Upon the recommendation of its Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization), the General Assembly adopted 35 resolutions and three decisions today, concerning Israeli‑Palestinian and decolonization issues, among others.

The Assembly adopted a resolution titled “Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East” by a recorded 167 votes in favour to 6 against (Canada, Israel, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, United States), with 7 abstentions (Australia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Guatemala, Nauru, Rwanda, Vanuatu).

By terms of that text, the Assembly expresses deep concern about UNRWA’s critical financial situation and notes that contributions to the Agency have not been predictable enough or sufficient to meet growing needs or remedy persistent shortfalls, exacerbated by the 2018 suspension of contributions from UNRWA’s largest single voluntary donor.

The Assembly commends, by other terms, the Agency’s measures to address the financial crisis, while expressing profound concern that, despite such measures, its programme budget faces persistent shortfalls that continue to threaten the delivery of core programmes to Palestine refugees. By further terms, the Assembly expresses its appreciation for the efforts of UNRWA’s Commissioner‑General and staff, particularly considering the difficult conditions, instability and crises of the past year.

Moreover, the Assembly expresses its grave concern about attempts to discredit the Agency despite its proven operational capacity and consistent implementation of its mandate. Further by the text, it urges Israel to expeditiously reimburse UNRWA for all transit charges incurred and other financial losses sustained as a result of delays and restrictions on movement and access imposed by that country.

The Assembly went on to adopt — by a recorded vote of 169 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 9 abstentions (Cameroon, Canada, Guatemala, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Vanuatu) — a resolution titled “Assistance to Palestine refugees.” By that text, the Assembly decides to extend UNRWA’s mandate until 30 June 2023, without prejudice to the provisions of paragraph 11 of General Assembly resolution 194 (III).

Further by that text, the Assembly expresses concern regarding the negative implications of UNRWA’s severe financial crisis and the difficult situation of Palestine refugees under occupation, while underlining the importance of assistance and the urgent need for reconstruction. It calls upon all donors to continue strengthening their efforts to meet UNRWA’s anticipated needs — including for recent emergency, recovery and reconstruction appeals — plans for the Gaza Strip and regional crisis‑response plans to address the situation of Palestine refugees in Syria.

In addition, the Assembly narrowly adopted a resolution titled “Work of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories” by a recorded vote of 81 in favour to 13 against, with 80 abstentions. By that text, the Assembly demands that Israel cooperate with the Special Committee and requests that the latter continue to investigate Israeli policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially its violations of the Geneva Convention. Moreover, it requests that the Special Committee continue to investigate the treatment and status of thousands of prisoners and detainees, including children, women and elected representatives, held in Israeli prisons and detention centres within the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The Assembly also requests that the Secretary‑General provide the Special Committee with all necessary facilities, including those required for its visits to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

By a recorded 162 votes in favour to 7 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, United States), with 11 abstentions, the Assembly adopted the draft “Persons displaced as a result of the June 1967 and subsequent hostilities”. By its terms, the Assembly reaffirms the right of all persons displaced as a result of the June 1967 and subsequent hostilities to return to their homes or former places of residence. It further stresses the need for the accelerated return of those displaced, strongly appealing to all Governments, organizations and individuals to contribute generously to the Agency and others in that regard.

The Assembly went on to adopt a text titled “Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues” by a recorded vote of 163 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, United States), with 12 abstentions. By that text, the Assembly requests that the Secretary‑General take all appropriate steps to protect Arab properties, assets and property rights in Israel. Further, it calls upon Israel to render all facilities and assistance to the Secretary-General in implementation of the resolution. Moreover, the Assembly urges both the Palestinian and Israeli sides to deal with the important issue of Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues within the framework of final‑status peace negotiations.

Taking up the resolution “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan”, the Assembly adopted it by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 7 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, United States), with 15 abstentions. According to that text, the Assembly condemns Israel’s settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. It deplores, by other terms, that country’s construction and expansion of settlements in and around occupied East Jerusalem, as well as its plans to demolish the Palestinian village of Khan al‑Ahmar, in contravention of international law, which would have serious consequences in terms of the displacement of its residents.

