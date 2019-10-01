(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) elected Sacha Sergio Llorentty Solíz (Bolivia) as Chair on 4 June. (See Press Release GA/12149.)

Prior to his appointment in 2012 as Permanent Representative, Mr. Llorentty was Minister for Government from 2010, having served as Deputy Minister for Coordination with Social Movements and Civil Society between 2007 and 2010.

From 2003 to 2005, he served as President of the Permanent Assembly of Human Rights. Also in 2005, he was Dean of the Faculty of Social and Humanistic Sciences at the University of Aquino Bolivia.

Mr. Llorentty holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Saint Andres and the University of Aquino Bolivia.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/4414 of 19 September 2012.