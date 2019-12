The Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) briefly met today to inform Member States of the extension of its work until Friday, 27 December.

“Although a few items are yet to be finalized, the bulk of the work is done,” said Committee Chair Andreas Mavroyiannis (Cyprus), announcing that the Committee is set to meet at 10 a.m., Friday, 27 December to conclude its work during the main part of the seventy‑fourth session of the General Assembly.