Note: Owing to the liquidity crisis impacting our Organization, only a partial summary of statements made in today’s meeting of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) is available at this time. The complete summary will be issued later as Press Release GA/DIS/3637.

Background

The First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) met this afternoon to continue its thematic discussion on regional disarmament and security. For background information, see Press Release GA/DIS/3624 of 10 October.

Interactive Discussion

MARY SOLIMAN, Chief of the Regional Disarmament, Information and Outreach Branch, Office of Disarmament Affairs, briefed the Committee on the work of regional centres for peace and disarmament in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean. Their disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control activities ranged from conventional weapons to weapons of mass destruction and emerging issues. The regional centres and its Vienna Office will continue to work closely with Member States to identify strategic priorities and gaps where support is required and, in collaboration with those nations, develop projects to address current challenges, with a focus on creating multi-disciplinary and multi-partner projects to bolster national capacities.

The Committee then suspended its meeting for an interactive dialogue.

Regional Disarmament and Security

JOHN A. BRAVACO ( United States ) said the commitment of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to preserving the region as a nuclear-weapon-free zone is vital to address regional security threats. However, China is expanding its arsenal while refusing to engage in substantive discussion on arms control and must realize that continued silence on its part is destabilizing. Turning to the Middle East, he urged States there to refocus attention on real world security threats emanating from Iran and Syria. The United States supports the goal of a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, but efforts to that end must be pursued by all regional States concerned in an inclusive, cooperative and consensus-based manner that considers their respective security concerns. In that regard, the United States deeply regrets the General Assembly’s adoption, in a divided vote, of a resolution asking the Secretary-General to convene a conference to negotiate a legally binding treaty on such a zone. In the absence of the participation of all regional States, the United States will not attend that conference and will regard any outcome as illegitimate.

GHANSHYAM BHANDARI ( Nepal ) said women, youth and non-governmental agencies are important partners of United Nations regional disarmament mechanisms. They have the capacity to, among other things, support Government policy-makers. He encouraged the regional centres to develop meaningful partnerships with both Government and non-Government stakeholders. They should also disseminate information and develop educational modules for different age levels to raise awareness of disarmament issues. Regional dialogues such as the Kathmandu Process are important tools for fostering cooperation, understanding and confidence building.

AIDAN LIDDLE ( United Kingdom ) said his country, with the other permanent members of the Security Council, stands ready to engage further with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member States on the Protocol to the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone, known as the Treaty of Bangkok. He also supported creating a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems, with arrangements freely arrived at by all States in the region. He drew attention to threats to international peace and security posed by the development of ballistic missiles in Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and encouraged India and Pakistan to consider The Hague International Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation as a means to support their bilateral engagement. He also called upon the Russian Federation to demonstrate its compliance with arms control regimes and to align itself with international norms.

PANGERAN IBRANI SITUMORANG ( Indonesia ), associating himself with ASEAN and the Non-Aligned Movement, said achieving a Middle East zone free from nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction is an important endeavour. As such, he called for full, meaningful participation of States in the region in the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, to be held from 18 to 22 November at Headquarters. Turning to issues on the Korean Peninsula, he highlighted the importance of constructive dialogue and confidence- and trust-building measures. On the issue of Iran, he said commitments between Tehran and parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action should be upheld, with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verification process being key to the agreement’s effectiveness.

HUSHAM AHMED ( Pakistan ), noting that peace and security is co-dependent on regional stability, called for regional-level context-specific confidence-building measures, with arrangements on transparency, openness and risk reduction. South Asia faces unique challenges “arising from the hegemonic pretensions of one regional country” who refuses to engage in bilateral dialogue. Pakistan is open to any bilateral or regional initiative that builds confidence and reduces risks, he said, adding that in past sessions, his delegation had tabled three draft resolutions on conventional arms control in the regional and subregional context, the significance of regional approaches to arms control, and regional disarmament and confidence-building measures.

KHADIJA AL-MAZROUEI ( United Arab Emirates ), associating herself with the Arab Group and Non-Aligned Movement, said the Middle East faces unique security threats posed by extremist and terrorist groups. Expressing support for the establishment of a zone free of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, she anticipated a positive outcome of the November conference, inviting all regional parties to participate. She also looked forward to a successful 2020 Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons through constructive dialogue with partners. Reaffirming commitments to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, she reiterated the rights of all States to access nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, under IAEA safeguards and standards.

MANZI KARBOU ( Togo ) underlined the importance of regional centres for peace and disarmament, adding that they carry great potential to make progress in the areas of disarmament. She commended the work done by the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa, based in Togo, explaining how its role has been crucial in combatting enormous challenges faced by the continent due to asymmetric conflicts and arms trafficking. The centre has also assisted countries with technical support and in implementing peace and disarmament measures. Highlighting the centre’s significant contribution to combatting the illicit arms trade in the Sahel region, she urged all Member States to be up to date with their financial commitments.

