The General Assembly decided today to defer its recess and to extend the work of its Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) until Friday, 27 December.

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Nigeria), President of the Assembly, said the Committee faces particular challenges as the United Nations shifts to an annual budget rather than a biennial one.

Noting that the Committee has reached agreement on some agenda items, including programme planning, he urged delegations to work harder to reach consensus on all items, emphasizing that the Committee’s work remains key to the Organization’s good functioning.

The Assembly previously decided, on 5 December, to postpone its recess and extend the Committee’s work until today (see Press Release GA/12221).