The Assembly then took up a draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”, adopting it by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 9 against (Australia, Canada, Guatemala, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, United States), with 13 abstentions.

By that text, the Assembly urges the parties to observe calm and restraint and to refrain from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric, especially in areas of religious and cultural sensitivity, including in East Jerusalem. It also condemns all acts of violence, including all acts of terror, provocation, incitement and destruction, and especially any use of force by Israeli occupying forces against Palestinian civilians, in violation of international law. In particular, the Assembly condemns violence in the Gaza Strip, including against journalists, medical personnel and humanitarian personnel.

The Assembly went on to adopt a draft titled “The occupied Syrian Golan” (document A/C.4/74/L.17) by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 20 abstentions.

Turning to decolonization questions, the Assembly adopted 21 draft resolutions and a draft decision. Taking up the draft resolution “Information from Non‑Self‑Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations” (document A/74/23, chap. XIII), it adopted that text by a recorded vote of 176 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 3 abstentions (France, Central African Republic, United Kingdom). By its terms, the Assembly requests that administering Powers transmit to the Secretary‑General statistical and other technical information relating to the economic, social and educational conditions in the Territories within a maximum period of six months following the expiration of the administrative year.

The Assembly also adopted — by a recorded 178 votes in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 3 abstentions (Central African Republic, France, United Kingdom) — the draft resolution “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories” (A/74/23, chap. XIII).

By that text, the Assembly reaffirms its deep concern about the number and scale of natural disasters in the course of 2017 and their devastating impact on Caribbean Non‑Self‑Governing Territories. The Assembly also expresses concern about activities aimed at exploiting the natural and human resources of the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories to the detriment of their inhabitants. Further, the Assembly calls upon administering Powers to ensure that the exploitation of marine and other natural resources in the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories do not violate relevant United Nations resolutions nor adversely affect the interests of the Territories’ peoples. It also calls upon those Powers to provide all necessary assistance to those in the Territories affected by recent hurricanes in order to alleviate humanitarian needs, support recovery and rebuilding efforts, and enhance emergency preparedness and risk reduction capabilities.

Also requiring a recorded vote was a draft resolution titled “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations” (document A/74/23, chap. XIII p. 46). It took that action by 130 votes in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 52 abstentions.

By its terms, the Assembly reiterates its conviction regarding the need to eradicate colonialism, racial discrimination and human rights violations. It also calls upon administering Powers to cooperate fully with the Special Committee on Decolonization in developing and finalizing a constructive programme of work for the Non-Self-Governing Territories to facilitate implementation of the Special Committee’s mandate as well as relevant resolutions. It also calls upon the administering Powers to terminate military activities and eliminate military bases in the Territories.

The Assembly also adopted — by a recorded vote of 178 in favour to 3 against (United States, Israel, United Kingdom), with 2 abstentions (France, Togo) — a resolution titled “Dissemination of information on decolonization”. By its terms, the Assembly reiterates the importance of visiting missions of the Special Committee on Decolonization in contributing to the dissemination of decolonization information. In that regard, the Assembly requests that the Department of Global Communications actively seek new and innovative ways to disseminate materials to the Non-Self-Governing Territories.

Closely following the Fourth Committee’s recommendations, the Assembly also adopted, without a vote, a series of annual texts relating to the decolonization of specific Non‑Self‑Governing Territories. They included drafts affirming the right to self-determination for the people of Western Sahara, as well as those of American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, French Polynesia, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States Virgin Islands.

Acting again without a vote, the Assembly adopted drafts relating to assistance in mine action, atomic radiation, outer space affairs, special political missions, questions of information and offers by Member States of study and training facilities for inhabitants of Non‑Self‑Governing Territories.

It also took note of a report on the comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects, and another on programme planning for the Fourth Committee.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted two draft decisions, one relating to the question of Gibraltar and the other to the revitalization of its own work.

