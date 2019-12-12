The General Assembly, acting on the recommendation of its First Committee (Disarmament and International Security), adopted 57 draft resolutions and three decisions today, including many aimed at reinvigorating multilateral efforts to curb the proliferation of nuclear, chemical, biological and conventional weapons in all corners of the world.

Holding 95 recorded votes on two thirds of the draft resolutions and decisions before it, the afternoon‑long session reflected a growing divergence among Member States on issues as varied as the prohibition of nuclear weapons, the establishment of nuclear‑weapon‑free zones and the spread of small arms and light weapons.

“Every year, there are more and more votes on First Committee resolutions and decisions, and this tends to mirror the conflicts of the world,” Szilvia Balázs, Committee Rapporteur, said as she introduced the Committee’s reports.

“It seems our what our predecessors built up with long and hard work — operating mechanisms that protected generations from world wars — now are being somehow weakened,” she said. “We are close to the edge and risking our future and the future of our children and their children.”

Taking up a number of draft resolutions on nuclear weapons, the Assembly held recorded votes for many of them. By a recorded vote of 160 in favour to 4 against (China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, Syria), with 21 abstentions, the Assembly adopted the draft resolution “Joint courses of action and future‑oriented dialogue towards a world without nuclear weapons”, a wide‑ranging text — with Japan as its main sponsor — intended to breathe fresh life into multilateral disarmament efforts.

Further by its terms, the Assembly encouraged all nations — particularly nuclear‑weapon States — to enhance transparency and mutual confidence, reduce the risks of unwanted nuclear detonation and start negotiations on a treaty to ban the production of fissile material for use in atomic bombs. It also encouraged States to immediately sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear‑Test‑Ban Treaty, among other actions.

Before taking action on the draft resolution as a whole, the Assembly held separate recorded votes on retaining a dozen preambular and operative paragraphs, including one welcoming recent diplomatic efforts seeking to dismantle the nuclear-weapon and ballistic missile programmes of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

By a recorded vote of 17 in favour to 66 against, with 63 abstentions, the Assembly rejected a draft decision “Improving the effectiveness of the work of the First Committee”, by which it would have requested that the Secretary‑General consider convening the First Committee’s next session in Geneva or Vienna if issues raised by some Member States regarding the issuance of visas to delegates remain unresolved in the Committee on Relations with the Host Country.

Several texts addressed the question of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East on the heels of the first session of the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, held at Headquarters from 18 to 22 November.

By a recorded vote of 175 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 3 abstentions (Cameroon, Liberia, United Kingdom), the Assembly adopted the draft resolution “Establishment of a nuclear‑weapon‑free zone in the region of the Middle East”. By its terms, the Assembly urged all concerned parties to seriously consider taking practical and urgent steps to establish such a zone, including by adhering to the Treaty on the Non‑Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The Assembly also adopted the draft resolution “The risk of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East”, by a recorded vote of 152 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, United States), with 24 abstentions. By that draft, the Assembly called for immediate steps towards full implementation of the resolution on the Middle East, adopted by the 1995 Review and Extension Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non‑Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The Assembly also reaffirmed the importance of Israel’s accession to that instrument and the placement of all its nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

It also considered a range of texts on nuclear weapons, including the draft resolution “Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons”, which it adopted by a recorded vote of 123 in favour to 41 against, with 16 abstentions, following its decision, by separate recorded vote, to retain two operative paragraphs. By the terms of the draft resolution, the Assembly welcomed that already 79 States had signed and 32 States had ratified or acceded to the instrument as of 7 October and called on others to do so as soon as possible. By the terms of the draft resolution “Comprehensive Nuclear‑Test‑Ban Treaty”, adopted by a recorded vote of 182 in favour to 1 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea), with 4 abstentions (India, Mauritius, Syria, United States), the Assembly condemned testing conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea since 2006 in violation of Security Council resolutions and encouraged all parties to continue talks on the issue.

Turning its attention to chemical weapons, the Assembly adopted — by a recorded vote of 151 in favour to 8 against (Cambodia, China, Congo, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria, Zimbabwe), with 21 abstentions — the draft resolution “Implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction”, following separate votes on five preambular and operative paragraphs. By the draft’s provisions, the Assembly condemned in the strongest possible terms the use of chemical weapons since 2012 in Iraq, Malaysia, Syria and the United Kingdom. It also stressed the importance of implementing a 2018 decision by States parties to that Convention to establish arrangements for identifying the perpetrators of chemical weapons used in Syria.

The Assembly considered several drafts regarding the weaponization of other realms, adopting the draft resolution “No first placement of weapons in outer space”, by a recorded vote of 128 in favour to 14 against, with 38 abstentions. In so doing, the Assembly urged an early start of substantive work in the Conference on Disarmament on the topic, based on an updated draft treaty introduced by China and the Russian Federation in 2008.

It went on to adopt the draft resolution “Advancing responsible State behaviour in cyberspace in the context of international security”, by a recorded vote of 163 in favour to 10 against (China, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Egypt, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria, Venezuela, Zimbabwe), and 6 abstentions (Belarus, Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lebanon, Myanmar, Palau). By its terms, the Assembly welcomed the start of the work of the related Group of Governmental Experts and called upon Member States to support measures to address the emerging threats.

