowledging the importance of finding a common understanding on general principles of law, she said that illustrative examples of such principles could be included in the commentaries together with all relevant materials. However, the Commission should avoid preparing a list — which would not be sufficient — and to employ a cautious and rigorous approach to this topic.

MATEJA ŠTRUMELJ PIŠKUR ( Slovenia ), on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, said it was difficult to affirm the existence of a general rule. She added that she also agrees that the inconclusiveness of State practice does not imply the use of the “clean slate rule”. This view is in line with the Commission’s previous work, which rarely accepted the “clean slate rule” as predominant.

Regarding “General principles of law”, she said that the topic should, when appropriate, draw on general principles of law with cautious consideration that some principles may not be entirely applicable to the area of State succession. The topic’s current title is appropriate, especially regarding consistency with the Commission’s previous work. As well, the draft articles should be organized primarily by the specific category of State succession (dissolution, unification, separation, etc.), followed by addressing both rights and obligations combined in the same article. Alternatively, if the Commission were to divide rights and obligations into different parts, each category of State succession would be subject to a separate article, she noted.

ELENA A. MELIKBEKYAN ( Russian Federation ), on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, said a number of the conclusions are not supported by State practice. Further, “succession” and “continuity” are different legal concepts from the standpoint of international law and should not be confused. The work of the Commission is proceeding slowly, she observed, adding: “Of course we are not calling on the Commission to hurry up.” However, the draft articles proposed on this topic either get stuck in the Drafting Committee or are subjected to serious changes; that makes it difficult for work on other topics to continue. As a result, the Committee has to make do with interim reports. While she had no objections to draft articles 2 and 5, it is not possible to determine the fate of the drafts on the basis of these, since they basically enshrine general provisions which do not relate to the difficult aspects that need to be identified and resolved. The Commission should come back to considering a more appropriate format; articles are more appropriate for codification of international law and “clearly we can’t talk of a convention” on the topic, she noted. The best form for the outcome would be an analytical report describing the nature of the problems and demonstrating the practical difficulties encountered by States and how to interpret them.

Turning to “General principles of law”, she highlighted “an interesting section on the historic development of general principles of law over time”. Welcoming the Rapporteur’s intention to continue with a cautious approach in research, she said it is difficult to consider the prospects of future work since the first report is preliminary and introductory in nature. Highlighting the task of determining the origins of sources, she voiced support for the approach focusing on general principles relating to article 38 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice. It is not correct to consider other international criminal justice instruments, she said, also calling on the Commission to clarify the relation between general principles of law and customary international law and international treaty law.

SERGIO AMARAL ALVES DE CARVALHO ( Portugal ), speaking on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, commended the Special Rapporteur’s clarifications concerning the exclusion of both the automatic extinction and the automatic transfer of responsibility in cases of succession of States. State practice in this area does not offer enough of a basis for affirming the existence of a general rule in connection with State succession. Therefore, the draft articles should be of a subsidiary nature and priority should be given to agreements between the States concerned. These agreements must be concluded in good faith and take into consideration the principle of sovereign equality. In this, the draft articles can be a useful reference for the negotiation of these agreements.

Turning to “General principles of law”, he pointed to the long history of references to such principles in international instruments and judicial practice across jurisdictions as evidence of the principles’ strong relevance to international law. Although it is important to study the relationship between various sources of international law, a hierarchy should not be established among them. General principles of law have a supplementary role of filling gaps and avoiding rulings of non liquet, in addition to setting the ethical-normative scene for other norms. The Commission’s three draft conclusions on this topic constitute a solid first step to revisit this source of international law and showcase the Commission’s fundamental role as an active interpreter of, and guiding body for, international law.

AHMED ABDELAZIZ ELGHARIB ( Egypt ) said the Commission’s work on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility” must be consistent with existing international instruments relating to this topic, such as the Vienna Convention on Succession of States in respect of Treaties. It should also reference the Commission’s previous work on the responsibility of States for internationally wrongful acts, he added.

Turning to “General principles of law”, he stated it is important that the Commission study this topic, as article 38(1)(c) of the Statute of the International Court of Justice directly refers to these principles; they are a source the Court can refer to in the exercise of its legal responsibilities. General principles of law are drawn from domestic legal systems and applicable in international relations. Several principles might fit under this heading, including that of “good faith”, which has been applied by various courts and tribunals over the years in the context of civil, trade and other relations. He noted his agreement with paragraph 220 of the report regarding the concept of “civilized nations”; the term is obsolete and should be deleted going forward as general principles of law apply to all nations, not a restricted group.