Introduction of Reports

JUAN ANTONIO BENARD (Guatemala), Rapporteur, introduced reports of the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization), saying they contain 35 draft resolutions and three draft decisions negotiated over the course of 25 formal meetings. Applauding the high level of cooperation prevailing within the Committee, he said it was able to fulfil its mandate and complete its work effectively and constructively within the time allotted by the General Assembly.

Action on Draft Resolutions

The General Assembly was expected to take action on drafts contained in reports of its Fourth Committee relating to the following agenda items: assistance in mine action (document A/74/406) effects of atomic radiation (document A/74/407); international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space (document A/74/408); United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (document A/74/409); report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories (document A/74/410); comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects (document A/74/411); and comprehensive review of special political missions (document A/74/412).

Also awaiting the Assembly’s action were reports on: questions relating to information (document A/74/413); information from Non‑Self‑Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations (document A/74/414); economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories (document A/74/415); implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations (document A/74/416); offers by Member States of study and training facilities for inhabitants of Non‑Self‑Governing Territories (document A/74/417); implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples (document A/74/23); proposed programme of work and timetable of the Fourth Committee for the seventy‑fifth session of the General Assembly (document A/74/419); and programme planning (document A/74/420).

The Assembly first took up a draft resolution titled “Assistance in mine action” (document A/C.4/74/L.5), adopting it without a vote. By the terms of that text, the Assembly urges States to provide humanitarian assistance for victims of anti‑personnel mines and support for mine‑affected States by providing assistance in developing mine-action capacities, supporting national programmes and making reliable, predictable and timely multi‑year contributions to mine‑action activities. It further urges the provision of necessary information as well as technical, financial and material assistance to locate, remove, destroy and otherwise render ineffective minefields, anti-personnel mines and other explosive remnants of war.

The Assembly then adopted, without a vote, a resolution related to the effects of atomic radiation (document A/C.4/74/L.6), by which it supports the intentions and plans of the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation for the conduct of its programme of work, in particular its next periodic global surveys of radiation exposure. The Assembly also asks the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to continue, within existing resources, to service the Scientific Committee and to disseminate its findings to Member States, the scientific community and the public. Further by that text, the Assembly emphasizes the vital need for sufficient, assured and predictable funding for the Scientific Committee. As such, it requests that the Secretary‑General strengthen support for the Scientific Committee within existing resources, particularly with regard to increasing operational costs in the case of a further increase in membership.

Acting again without a vote, the Assembly then adopted the draft resolution “International cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space” (document A/C.4/74/L.7). By its terms, the Assembly urges States that have not yet become parties to the international treaties governing the uses of outer space to ratify or accede to them, and to incorporate them into national legislation.

Further by that text, the Assembly urges all States, in particular those with major space capabilities, to contribute to the prevention of an arms race in outer space. It also urges the Inter-Agency Meeting on Outer Space Activities, under the leadership of the United Nations Secretariat’s Office for Outer Space Affairs, to continue to examine how space science and technology and their applications can contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Assembly then turned to a series of draft resolutions on issues relating to Palestine refugees and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

It began by adopting — by a recorded vote of 169 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 9 abstentions (Cameroon, Canada, Guatemala, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Vanuatu) — a draft resolution titled “Assistance to Palestine refugees” (document A/C.4/74/L.10). By that text, the General Assembly decides to extend UNRWA’s mandate until 30 June 2023, without prejudice to the provisions of paragraph 11 of General Assembly resolution 194 (III). By other terms, the Assembly expresses concern about the negative implications of the Agency’s severe financial crisis and regarding the difficult situation of Palestine refugees under occupation, underlining the importance of assistance and the urgent need for reconstruction. It calls upon all donors to continue strengthening their efforts to meet UNRWA’s anticipated needs, including for recent emergency, recovery and reconstruction appeals, plans for the Gaza Strip and regional crisis‑response plans to address the situation of Palestine refugees in Syria.