The Assembly also adopted three draft decisions. In adopting the draft decision “2020 session of the Disarmament Commission”, as a whole, without a vote, it decided to convene the next session from 6 to 24 April 2020. By a recorded vote of 181 in favour to 1 against (Pakistan), with 4 abstentions (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Israel, Syria), it adopted the draft decision “Treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices”, deciding to include the topic on the provisional agenda of the its seventy‑fifth session. Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted the draft decision “Treaty on the South‑East Asia Nuclear‑Weapon‑Free Zone (Bangkok Treaty)”, deciding to include the item on the agenda during its seventy‑sixth session.

In addition, the Assembly also adopted, without a vote, the Committee’s report on the Conference on Disarmament. As part of its revitalization efforts, it also adopted the Committee’s provisional programme of work and timetable for 2020.

The Assembly also adopted the following draft resolutions by recorded vote: follow‑up to nuclear disarmament obligations agreed to at the 1995, 2000 and 2010 Review Conferences of the Parties to the Non‑Proliferation Treaty; conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non‑nuclear‑weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons; humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons; reducing nuclear danger; Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons; nuclear disarmament; accelerating the implementation of nuclear disarmament commitments; ethical imperatives for a nuclear‑weapon‑free world; nuclear‑weapon‑free southern hemisphere and adjacent areas; nuclear disarmament verification; follow‑up to the 2013 high‑level meeting of the General Assembly on nuclear disarmament; and follow‑up to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legality of the threat or use of nuclear weapons.

Also adopted by recorded vote were the following texts: Arms Trade Treaty; strengthening of security and cooperation in the Mediterranean region; conventional arms control at regional and subregional levels; assistance to States for curbing the illicit traffic in small arms and light weapons and collecting them; transparency in armaments; promotion of multilateralism in the area of disarmament and non‑proliferation; convening of the fourth special session of the General Assembly devoted to disarmament; illicit trade in small arms and light weapons in all its aspects; implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti‑Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction; implementation of the Convention on Cluster Munitions; youth, disarmament and non‑proliferation; developments in the field of information and telecommunications in the context of international security; objective information on military matters, including transparency of military expenditures; strengthening and developing the system of arms control, disarmament and non‑proliferation treaties and agreements; prevention of an arms race in outer space; further practical measures for the prevention of an arms race in outer space; and transparency and confidence‑building measures in outer space activities.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted the following draft resolutions: regional disarmament; confidence‑building measures in the regional and subregional context; United Nations regional centres for peace and disarmament; United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific; United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa; United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean; African Nuclear‑Weapon‑Free Zone Treaty; Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (Treaty of Tlatelolco); Implementation of the Declaration of the Indian Ocean as a Zone of Peace; and activities of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee on Security Questions in Central Africa.

It also adopted, without a vote, the following draft resolutions: role of science and technology in the context of international security and disarmament; measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction; observance of environmental norms in the drafting and implementation of disarmament and arms control agreements; relationship between disarmament and development; problems arising from the accumulation of conventional ammunition stockpiles in surplus; prohibition of the dumping of radioactive wastes; Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction; and Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons Which May Be Deemed to Be Excessively Injurious or to Have Indiscriminate Effects.

The General Assembly will meet again at 10 a.m. on Friday, 13 December, to consider reports of and take action on draft resolutions and decisions recommended by its Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization).

Action on Draft Resolutions

SZILVIA BALÁZS ( Hungary ), Committee Rapporteur, introduced the reports of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) containing 59 draft resolutions and decisions.

The Assembly first took up the report “Reduction of military budgets” (document A/74/360), containing the draft resolution “Objective information on military matters, including transparency of military expenditures” (A/C.1/74/L.51).

Adopting the draft resolution, by a recorded vote of 176 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions (Malawi, Palau), the Assembly called upon Member States to provide the Secretary‑General, by 30 April annually, with a report on their military expenditures for the latest fiscal year for which data are available.

Next, the Assembly took up the report “Implementation of the Declaration of the Indian Ocean as a Zone of Peace” (document A/74/361), adopting an eponymous draft resolution contained therein (A/C.1/74/L.28), by a recorded vote of 134 in favour to 3 against (France, United Kingdom, United States), with 45 abstentions.

In doing so, the Assembly took note of the report of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Indian Ocean. It also reiterated its conviction that the participation of all permanent members of the Security Council and the major maritime users of the Indian Ocean in the work of the Ad Hoc Committee is important and would greatly facilitate the development of a mutually beneficial dialogue to advance peace, security and stability in the Indian Ocean region.

It then took up the report “African Nuclear‑Weapon‑Free Zone Treaty” (document A/74/362), adopting, without a vote, an eponymous draft resolution contained therein, by which it called upon African States that have not yet done so to sign and ratify the instrument. The Assembly also called upon the States contemplated in Protocol III to the Treaty that have not yet done so to take all measures necessary to ensure the Treaty’s speedy application to territories for which they are internationally responsible and which lie within the limits of the geographical zone established in the instrument.