ELENE AGLADZE ( Georgia ) said the Russian Federation militarization activities in his country has persisted and, in some respects, accelerated its pace and scope. Illegal Russian military bases participate in drills and large-scale exercises and are armed and equipped with advanced equipment, including tanks, armoured vehicles, long-range artillery, rocket launch systems and anti-aircraft systems. Adding that the Russian Federation constantly denies access to the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia to fully exercise its mandate, he called on Moscow to comply with its international commitments in ensuring respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

NAZIM KHALDI ( Algeria ), associating himself with the African Group, Arab Group and Non-Aligned Movement, said his country is deeply involved in consolidating stability and security with its neighboring States. In Libya, comprehensive political dialogue and a national reconciliation remains the only way to settle the crisis. On the situation in Mali, the peace and reconciliation agreement stemming from the Algiers process remains the sole frame of reference for the Government, other Malian parties and the international community. The African Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty, known as the Treaty of Pelindaba, is a concrete example of disarmament at the regional level, he said, adding that his delegation will submit the draft resolution “Strengthening of security and cooperation in the Mediterranean region” during the current session.

ENRI PRIETO ( Peru ) said the Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean, based in his country, has made strides in a range of fields. It has assisted States in the region to make progress in such areas as capacity-building, training and developing standards. In addition, the centre has advanced work on promoting women’s participation in disarmament initiatives.

ANDREY BELOUSOV ( Russian Federation ) said the anti-Russian approach of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is undermining the foundation of European security instruments. Thousands of NATO troops are deployed near the Russian border alongside an expansion of military activity in the Black Sea. Every opportunity must be used to reduce tensions and improve cooperation, he said, referring to the Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures. The Russian Federation favours resuming the Treaty on Open Skies and trusts that Georgia will fully implement it. To de-escalate tensions and threats, there should be a structured dialogue on security challenges in Europe and a code of conduct for transparency. Moscow supports the role of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in settling conflicts. However, unprecedented political and economic pressure on the Russian Federation runs counter to the OSCE vision of a European area of security.

DANIELA ALEJANDRA RODRÍGUEZ MARTÍNEZ ( Venezuela ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, said the recent increase in bellicose rhetoric and unilateral actions by some nuclear-weapon States has created a climate of distrust and required confidence-building measures to change the trajectory. In addition, she called for legally binding instruments to prevent the stockpiling and use of nuclear weapons. Noting that the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean, known as the Treaty of Tlatelolco, made the region the world’s first such area, she voiced support for the establishment of such a zone in the Middle East. Turning to the Joint Plan of Action, she regretted to note the United States withdrawal because it goes against the goals of disarmament.

NUR ATHIRA HANI ABDUL RAHMAN ( Malaysia ), associating himself with ASEAN and the Non-Aligned Movement, said nuclear-weapon-free zones significantly contribute to enhancing global and regional peace. He called for dialogue between nuclear-weapon States and ASEAN members to resolve the long-overdue signing and ratification of the Protocol to the Treaty of Bangkok protocol. Turning to the failure of the 2015 Review Conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty to reach consensus on creating a nuclear-weapon-free-zone in the Middle East, he anticipated progress at the November conference on this issue.

ANDRES FIALLO ( Ecuador ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, said his country is proud to be part of regional peace efforts, not only as declared by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, but because the region was the first densely populated area in the world to become free of nuclear weapons, through the adoption of the Treaty of Tlatelolco. He supported the establishment of more such zones in the world because they contribute to peace and security.

OFER MENASHE MORENO ( Israel ) said the core struggle in the Middle East is between those striving for stability and those who, together with non-State actors, support terrorism and aim at destabilizing the region to promote radical agendas. Showing a blind eye to Iran’s aggressive acts will only worsen the regional security dilemma, he said, adding that Iran and Syria are clear examples of countries that supply lethal weapons to terrorist organizations. As long as a culture of non-compliance with arms control and non-proliferation treaties persists in the Middle East, it will be impossible to promote any regional process. “We are in the same boat and we must work together to reach safe shores,” he said.

HEIDAR ALI BALOUJI ( Iran ) said the Middle East will become secure only when United States troops withdraw. Peace and security will be guaranteed by the countries of the region, not through interventions by the United States or its economic terrorism. The United States role in creating and assisting terrorist groups, using them as proxies against independent countries, has resulted in catastrophes. Since its inception, the Israeli regime has been engaged in brutal occupation, brazen terrorism, military aggression and all kinds of international crimes with the support of the United States. Iran’s proposed coalition of hope, under the umbrella of the United Nations, aims at involving Middle Eastern countries in security cooperation.

Right of Reply

The representative of Syria , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, said the European Union’s statement on 29 October was full of wrong information. Among other things, it neglected to note ongoing cooperation between his country and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), he said, adding that if the European Union has evidence to support its accusation, it should send it to The Hague.