UMASANKAR YEDLA ( India ), on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, said the draft articles on this complex topic deal with rules that belong to two areas of international law: the law of State responsibility and the law of succession of States. Draft articles 12 to 14 provide for a situation where the injured predecessor State may request reparation for the internationally wrongful act of another State if the predecessor State continues to exist. Similarly, the successor State may also request reparations for internationally wrongful acts of the responsible State in case of merging two or more States. The Special Rapporteur needs to identify whether the drafts are intended to establish the procedural possibilities of claiming rights or substantive rights and obligations, he said.

Turning to “General principles of law”, he encouraged the study of similar works undertaken by the Commission on various topics, such as the law of treaties, responsibilities of States for internationally wrongful acts, fragmentation of international law and identification of customary international law. For his delegation, there is no hierarchy among the sources of international law under article 38 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice. Accordingly, the general principles of law should not be described as a subsidiary source or secondary source, he said, suggesting the term “supplementary source” to qualify the sources of general principles of law.

KRISTINA PELKIÖ ( Czech Republic ), “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, said draft article 2 contains definitions of terms which are identical with the 1978 and 1983 Vienna Conventions; no additional definitions are needed. Among the comments regarding draft article 7, she said any wrongdoing after the date of State succession is clearly covered by the 2001 article on responsibility of States. The article also seems to collide with the very rules of the articles on responsibility of States that govern attribution of conduct; that text should be reconsidered. On draft article 8, there were no reasons for repeating the provisions of article 10, paragraphs 2 and 3. Draft article 8 is also superfluous in view of proposed draft article 6. Further precision is needed for the chapeau of draft article 8, as its formulation will impact the understanding of paragraphs 1, 2 and 3. The proposed paragraph 2 is disappointing and should be revisited as the position of the injured State must be strengthened and guaranteed much better.

Turning to “General principles of law”, she said examples with relevant references should be included in the commentaries to the pertinent draft conclusions. She also said she was doubtful about the possibility of addressing “regional” and “bilateral” general principles of law; the topic concerns general principles of law and should be limited to such principles. Echoing the Commission’s stance, she said that general principles of law are supplementary sources of international law.

CARLA ESPERANZA RIVERA SÁNCHEZ ( El Salvador ), on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, welcomed the provisional adoption of draft articles 1, 2 and 5, as well as the language concerning their subsidiary nature. Underscoring that the drafts shall apply solely in the absence of an agreement between parties, she noted that varying agreements exist on this matter as part of which States may have bilaterally agreed to a set of rules on succession. Noting the inclusion of new terminology with regard to “interested States”, she said that term could lead to ambiguous interpretation. The word “interested” has different connotations for different States. The current draft fails to distinguish whether it is referring to a State responsible for an internationally wrongful act or a State harmed by such a wrongful act. Calling for a stand-alone paragraph to clarify such distinctions, she said the legal meaning of “reparation” should also be clearer.

Turning to “General principles of law”, she highlighted the legal nature of the principles. Calling for a draft article that duly captures an agreed definition of general principles of law, she said there is a wealth of doctrine in this area. Noting that general principles are sources of international law, she urged the international community to avoid the use of the term “civilized nations”, given this is a clumsy throwback to classic international law. It is necessary to shift the meaning towards contemporary international law, which shores up the sovereign equality of States. Further, while there is a distinction between general and customary international law, she emphasized that “we should not overlook the truism that the sources of international law are interlinked.”

MERJE MÄGI ( Estonia ), on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, expressed her appreciation for the Special Rapporteur’s work in highlighting different approaches to certain issues. Those included problems arising from cases of diplomatic protection in the situation of succession of States, she said, also agreeing with the language of the draft articles proposed in the current report. Examples of State practice illustrate well that a rigid application of the principle of continuous nationality in cases of State succession could create “unequitable results”, she noted. It could result in unfair treatment of private persons in getting reparations for injuries or a situation in which none of the States are entitled to seeks redress for their nationals in case of State succession.

Turning to “General principles of law”, she said that further work should be done on case law and State practice before adding an illustrative list of general principles of international law. That would give a greater context in relation to the legal substance of the report. Further, the distinction between general principles of law and customary international law should be more thoroughly examined, she said. Voicing support for the approach of the Special Rapporteur on the matter of the origin of general principles of law, she also stressed that “we should not create too layered and categorized an approach in the early stage of the work.”

JU YEONG YANG ( Republic of Korea ), on “Succession of States in respect of State Responsibility”, said she supported draft article 2, which provides usages of terms identical to the definitions laid out in the 1978 and 1983 Vienna Conventions. She also added her support for draft article 5, which sets forth the requirements for international legality of State succession in line with long‑established practice of the Commission on matters of State succession and the principle of ex injuria jus non oritur. However, in regard to codifying the draft texts, she said that such an approach would inevitably make a long list of draft articles with much overlap in effort.