Next, the Assembly considered the report “Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (Treaty of Tlatelolco)” (document A/74/451), adopting, without a vote, an eponymous draft resolution contained therein. In doing so, the Assembly encouraged States parties to Additional Protocols I and II to the Treaty of Tlatelolco to review their interpretative declarations thereto, reaffirming and recognizing the legitimate interests of the States that comprise the nuclear‑weapon‑free zone in Latin America and the Caribbean in receiving full and unequivocal security assurances from the nuclear‑weapon States.

The Assembly then turned to the report “Developments in the field of information and telecommunications in the context of international security” (document A/74/363), which contained two draft resolutions.

It first adopted draft resolution I on “Advancing responsible State behaviour in cyberspace in the context of international security”, by a recorded vote of 163 in favour to 10 against (China, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Egypt, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria, Venezuela, Zimbabwe), with 6 abstentions (Belarus, Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lebanon, Myanmar, Palau).

By its terms, the Assembly welcomed commencement of the work of the Group of Governmental Experts on advancing responsible State behaviour in cyberspace in the context of international security, established pursuant to resolution A/RES/73/266. The Assembly also called upon Member States to support measures to address the threats emerging in cyberspace and ensure an open, interoperable, reliable and secure information and communications technology environment consistent with the need to preserve the free flow of information.

It then adopted draft resolution II on “Developments in the field of information and telecommunications in the context of international security”, by a recorded vote of 129 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Georgia, Israel, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States), with 45 abstentions.

By its terms, the Assembly welcomed the launch of negotiations in the format of the United Nations Open‑ended Working Group on Developments in the Field of Information and Telecommunications in the Context of International Security and the Group of Governmental Experts on Developments in the Field of Information and Telecommunications in the Context of International Security.

Considering the report “Establishment of a nuclear‑weapon‑free zone in the region of the Middle East” (document A/74/364), the Assembly adopted a draft resolution of the same name, by a recorded vote of 175 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 3 abstentions (Cameroon, Liberia, United Kingdom).

By the draft’s provisions, the Assembly urged all directly concerned parties to seriously consider taking practical and urgent steps to establish such a zone, and, as a means of promoting that objective, invited these countries to adhere to the Treaty on the Non‑Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Additionally, it invited nuclear‑weapon States and all other nations to assist in establishing the zone while also refraining from taking any action that runs counter to the letter and spirit of the draft resolution.

Taking up the report “Conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non‑nuclear‑weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons” (document A/74/365), the Assembly adopted an eponymous draft resolution contained therein, by a recorded vote of 122 in favour to none against, with 64 abstentions.

In doing so, the Assembly reaffirmed the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure non‑nuclear‑weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons. Noting with satisfaction that there is no objection in principle in the Conference on Disarmament to the idea of an international convention on the topic, the Assembly appealed to all States, especially nuclear‑weapon States, to work actively towards early agreement on a common approach leading to a legally binding international instrument.

The Assembly then took up the report “Prevention of an arms race in outer space” (document A/74/366), containing three draft resolutions: draft resolution I on “Prevention of an arms race in outer space” ; draft resolution II on “No first placement of weapons in outer space”; and draft resolution III on “Further practical measures for the prevention of an arms race in outer space”.

It also considered an amendment, contained in document A/74/L.27, to delete operative paragraph 3 of draft resolution III, by which the Assembly would express regret that, due to the position of one expert, consensus could not be reached on the final report of the Group of Governmental Experts on the issue.

The representative of Finland , speaking on behalf of the European Union, explained his delegation’s position prior to the action, saying that while the bloc welcomes the proposal to delete operative paragraph 3 of draft resolution III, it felt obliged to underline its discontent with the manner in which the amendment had come about. The main sponsors of draft resolution III had ample opportunity during the Committee’s five weeks of deliberations to withdraw the paragraph, as they had been repeatedly urged to do by many delegations. Hopefully, in the future, the Committee’s agreed working methods will be respected, he said, adding that this instance must not be allowed to set a precedent.

Adopting draft resolution I on “Prevention of an arms race in outer space”, by a recorded vote of 183 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with no abstentions, the Assembly reaffirmed the importance and urgency of preventing an arms race in outer space and the readiness of all States to contribute to that objective, in conformity with the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies. It also called upon all States — particularly those with major space capabilities — to contribute actively to the objective of the peaceful use of outer space and invited the Conference on Disarmament to establish a working group on the topic as early as possible.

Considering draft resolution II on “No first placement of weapons in outer space”, the Assembly decided first to retain preambular paragraph 5, by recorded vote of 117 in favour to 42 against, with 13 abstentions, reaffirming that practical measures should be examined and taken in the search for agreements to prevent an arms race in outer space.