By a recorded 162 votes in favour to 7 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, United States), with 11 abstentions, the Assembly then adopted the draft “Persons displaced as a result of the June 1967 and subsequent hostilities” (document A/C.4/74/L.11). By the terms of that text, the Assembly reaffirms the right of all persons displaced as a result of the June 1967 and subsequent hostilities to return to their homes or former places of residence. It further stresses the need for the accelerated return of those displaced, strongly appealing to all Governments, organizations and individuals to contribute generously to UNRWA and others in that regard.

The Assembly then took up a draft titled “Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East” (document A/C.4/74/L.12), adopting it by a recorded 167 votes in favour to 6 against (Canada, Israel, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, United States), with 7 abstentions (Australia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Guatemala, Nauru, Rwanda, Vanuatu). By that text, the Assembly expresses deep concern about UNRWA’s critical financial situation and notes that contributions have not been predictable enough or sufficient to meet growing needs and remedy persistent shortfalls, exacerbated by the 2018 suspension of contributions from the Agency’s largest single voluntary donor.

By other terms, the Assembly commends UNRWA’s measures to address the financial crisis but expresses profound concern that, despite such measures, the Agency’s programme budget faces persistent shortfalls that continue to threaten the delivery of core programmes to Palestine refugees. Further by the text, the Assembly expresses its appreciation for the efforts of UNRWA’s Commissioner‑General and staff, particularly considering the difficult conditions, instability and crises of the past year. Moreover, the Assembly expresses its grave concern over attempts to discredit the Agency despite its proven operational capacity and consistent implementation of its mandate. The Assembly urges Israel, by other terms, to expeditiously reimburse UNRWA for all transit charges incurred and other financial losses sustained as a result of delays and restrictions on movement and access imposed by that country.

The Assembly went on to adopt a draft titled “Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues” (document A/C.4/74/L.13) by a recorded vote of 163 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, United States), with 12 abstentions. By that text, the Assembly requests that the Secretary‑General take all appropriate steps to protect Arab properties, assets and property rights in Israel. Further, it calls upon Israel to render all facilities and assistance to the Secretary‑General in implementation of the resolution. Moreover, the Assembly urges both the Palestinian and Israeli sides to deal with the important issue of Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues within the framework of final‑status peace negotiations.

The Assembly then turned to a report on Israel’s practices in occupied Palestinian and other Arab territories, narrowly adopting the draft “Work of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories” (document A/C.4/74/L.14) by a recorded 81 votes in favour to 13 against, with 80 abstentions.

By that text, the Assembly demands that Israel cooperate with the Special Committee and requests that the latter continue to investigate Israeli policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially its violations of the Geneva Convention. Moreover, it requests that the Special Committee continue to investigate the treatment and status of thousands of prisoners and detainees — including children, women and elected representatives — held in Israeli prisons and detention centres within the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Further, the Assembly requests that the Secretary‑General provide the Special Committee with all necessary facilities, including those required for its visits to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Assembly went on to adopt the draft resolution “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan” (document A/C.4/74/L.15) by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 7 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, United States), with 15 abstentions. According to that text, the Assembly condemns Israel’s settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. It also deplores, by other terms, Israel’s construction and expansion of settlements in and around occupied East Jerusalem, including its so‑called E‑1 plan, which aims to connect illegal settlements and further isolate occupied East Jerusalem. The Assembly further deplores plans to demolish the Palestinian village of Khan al‑Ahmar, in contravention of international law, which would have serious consequences in terms of the displacement of village residents and severely threaten the viability of a two‑State solution, given that area’s sensitive location.

Further by that text, the Assembly condemns Israel’s demolition of Palestinian buildings in the neighbourhood of Wadi al‑Hummus, in the village of Sur Bahir, south of occupied East Jerusalem. Moreover, it reiterates its demand for the immediate and complete cessation of all Israeli settlement activities in the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan, calling in that regard for full implementation of all relevant resolutions of the Security Council.

Taking up a draft titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem” (document A/C.4/74/L.16), the Assembly adopted it by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 9 against (Australia, Canada, Guatemala, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, United States), with 13 abstentions.

