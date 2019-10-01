(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The Sixth Committee (Legal) elected Michal Mlynár (Slovakia) Chair on 4 June. (See Press Release GA/12149.)

Prior to his appointment as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in 2017, Mr. Mlynár was his country’s Director General for International Organizations, Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid between 2015 and 2017. From 2012 to 2015, he was Ambassador to Kenya and to the United Nations agencies in Nairobi.

Mr. Mlynár held several positions from 2010 until 2011, including Head of the Project Team for Security Sector Reform, Deputy Chef de Cabinet in the Office of the Minister, and Head of the Unit for Coordination of Candidatures and Cross‑Cutting United Nations activities.

Between 2004 and 2009, Mr. Mlynár was Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, and his delegation’s political coordinator on the Security Council from 2006 to 2007. He was also Deputy Chef de Cabinet and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister between 2002 and 2004.

Mr. Mlynár holds a master’s degree in teaching and a PhD in the theory of teaching foreign languages from Comenius University in Bratislava, Slovakia.

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/5001 of 18 August 2017.