Adopting draft resolution II as a whole, by a recorded vote of 128 in favour to 14 against, with 38 abstentions, the Assembly urged an early commencement of substantive work in the Conference on Disarmament on the topic, based on an updated draft treaty introduced by China and the Russian Federation in 2008. It also encouraged all States, especially spacefaring nations, to consider the possibility of upholding, as appropriate, a political commitment not to be the first to place weapons in outer space.

The Assembly turned to draft resolution III on “Further practical measures for the prevention of an arms race in outer space”, by which it would welcome the work in 2018‑2019 of the Group of Governmental Experts on further practical measures for the prevention of an arms race in outer space, which is tasked with considering and making recommendations on substantial elements of a related international legally binding instrument. The Assembly would also urge the international community to pursue efforts aimed at preventing an arms race, including placement of weapons, in outer space.

Prior to taking action on draft resolution III as a whole, the Assembly adopted, without a vote, the amendment “Further practical measures for the prevention of an arms race in outer space” (document A/74/L.27), by which it decided to delete operative paragraph 3.

It then decided, by a recorded vote of 115 in favour to 42 against, with 11 abstentions, to retain preambular paragraph 4, by which the Assembly bore in mind that all Member States, in particular those with major space capabilities, should contribute actively to the prevention of an arms race in outer space.

The Assembly then adopted draft resolution III, as a whole, as amended, by a recorded vote of 131 in favour to 6 against (Australia, Canada, Israel, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States), with 45 abstentions.

Considering the report “Role of science and technology in the context of international security and disarmament” (document A/74/367), the Assembly adopted without a vote an eponymous resolution contained therein.

By the terms of the draft, the Assembly invited Member States to continue to apply developments in science and technology for disarmament‑related purposes, and called upon them to remain vigilant in understanding new and emerging developments in science and technology that could imperil international security.

The Assembly then took up the report “General and complete disarmament” (document A/74/368), containing 32 draft resolutions and two draft decisions.

The Assembly considered draft resolution I on “Follow‑up to nuclear disarmament obligations agreed to at the 1995, 2000 and 2010 Review Conferences of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons”, first deciding, by a recorded vote of 119 in favour to 4 against (Canada, India, Israel, United States), with 46 abstentions, to retain preambular paragraph 6. By this provision, the Assembly reaffirmed the resolution on the Middle East adopted on 11 May 1995 by the 1995 Review and Extension Conference, in which the Conference reaffirmed the importance of the early realization of universal adherence to the Treaty and placement of nuclear facilities under full‑scope International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

Adopting draft resolution I as a whole, by a recorded vote of 118 in favour to 43 against, with 19 abstentions, the Assembly called for practical steps to be taken by all nuclear‑weapon States that would lead to nuclear disarmament in a way that promoted international stability and based on the principle of undiminished security for all.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly then adopted draft resolution II on “Regional disarmament”, by which it affirmed that global and regional approaches to disarmament complement each other and should therefore be pursued simultaneously to promote regional and international peace and security. It also called upon States to conclude agreements, wherever possible, for nuclear non‑proliferation, disarmament and confidence‑building measures at the regional and subregional levels.

It then moved on to draft resolution III on “Conventional arms control at the regional and subregional levels”, which would have the Assembly decide to give urgent consideration to related issues, and would request the Conference on Disarmament to consider drawing up principles that can serve as a framework for regional agreements.

Prior to taking action on the draft as a whole, the Assembly first decided to retain preambular paragraph 7, by recorded vote of 174 in favour to 2 against (India, Russian Federation), with no abstentions. By this provision, the Assembly noted with particular interest the initiatives taken in this regard in different regions of the world, in particular the commencement of consultations among a number of Latin American countries and the proposals for conventional arms control made in the context of South Asia, and recognizing, in the context of this subject, the relevance and value of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, which is a cornerstone of European security.

In deciding to retain operative paragraph 2, by recorded vote of 125 in favour to 1 against (India), with 47 abstentions, the Assembly requested the Conference on Disarmament to consider the formulation of principles that can serve as a framework for regional agreements on conventional arms control and looked forward to its report on this subject.

The Assembly then adopted draft resolution III as a whole, by a recorded vote of 185 in favour to 1 against (India), with 2 abstentions (Bhutan, Russian Federation).

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution IV on “Confidence‑building measures in the regional and subregional context”. By its terms, the Assembly called upon Member States to refrain from the use or threat of use of force in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations. It also called upon them to pursue confidence- and security‑building measures through consultations and dialogue and urged them to comply strictly with all bilateral, regional and international agreements to which they are party.

It then took up draft resolution V on “Implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction”, by which, the Assembly would, among other things, reiterate its condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anyone, under any circumstances. It would also condemn in the strongest possible terms that chemical weapons have since 2012 been used in Iraq, Malaysia, Syria and the United Kingdom. The Assembly would also stress the importance of implementing the decision of the fourth Special Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention on 27 June 2018 to put into place arrangements to identify the perpetrators of the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

First, the Assembly decided to retain several paragraphs of the draft resolution. Deciding, by a recorded vote of 131 in favour to 7 against (Belarus, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria, Zimbabwe), with 25 abstentions, to retain preambular paragraph 5, the Assembly re‑emphasized its unequivocal support for the decision of the Director General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to continue the mission to establish the facts surrounding the allegations of chemical weapons use in Syria.