By that resolution, the Assembly urges the parties to observe calm and restraint and to refrain from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric, especially in areas of religious and cultural sensitivity, including in East Jerusalem. It also condemns all acts of violence, including all acts of terror, provocation, incitement and destruction, and especially any use of force by Israeli occupying forces against Palestinian civilians, in violation of international law. In particular, the Assembly condemns violence in the Gaza Strip, including against journalists, medical personnel and humanitarian personnel. It also demands that Israel cease all measures contravening international law, as well as discriminatory legislation, policies and actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory that violate the human rights of the Palestinian people.

The Assembly went on to adopt the draft “The occupied Syrian Golan” (document A/C.4/74/L.17) by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 20 abstentions. By that text the General Assembly calls upon Israel to comply with the relevant resolutions and to desist from changing the physical character, demographic composition, institutional structure and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan, and in particular to desist from establishing settlements. Further, the Assembly calls upon Israel to desist from imposing Israeli citizenship and identity cards upon Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan.

In further action, the Assembly took note of the report “Comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects” (document A/74/411), taking no action.

It went on to adopt, without a vote, a draft resolution related to special political missions (document A/C.4/74/L.8), by which the Assembly stresses the need for the United Nations to continue improving its capabilities in the pacific settlement of disputes, including the mediation, prevention and resolution of conflict, as well as peacebuilding and sustaining peace. The Assembly also stresses, by other terms, the need for enhanced coordination and cooperation between special political missions and concerned regional and subregional organizations. The Assembly further requests that the Secretary‑General hold regular, inclusive and interactive dialogue on policy matters pertaining to such missions and reach out to ensure participation by Member States.

Turning to questions relating to information, the Assembly adopted two draft resolutions without a vote.

Adopting draft resolution A, “Information in the service of humanity” (document A/74/21, chap. IV), the Assembly urges all countries and organizations concerned to ensure the free and effective performance of journalists’ professional tasks and to condemn resolutely all attacks against them. It further urges States and organizations to enhance regional efforts and cooperation among developing countries, as well as cooperation between developed and developing countries, to strengthen communications capacities and to improve media infrastructure, especially in the areas of training and dissemination of information.

The Assembly also adopted draft resolution B, titled “United Nations global communications policies and activities” (document A/74/23, chap. XIII). By that text, it underlines that reform of the Department of Global Communications should take into account the priorities set out by the Committee on Information in that regard, and the importance of carrying out appropriate consultations with Member States.

By other terms, the Assembly further requests that the Department ensure that United Nations publications are produced in all six official languages of the Organization and in an environmentally friendly and cost‑neutral manner. Moreover, it underlines the Secretariat’s responsibility for mainstreaming multilingualism into all its information and communications activities. Further by that text, the Assembly emphasizes the importance of the network of United Nations information centres and stress the importance of considering the special needs and requirements of developing countries in the field of information and communications technology.

The Assembly notes, by further terms, the concern of many Member States regarding the Secretariat’s measures in relation to the information centres in Mexico City, Mexico, Pretoria, South Africa, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It also encourages the Secretary‑General to explore the strengthening of other centres, especially in Africa, in cooperation with the Member States concerned and in a cost‑neutral manner.

Further by that text, the Assembly emphasizes the importance of continuing to implement the Reham al‑Farra Memorial Journalists’ Fellowship Programme for broadcasters and journalists from developing countries and countries with economies in transition. Moreover, it notes that 2020 marks the seventy‑fifth anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, and request that the Department raise awareness of and disseminate information about the anniversary, including at Expo 2020.

The Assembly then took up several texts on decolonization, first adopting the draft resolution “Information from Non‑Self‑Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations” (document A/74/23, chap. XIII) by a recorded vote of 176 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 3 abstentions (France, Central African Republic, United Kingdom). By its terms, the Assembly requests that administering Powers transmit to the Secretary‑General statistical and other technical information relating to the economic, social and educational conditions in the Territories within a maximum period of six months following the expiration of the administrative year.