Turning to the topic “General principles of law”, she noted that, in draft conclusion 3, the Special Rapporteur categorizes the general principles of law into two types: those derived from the domestic legal system and those formed within the international legal system. However, there was no consensus among Commission members on the second category of general principles of law. She suggested conducting a further in-depth study, since conclusion 3 is one of the most critical elements in determining the concept and content of general principles of law.

NORIZAN CHE MEH ( Malaysia ), commenting on “succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, said the draft articles on this topic are subsidiary in nature and, therefore, agreements between the States concerned should be given a priority. She also supported the inclusion of draft article 13, as it clearly states the right for reparation for the unification of States as one successor State and it gives priority to the agreement entered between the States concerned before the date of succession. However, draft article 14 (1) should be revised to include the words “When a State dissolves and ceases to exist and the parts of its territory form two or more successor States…”. Draft articles 15 (1) and (2) should differentiate clearly between situations when the predecessor State continues to exist after the date of succession and when the predecessor State ceases to exist. The Commission and the Rapporteur should have more proactive consultations with the States on this topic, considering more geographically diverse sources of State practice not only from the European sources, but from Asian and African regions for the purposes of codification and progressive development of international law relating to this topic, she emphasized.

Turning to “General principle of law”, she said that the inclusion of this topic in the Commission’s long‑term programme of work is crucial in the progressive development of international law and will carry substantive effect as one of the sources of international law. The role that the general principles play in the two very different legal systems — national and international — differs greatly. It would be prudent to consider the differences in political ideology, structure of States and dualist/monolist character of a State in deriving general principles of law from national legal systems. Thus, a cautious approach must be adopted by the Commission in deliberating this topic.

Name to come ( Australia ), commenting on “General principles of law”, urged the Commission to focus on elucidating the meaning of those principles as a source of law reflected in article 38 (1)c of the Statute of the International Court of Justice. She did not consider article 38 (1)c to be a subcategory of “general principles of law”, nor should the content of “general principles of law” only be determined by reference to the Court’s jurisprudence. She said she agreed with the Special Rapporteur’s proposed two‑step process, in draft conclusion 3, for identifying general principles of law derived from national legal systems. In addition to identifying a rule that is common between States’ legal systems, a principle of law in national legal systems must be capable of being elevated to the international legal system to be considered a source of international law. She said she looked forward to the Commission’s consideration of when and how commonalities in domestic law can be “internationalized” to form a general principle of law among States.

MOHSEN SHARIFI ( Iran ), commenting on “General principles of law”, said that article 38(1)(c) of the Statute of the International Court of Justice has confined general principles of law to those legal principles crystalized from the contemplation of the legal experiences of different legal systems. In other words, they can be understood as essential legal principles that are common to all civilized nations. Regarding the relationship between general principles of law and other sources of law, he said that the former are an autonomous source of international law that avoid non liquet even when there is no law or existing law is unclear. He also observed that the term “civilized nations” is inappropriate and that general principles of law represent those principles accepted by States. To this end, he called for inclusivity in the process of identifying and recognizing these principles, in which all legal systems contribute in a balanced manner.

Turning to “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, he pointed to the subsidiary nature of the draft articles and said priority should be given to agreements between the States concerned. He also called for the proposed draft articles to be compatible with the articles on the responsibility of States for internationally wrongful acts. The draft articles regarding succession of States do not affect the specific situation in which States are created in territories under foreign occupation; these situations should have the theory of tabula rasa applied to them unless the new State decides otherwise. In the case of protracted, illegal foreign occupation, any responsibility arising from any wrongful act by the occupying power will remain with the occupying Power — not the successor State — even after the occupation ends. Noting that States have preferred to settle their disputes regarding succession through bilateral agreements, he said the final form of the Commission’s work on this topic could be considered guidelines for this process.

Name to come ( United States ), on “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, voiced concern about the value of the topic if it remains in draft article form, especially considering the fact that the Vienna Convention on State Succession has not found widespread acceptance. Draft guidelines or principles may be more useful. He called attention to draft article 9, saying that while his delegation does not yet have a position on this draft, practice in this area is uneven. Determinations by predecessor or successor States to deny and accept liability are likely driven more by diplomatic or political considerations rather than by legal ones. Given that, he questioned whether this is appropriate for a draft article.

Turning to “General principles of law”, he said that the focus of the Commission’s work on this should be on the concept of general principles of law and a clear methodology for how States, courts and tribunals may practically apply the concept. Agreeing with the Special Rapporteur that an illustrative list of general principles of law would be impractical and incomplete and would divert attention from the central aspects of this topic, he stressed that any examples of general principles of law that the Commission may refer to in its work must be illustrative and contained in the commentaries.