By a recorded vote of 119 in favour to 11 against, with 30 abstentions, the Assembly decided to retain operative paragraph 2, by which it condemned in the strongest possible terms that chemical weapons have since 2012 been used in Iraq, Malaysia, Syria and the United Kingdom as reported by the OPCW‑United Nations Joint Investigative Mechanism. Among other terms of this paragraph, the Assembly demanded that the perpetrators immediately desist from any further use of such weapons.

It then decided, by a recorded vote of 120 in favour to 11 against, with 26 abstentions, to retain operative paragraph 3, by which the Assembly took note with great concern of the reports of the OPCW fact‑finding mission regarding alleged incidents in several cities in Syria.

The Assembly decided, by a recorded vote of 116 in favour to 16 against, with 29 abstentions, to retain operative paragraph 4, by which it recalled the adoption of decision C‑SS 4/DEC.3 of the Fourth Special Session of the Conference of the States Parties, of 27 June 2018, and stressed the importance of its implementation.

In deciding, by a recorded vote of 112 in favour to 12 against, with 36 abstentions, to retain operative paragraph 16, the Assembly expressed grave concern that the OPCW Technical Secretariat cannot fully verify that Syria has submitted an accurate and complete declaration regarding the destruction of all of its chemical weapons and related facilities.

It then adopted draft resolution V as a whole, by a recorded vote of 151 in favour to 8 against (Cambodia, China, Congo, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria, Zimbabwe), with 21 abstentions.

The Assembly turned to draft resolution VI on “Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons”, by which it would welcome that as of 7 October, already 79 States have signed, ratified or acceded to that instrument, the first legally binding international agreement to comprehensively prohibit atomic bombs with the goal of leading towards their total elimination, and would call upon all others to do so as early as possible.

Before voting on the draft resolution as a whole, the Assembly decided to retain, by a recorded vote of 115 in favour to 40 against, with 12 abstentions, operative paragraph 5, by which the Assembly called upon those States in a position to do so to promote adherence to the Treaty through bilateral, subregional, regional and multilateral contacts, outreach and other means.

The Assembly also decided to retain, by a recorded vote of 118 in favour to 26 against, with 22 abstentions, operative paragraph 6, by which it requested the Secretary‑General, as depositary of the Treaty, to report to the General Assembly at its seventy‑fifth session on its status of signature and ratification, acceptance, approval or accession.

It adopted draft resolution VI as a whole, by a recorded vote of 123 in favour to 41 against, with 16 abstentions.

The Assembly then adopted draft resolution VII on “Humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons”, by a recorded vote of 144 in favour to 13 against, with 28 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly stressed that in the interest of the very survival of humanity, nuclear weapons shall never be used again, under any circumstances, and called upon States to prevent their use and proliferation and to achieve nuclear disarmament. The Assembly also urged States to exert all efforts to eliminate the threat of these weapons of mass destruction.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution VIII on “Measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction”. By its terms, the Assembly called upon all Member States to support international efforts to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

It then adopted, by a recorded vote of 123 in favour to 49 against, with 15 abstentions, draft resolution IX on “Reducing nuclear danger”. By its terms, the Assembly called for a review of nuclear doctrines and immediate and urgent steps to reduce the risks of unintentional and accidental use of nuclear weapons, including through de‑alerting and de‑targeting nuclear weapons, requesting the five nuclear‑weapon States to do so. It also called upon Member States to take the measures necessary to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and promote nuclear disarmament, with the goal of eliminating these arms.

Next, the Assembly moved to resolution X on “Nuclear disarmament”, by which it would urge all nuclear‑weapon States to take disarmament measures to achieve the total elimination of all nuclear weapons at the earliest possible time. It would also welcome and encourage efforts to establish new nuclear‑weapon‑free zones in different parts of the world, including the Middle East, based on agreements freely arrived at among States. By its terms, the Assembly would also urge nuclear‑weapon States to immediately stop the improvement, development, production and stockpiling of warheads and their delivery systems and would urge them to start plurilateral negotiations among themselves on further deep reductions of their stockpiles, in an irreversible, verifiable and transparent manner, as an effective measure of nuclear disarmament.

Prior to taking up the draft as a whole, it considered several paragraphs, deciding first, by a recorded vote of 113 in favour to 37 against, with 15 abstentions, to retain preambular paragraph 32. By the terms of this paragraph, the Assembly welcomed the successful adoption of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on 7 July 2017.

The Assembly decided to retain operative paragraph 12, by a recorded vote of 148 in favour to 4 against (France, Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 14 abstentions. In doing so, it underlined the importance of the unequivocal undertaking by the nuclear‑weapon States to accomplish the total elimination of their arsenals.

By a recorded vote of 163 in favour to 1 against (Pakistan), with 10 abstentions (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, France, Israel, Mali, Marshall Islands, Monaco, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States, Zimbabwe), the Assembly decided to retain operative paragraph 16, by which it called for the immediate start of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on a treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons.

