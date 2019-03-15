The Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples today approved Grenada as the host of its 2019 Caribbean Regional Seminar, to be held from 2 to 4 May.

Keisha McGuire (Grenada), Committee Chair, said bureau members unanimously expressed strong support for Grenada’s offer to host the seminar, which will precede the annual Week of Solidarity with the Peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories on 25 to 31 May.

Speaking in her national capacity, the Chair said Grenada is humbled by the support it received for hosting a regional seminar for the fourth time, including last year’s Pacific Regional Seminar. “Decolonization is near and dear for Grenada, having travelled along that road ourselves,” she said.

The Committee also approved the guidelines and rules of procedure of the seminar (document A/AC.109/2019/19).

Also speaking today were the representatives of Cuba and Fiji.

At the start of the meeting, delegates observed a moment of silence for the victims of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 and the attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.