By a recorded 178 votes in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 3 abstentions (Central African Republic, France, United Kingdom), the Assembly then adopted the draft “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories” (A/74/23, chap. XIII). By that text, the Assembly reaffirms its deep concern about the number and scale of natural disasters in the course of 2017 and their devastating impact on Caribbean Non‑Self‑Governing Territories.

The Assembly also expresses concern, by further terms, about activities aimed at exploiting the natural and human resources of the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories to the detriment of their inhabitants. Also by that text, the Assembly calls upon administering Powers to ensure that the exploitation of marine and other natural resources in the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories do not violate relevant United Nations resolutions or adversely affect the interests of their respective peoples. It also calls upon those Powers to provide all necessary assistance to those in the Territories affected by recent hurricanes in order to alleviate humanitarian needs, support recovery and rebuilding efforts, and enhance emergency preparedness and risk-reduction capabilities.

Also requiring a recorded vote was the draft resolution “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations” (document A/74/23, chap. XIII p. 46), which the Assembly adopted by 130 votes in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 52 abstentions.

By its terms, the Assembly reiterates its conviction regarding the need to eradicate colonialism, racial discrimination and human rights violations. It also calls upon administering Powers to cooperate fully with the Special Committee on Decolonization to develop and finalize a constructive programme of work for the Non-Self-Governing Territories in order to facilitate implementation of the Special Committee’s mandate as well as relevant resolutions. The Assembly also requests that the Special Committee continue to dispatch visiting and special missions to the Territories, in accordance with relevant resolutions. Moreover, it calls upon administering Powers to ensure that economic and other activities in the Territories do not adversely affect the interests of their peoples, but instead promote development. It also calls upon the administering Powers to terminate military activities and eliminate military bases in the Territories.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted a text on offers of study and training for inhabitants of Non‑Self‑Governing Territories (document A/C.4/74/L.2).

Again without a vote, the Assembly then adopted a draft resolution text on Western Sahara (document A/C.4/74/L.3) before adopting texts on the following individual Non‑Self‑Governing Territories: American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, French Polynesia, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States Virgin Islands (document A/74/23).

The Assembly then adopted — by a recorded vote of 178 in favour to 3 against (United States, Israel, United Kingdom), with 2 abstentions (France, Togo) — a resolution titled “Dissemination of information on decolonization” (A/74/23, chap. XIII, draft resolution XVIII). By its terms, the Assembly reiterates the importance of visiting missions of the Special Committee on Decolonization in contributing to the dissemination of decolonization information. In that regard, the Assembly requests that the Department of Global Communications actively seek new and innovative ways to disseminate materials to the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories. It also requests that the Department of Global Communications and the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs implement the recommendations of the Special Committee and continue their efforts through all available media to give publicity to the work of the United Nations in the field of decolonization.

Taking up the draft resolution “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples” (document A/74/23, chapter XIII, p.118), the Assembly adopted it by a recorded vote of 134 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States) with 46 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly reiterates its conviction regarding the need to eradicate colonialism, racial discrimination and human rights violations. It also calls upon administering Powers to cooperate fully with the Special Committee on Decolonization to develop and finalize a constructive programme of work for the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories to facilitate implementation of the Special Committee’s mandate as well as relevant resolutions. The Assembly also requests that the Special Committee continue to dispatch visiting and special missions to the Territories, in accordance with relevant resolutions. Moreover, it calls upon administering Powers to ensure that economic and other activities in the Territories do not adversely affect the interests of their respective peoples, but instead promote development. It calls upon the administering Powers to terminate military activities and eliminate military bases in the Territories.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly then adopted two draft decisions, one titled “Question of Gibraltar” (A/C.4/74/L.4), and the other titled “Proposed programme of work and the timetable of the Special Political and Decolonization Committee (Fourth Committee) for the seventy‑fifth session of the General Assembly (document A/74/419).

Finally, the Assembly took note of the Fourth Committee’s report on programme planning (document A/74/420).