Taking up draft resolution X as a whole, the Assembly adopted it by a recorded vote of 120 in favour to 41 against, with 22 abstentions.

Next, the Assembly took up draft resolution XI, “Towards a nuclear‑weapon‑free world: accelerating the implementation of nuclear disarmament commitments”, by which it would call upon the nuclear‑weapon States to fulfil their commitment to reduce and ultimately eliminate all types of atomic bombs, urge them to decrease the operational readiness of related systems, and encourage them to make concrete reductions in the role of these weapons in their security policies, pending their total elimination. It would also encourage all States that are part of regional alliances that include nuclear‑weapon States to diminish the role of atomic bombs in their collective security doctrines and would call upon States parties to the Non‑Proliferation Treaty to fully implement resolutions aimed at the creation of a Middle East zone free of such arms and all other weapons of mass destruction, among other measures.

Before voting on the draft as a whole, the Assembly decided, by separate recorded votes, to retain several paragraphs.

Deciding to retain preambular paragraph 4, by a recorded vote of 141 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 29 abstentions, the Assembly welcomed the launch of the Secretary‑General’s disarmament agenda, Securing Our Common Future: An Agenda for Disarmament, in Geneva on 24 May 2018 and its implementation plan.

The Assembly then decided to retain preambular paragraph 12, by a recorded vote of 115 in favour to 37 against, with 14 abstentions, welcoming the adoption of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2017.

Deciding to retain preambular paragraph 28, by a recorded vote of 160 in favour to 4 against (India, Israel, Pakistan, United States), with 8 abstentions (Albania, Bhutan, Cameroon, France, Monaco, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, United Kingdom), the Assembly emphasized the vital importance of ensuring that the 2020 Review Conference of the Non‑Proliferation Treaty contribute to strengthening the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The Assembly also decided to retain operative paragraph 15, by a recorded vote of 159 in favour to 4 against (India, Israel, Pakistan, United States), with 9 abstentions (Bhutan, Cameroon, Chad, France, Germany, Hungary, Monaco, Nigeria, United Kingdom). In doing so, the Assembly called upon all States parties to spare no effort to achieve the universality of the Non‑Proliferation Treaty, and in that regard urge India, Israel and Pakistan to accede to the instrument as non‑nuclear‑weapon States promptly and without conditions and to place all their nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards.

By a recorded vote of 114 in favour to 38 against, with 17 abstentions, the Assembly decided to retain operative paragraph 24, by which it called upon Member States to continue to support efforts to identify, elaborate, negotiate and implement further effective legally binding measures for nuclear disarmament, and welcomes in this regard the adoption of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Taking up draft resolution XI as a whole, the Assembly adopted it by a recorded vote of 137 in favour to 33 against, with 16 abstentions.

The Assembly then turned to draft resolution XII on “Ethical imperatives for a nuclear‑weapon‑free world”, by which it called upon all States to acknowledge the catastrophic humanitarian consequences and risks posed by a nuclear weapon, whether by accident, miscalculation or design and would stress that all States share an ethical responsibility to take the effective measures necessary to eliminate and prohibit all nuclear weapons, given these consequences and associated risks.

Before voting on it as a whole, the Assembly decided to retain preambular paragraph 11, by a recorded vote of 119 in favour to 33 against, with 17 abstentions, by which it recalled the adoption on 7 July 2017 of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, in which the ethical imperatives for nuclear disarmament are acknowledged.

It then adopted draft resolution XII as a whole, by a recorded vote of 135 in favour to 37 against, with 13 abstentions.

The Assembly then considered draft resolution XIII on “Nuclear‑weapon‑free southern hemisphere and adjacent areas”, by which it would call upon all States to facilitate adherence to the protocols to nuclear‑weapon‑free zone treaties by all relevant States that have not yet done so. The General Assembly would welcome the ratification by China, France, Russian Federation and the United Kingdom of the Protocol to the Treaty on a Nuclear‑Weapon‑Free Zone in Central Asia and would call upon the nuclear‑weapon States to not bear any reservations to the establishment of nuclear‑weapon‑free zones.

Prior to taking action on the draft as a whole, the Assembly decided, by separate recorded votes, to retain two paragraphs.

By a recorded vote of 115 in favour to 37 against, with 13 abstentions, it decided to retain preambular paragraph 6, by which the Assembly welcomed the adoption of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and its reaffirmation of the conviction that the establishment of nuclear‑weapon‑free zones enhances peace and security, strengthens the non‑proliferation regime and contributes towards realizing nuclear disarmament.

It then decided to retain operative paragraph 6, by a recorded vote of 139 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 28 abstentions. By its terms, it welcomed the steps taken to conclude further nuclear‑weapon‑free zone treaties on the basis of arrangements freely arrived at among the States of the region concerned, and called upon all States to consider all relevant proposals, including those reflected in its resolutions, including steps taken towards the establishment of a nuclear‑weapon‑free zone in the Middle East.

It then adopted draft resolution XIII as a whole, by a recorded vote of 148 in favour to 5 against (France, Israel, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States), with 30 abstentions.