CLAUDINE BAILEY ( Jamaica ), addressing “Succession of States in respect of State responsibility”, said that work related to this topic must be consistent with prior efforts. This is particularly vital when it pertains to solutions of substantive issues to be addressed and usage of applicable terminologies — for example, terms such as “injury” and “injured State”. In addition, there should be no automatic extinction of responsibility or automatic transfer of responsibility in cases of succession of States, which is referred to as the general rule of non‑succession. This principle has the potential to lead to unfair and inequitable results, as States would avoid consequences of internationally wrongful acts and nationals or States which have legitimately suffered an injury would be left without a legal remedy/reparation.

Turning to “Protection of the environment in times of armed conflict”, she said such damage extends far beyond the period of conflict, the boundaries of national territories and the current generation. Noting that the Commission had divided the draft principles into temporal phases, she recommended that it consider the content of the United Nations Environment Programme’s 2009 report on this topic which sought to identify the lacunas and deficiencies in the relevant international legal regime. Also underscoring the intergenerational equity principle, which is the notion that each generation holds the earth in common with members of the past, present and future generations, she said this should be specifically highlighted in draft principle 21.

Name to come ( Peru ) highlighted the link between “General principles of law” and the Commission’s previous work on similar topics, noting that it was appropriate for the Special Rapporteur to focus on reports identifying customary law and peremptory norms of general international law (jus cogens). General principles of law can arise both from national systems — through the transfer of principles therefrom into international law — and from international law itself. Regarding the concept of “civilized nations”, he said this represents an archaic expression and does not reflect the principle of sovereign equality. Turning to future work in this area, he called for the Commission to emphasize the identification of general principles of law. It is not relevant to draft an indicative list of these principles, which would involve considerable efforts given the breadth of the topic. Rather, he suggested that the Rapporteur provide illustrative examples.

Closing Remarks

PAVEL ŠTURMA (Czech Republic), Chair of the International Law Commission, expressed his gratitude to all delegations that had engaged with the substance of the report, adding that the Commission benefits greatly from their views. In the common quest for enhanced dialogue, the Sixth Committee has had the added benefit of engaging with Special Rapporteurs and the chairs of study groups. He also highlighted the voluntary and pro bono work of the Special Rapporteurs and reminded delegates of deadlines for the submission of comments from their Governments on various topics.

He went on to say that, although he would not be responding to delegation comments at this time, the Secretariat would be preparing a summary and submitting it to the Commission. Members of the Commission analyse delegates’ statements, which are available on PaperSmart, carefully. Noting the Commission’s role in clarification, identification and interpretation of international law, he said that it can even enter into uncharted waters and respond to the pressing needs of the international community, as it did by including “Sea-level rise” in its programme of work. He also expressed the hope that the draft resolution on “Crimes against humanity” being negotiated right now will make it possible to adopt a convention on that topic.

Introduction to Report of Committee on Relations with Host Country

KORNELIOS KORNELIOU (Cyprus), Chair of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country, introduced the report of the Committee (document A/74/26), noting that the report was prepared in accordance with General Assembly resolution 73/212 (2018) and follows the structure of previous years. The Committee is an important forum in which Member States seek to resolve problems faced by the diplomatic community through a frank and constructive exchange of views. It has proved to be an open, transparent and flexible body. He pointed out that the Committee is unique in that it is the only body in the United Nations system mandated to consider matters in relation to the host country and then report thereon to the General Assembly.

During the reporting period, the United Nations membership raised important issues regarding the implementation of the agreement between the United Nations and the United States, he continued. Issues concerning entry visas and travel restrictions were of particular concern. In an effort to fully reflect the Committee’s discussions throughout the year, the report includes new language on, inter alia, the issuance of entry visas to representatives of Member States and members of the Secretariat; travel regulations issued by the host country with regard to personnel of certain missions; and the Secretary-General’s role in the Committee’s work and with respect to the implementation of the Headquarters Agreement.

Statements

Name to come ( Iran ), speaking for the Non-Aligned Movement, underlined the critical role of host countries of the United Nations Headquarters and United Nations Offices in preserving multilateralism and facilitating diplomacy and intergovernmental norm-making processes. He expressed serious and grave concern about the denial or delay in the issuance of entry visas to the representatives of the Movement’s Member States by the host country of the United Nations Headquarters. He also reiterated that political considerations must not interfere with the provision of facilities required under the Agreement.

Also expressing serious concern about the arbitrary movement restrictions imposed on the diplomatic officials of some missions of the Movement’s Member States, he said that such restrictions constitute flagrant violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Headquarters Agreement and international law. The Movement “seizes this opportunity to announce its resolve to present before the General Assembly a short and action-oriented draft resolution demanding the fulfilment of host country responsibilities,” he stated.