The representative of China said the United States has cast slander on her country. The question is, who is the spoiler of international peace and security? Making irresponsible accusations does not free a country from its own responsibilities, she said China’s position is well known about an ASEAN nuclear-weapon-free zone.

The representative of the Russian Federation said his country’s military exercises are carried out within its own borders. He also noted an increase of anti-Russian rhetoric, with so many threats and recent statements in the First Committee. Replying to Georgia’s statement, he said the Russian military presence in the Caucasus contributes to stability, security and development.

The representative of Poland , speaking on behalf of NATO member States, said the Euro-Atlantic security environment has become less stable due to the Russian Federation’s illegal annexation of Crimea, which NATO does not recognize, and by developments in eastern Ukraine. He said the Alliance’s posture is defensive in nature and proportion.

The representative of India , replying to the United Kingdom, said for that record that his country subscribes to The Hague Code of Conduct.

The representative of the United States said Iran should be willing to operate like a normal country and change its behaviour. It is time for a new era of arms control, one in which China is at the negotiating table and willing to reduce nuclear risks. China is the least transparent of the five permanent Security Council members and it is hard to take it at its word on nuclear issues.

The representative of Libya , noting his country’s collaboration with the OPCW, said he cannot see why Syria accuses it of transferring chemical substances to Syrian territory as if it did not have such substances of its own.

The representative of Syria said his delegation never said that chemical weapons and toxic substances imported into his country originated in Libya. At the same time, Israel is repeating false information in a bid to hide its crimes, and the United States is not in a good position to preach to others.

The representative of Georgia said Russian aggression has resulted in the occupation of two parts of her country. She advised the Russian Federation to cooperate with the international community and the International Criminal Court and allow access to the occupied territories.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that since 1997, there have been four waves of NATO expansion. To date, the Alliance has not dispensed of its decision to stop all contact with his country on security matters. At the same time, NATO is expanding its offensive capability on the Russian Federation’s borders. Meanwhile, Georgia, not his country, is manipulating international opinion about South Ossetia.

The representative of China said her delegation has repeatedly elaborated on its position in the Committee. She urged the Untied States not to impose its own erroneous thinking and misjudgements on others.

The representative of the United States said the Assad regime must reverse its destructive behaviour against its own people and cease the use of chemical weapons. He also called on all like-minded States to persuade China to change course and make it possible for responsible democratic States to lower their defences.

The representative of Israel underscored the number of Syrians killed with chemical weapons going back to the 1980s and the flow of refugees, some of whom came to Israel.

The representative of Iran highlighted the crimes that the Israeli regime is committing, adding that it must correct its behaviour in the region and the occupied territories.

Disarmament Machinery

PANGERAN IBRANI SITUMORANG ( Indonesia ), speaking on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, regretted to note the Disarmament Commission’s inability to accomplish its work in 2019 in a formal setting, expressing hope that delegations will address all underlying issues to overcome that impasse by 2020. He highlighted the importance of convening the fourth special session of the General Assembly devoted to disarmament, which among other things, would review critical aspects of the process and mobilize the international community and public opinion in favour of eliminating nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction and conventional weapons. Raising deep concerns about the under-representation by his regional body in the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, he called on the Secretary-General and High Representative to redress the imbalance.

MOEZZ LAOUANI ( Tunisia ), speaking on behalf of the Arab Group and associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, called for the universalization of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Achieving a world free of nuclear weapons is a priority, however, serious setbacks exist in the non-proliferation regime, including the failure to reach a consensus at the 2015 Review Conference. Member States must ensure a successful outcome in the Non-Proliferation Treaty’s 2020 Review Conference. States must also make progress towards establishing a nuclear-weapon-free-zone in the Middle East in the November conference on this issue, he said, regretting to note the lack of consensus in the past as a result of unconstructive positions of some nuclear-weapon States.

SHEILA CAREY ( Bahamas ), speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), underscored the need to maintain momentum on progress made within the Conference on Disarmament, encouraging it to promptly resume stalled negotiations. The Conference and Disarmament Commission delegations should work steadfastly to overcome a paralysis that has hindered the conclusion of agreements in key areas of deliberations. The bloc looks forward to more robust movement within the current cycle and to engaging in discussions to build consensus on recommendations for achieving nuclear disarmament and the non-proliferation of atomic arsenals alongside recommendations aimed at preventing an arms race in outer space.

VITAVAS SRIVIHOK ( Thailand ), speaking on behalf of ASEAN, said all Conference on Disarmament members must reinvigorate their political will to fulfill its mandate. Expressing regret that the Disarmament Commission could not hold its substantive session in 2019, he encouraged all Member States to overcome outstanding issues hindering efforts therein. States must also demonstrate stronger political commitment to preserve multilateralism, the essential foundation for disarmament and non-proliferation. Indeed, the disarmament machinery must keep pace with a rapidly evolving security landscape and advances in science and technology.

...