The Assembly then moved on to draft resolution XIV on “The Arms Trade Treaty”, by which it would welcome the decisions taken at the Fifth Conference of States Parties to the Arms Trade Treaty, held in Geneva from 26 to 30 August 2019, and welcome the progress made by the standing working groups on effective treaty implementation, on transparency and reporting, and on universalization in advancing the instrument’s objective and purpose. It would also call on all States parties to submit and update their reports as required under the Treaty, thereby enhancing confidence, transparency, trust and accountability. In addition, the Assembly would call upon States that have not yet done so to promptly address their financial obligations under the Treaty.

Before voting on the draft as a whole, the Assembly decided to retain, by a recorded vote of 160 in favour to none against, with 16 abstentions, preambular paragraph 9, recalling the Secretary‑General’s disarmament agenda, Securing Our Common Future: An Agenda for Disarmament, in particular the section “Disarmament that saves lives”.

The Assembly also decided to retain operative paragraph 4, by a recorded vote of 142 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 31 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly called upon all States that have not yet done so to ratify, accept, approve or accede to the Treaty, according to their respective constitutional processes, in order to achieve its universalization.

By a recorded vote of 137 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 32 abstentions, it decided to retain operative paragraph 9, by which the Assembly recognized the added value of the adoption in June 2018 of the report of the third United Nations Conference to Review Progress Made in the Implementation of the Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects, including the outcome document annexed thereto. It would also acknowledge synergies between the Programme of Action on Small Arms and the Treaty.

It then adopted draft resolution XIV as a whole, by a recorded vote of 153 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 28 abstentions.

By a recorded vote of 178 in favour to 1 against (Russian Federation), with 5 abstentions (Cameroon, China, Iran, Syria, Zimbabwe), the Assembly adopted draft resolution XV on “Nuclear disarmament verification”. In doing so, the Assembly requested the Secretary‑General to establish a group of governmental experts of up to 25 participants, chosen on the basis of equitable geographical representation and equitable representation of women and men, to meet in Geneva for four sessions of one week each in 2021 and 2022, to further consider nuclear disarmament verification issues. It would also request the Secretary‑General to seek the views of Member States on the report of the Group of Governmental Experts on Nuclear Disarmament Verification, and report back to the General Assembly at its seventy‑fifth session.

It next took up draft resolution XVI on “Assistance to States for curbing the illicit traffic in small arms and light weapons and collecting them”, by which the Assembly would encourage cooperation among State organs, international organizations and civil society in support of related programmes and projects.

Prior to voting on the draft as a whole, the Assembly decided to retain preambular paragraph 16, by a recorded vote of 151 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 21 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly welcomed the inclusion of small arms and light weapons in the scope of the Arms Trade Treaty as well as the inclusion of international assistance in its provisions.

It then adopted, without a vote, the draft resolution XVI as a whole.

The Assembly adopted, without a vote, draft resolution XVII on “Observance of environmental norms in the drafting and implementation of agreements on disarmament and arms control”. By its terms, the Assembly reaffirmed that international disarmament forums should consider relevant norms in negotiating treaties and agreements on disarmament and arms limitation. It would also call upon States to adopt unilateral, bilateral, regional and multilateral measures that will contribute to ensuring the application of scientific and technological progress within the framework of international security, disarmament and other related spheres, without detriment to the environment or to its effective contribution to attaining sustainable development.

Next, it took up draft resolution XVIII on “Transparency in armaments”, which would have the Assembly call upon Member States to provide the Secretary‑General, by 31 May annually, with data and information on exports and imports of small arms and light weapons requested for the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms.

It first decided to retain preambular paragraph 6, by a recorded vote of 135 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 32 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly expressed its concern at the low number of reports that have been submitted to the Register by the Member States.

It then approved draft resolution XVIII as a whole, by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to none against, with 23 abstentions.

Next, the Assembly considered resolution XIX on “Follow‑up to the 2013 high‑level meeting of the General Assembly on nuclear disarmament”. By its terms, the Assembly would endorse the wide support expressed at its high‑level meeting on nuclear disarmament, held on 26 September 2013, for a comprehensive convention on nuclear weapons. It would call for the urgent start of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on effective measures to achieve the total elimination of nuclear weapons, including a comprehensive convention. It would also decide to convene, in New York on a date to be decided, a United Nations high‑level international conference on nuclear disarmament to review the progress made in that regard.

Before voting on it as a whole, it decided to retain preambular paragraph 14 by a recorded vote of 114 in favour to 36 against, with 16 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly expressed its concern that improvements in existing nuclear weapons and the development of new types of nuclear weapons, as provided for in the military doctrines of some nuclear‑weapon States, violate their legal disarmament obligations and the commitments made to diminish the role of atomic bombs in their security policies, and contravene the negative security assurances provided by the nuclear‑weapon States.

It then adopted draft resolution XIX as a whole, by a recorded vote of 142 in favour to 34 against, with 10 abstentions (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Finland, Georgia, Japan, Liberia, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine).

