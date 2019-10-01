(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) elected Cheikh Niang (Senegal) as Chair on 4 June 2019. (See Press Release GA/12149.)

Prior to his appointment in 2018 as Permanent Representative, Mr. Niang served as Senegal’s Ambassador to Japan — concurrently accredited to Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Viet Nam and Singapore — from November 2014. From 2012 to 2014, he was his country’s Ambassador to the United States, concurrently accredited to Costa Rica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.

A career diplomat, he also served as Senegal’s Ambassador to South Africa between 2010 and 2012, also with jurisdiction in Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

From 2006 to 2010, Mr. Niang was Consul General of Senegal in New York, assisting Senegalese citizens and mediating civil matters. Among other things, he was involved in organizing the participation of Senegalese nationals in that country’s presidential and parliamentary elections and worked with representatives of Senegalese political parties.

First recruited to Senegal’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 1993 as Head of the Africa Division, Mr. Niang holds a master’s degree in international relations and strategic studies from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom, and master’s degrees in philosophy and English studies from Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, Senegal. He also studied French‑English interpretation at the University of Westminster in London, England.

He was born in Thies, Senegal in 1957.

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/5107 of 12 July 2018.