The Assembly then adopted draft resolution XX on “Promotion of multilateralism in the area of disarmament and non‑proliferation”, by a recorded vote of 127 in favour to 5 against (Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, United Kingdom, United States), with 51 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly requested States parties to instruments dealing with weapons of mass destruction to consult and cooperate when resolving non‑compliance and implementation concerns, and to refrain from taking unilateral actions.

By a recorded vote of 179 in favour to none against, with 4 abstentions (France, Israel, Liberia, United States), the Assembly adopted draft resolution XXI on “Convening of the fourth special session of the General Assembly devoted to disarmament”, by which it encouraged Member States to continue consultations on the next steps for convening this event.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XXII on “Relationship between disarmament and development”, by which it urged the international community to devote part of the resources made available from disarmament and arms limitation agreements to economic and social development to reduce the gap between developed and developing countries. By its terms, the Assembly also encouraged the international community to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and to note the contribution that disarmament could provide and to make greater efforts to integrate disarmament, humanitarian and development activities.

Also without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XXIII on “Prohibition of the dumping of radioactive wastes”, by which it called upon all States to take appropriate measures to prevent any dumping of nuclear or radioactive waste that would infringe upon the sovereignty of States.

The Assembly then considered draft resolution XXIV on “Follow‑up to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legality of the threat or use of nuclear weapons”, by which it would call upon all States to immediately engage in negotiations leading to nuclear disarmament under strict and effective international control. The Assembly would also recall the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legality of the threat or use of nuclear weapons, issued on 8 July 1996.

Prior to taking action on it as a whole, the Assembly decided to retain preambular paragraph 9, by a recorded vote of 143 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 29 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly noted continued efforts towards realizing nuclear disarmament, including through the Secretary‑General’s disarmament agenda, Securing Our Common Future: An Agenda for Disarmament.

By a recorded vote of 118 in favour to 36 against, with 15 abstentions, the Assembly decided to retain preambular paragraph 17, welcoming the adoption of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The Assembly decided to retain operative paragraph 2, by a recorded vote of 120 in favour to 36 against, with 13 abstentions. By its terms, it called once again upon all States to immediately engage in multilateral negotiations leading to nuclear disarmament in all its aspects under strict and effective international control, including under the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

It then adopted draft resolution XXIV as a whole, by a recorded vote of 138 in favour to 33 against, with 15 abstentions.

Next, the Assembly turned to draft resolution XXV on “The illicit trade in small arms and light weapons in all its aspects”, by which it would call upon all States to implement the International Instrument to Enable States to Identify and Trace, in a Timely and Reliable Manner, Illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons, also known as the International Tracing Instrument, by including in their national reports information to indicate country of manufacture and or country of import.

Before adopting the draft as a whole, the Assembly decided to retain preambular paragraph 7 by a recorded vote of 170 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 1 abstention (Cameroon), by which it welcomed the successful conclusion of the third United Nations Conference to Review Progress Made in the Implementation of the Programme of Action on Small Arms, held in New York from 18 to 29 June 2018.

Deciding to retain preambular paragraph 22, by a recorded vote of 155 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 15 abstentions, the Assembly welcomed the inclusion of small arms and light weapons in the scope of the Arms Trade Treaty.

It also decided to retain operative paragraph 6, by a recorded vote of 172 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 1 abstention (Cameroon), by which it endorse the outcome of the third United Nations Conference to Review Progress Made in the Implementation of the Programme of Action on Small Arms.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly then adopted draft resolution XXV as a whole.

The Assembly then adopted draft resolution XXVI on “Implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti‑Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction”, by a recorded vote of 169 in favour to none against, with 18 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly invited all States that have not signed the Anti‑Personnel Mine Ban Convention to accede to it without delay and urged the one remaining State that has signed but not ratified the instrument to ratify it without delay. It also called upon States parties and States participating in meetings to address issues arising from outstanding dues and to proceed promptly with the payment of their share of the estimated costs.

It then considered draft resolution XXVII on “Implementation of the Convention on Cluster Munitions”. By its terms, the Assembly would urge all States outside the instrument to join as soon as possible, whether by ratifying or acceding to it, and all States parties that can, to promote adherence to the treaty through bilateral, subregional and multilateral contacts, outreach and other means.

Before taking up the draft as a whole, the Assembly decided to retain preambular paragraph 14, by a recorded vote of 153 in favour to none against, with 17 abstentions. In doing so, the Assembly took note of the initiative of the Secretary‑General, Securing Our Common Future: An Agenda for Disarmament, in particular the section “Disarmament that saves lives”.

By a recorded vote of 144 in favour to 1 against (Russian Federation), with 38 abstentions, the Assembly then adopted draft resolution XXVII as a whole.

Next, it turned to draft resolution XXVIII on “Joint Courses of Action and Future‑oriented Dialogue towards a world without nuclear weapons”. By its terms, the Assembly would encourage all States, in particular nuclear‑weapon States, to take concrete measures to enhance transparency and mutual confidence, to take actions to reduce the risks of unwanted nuclear detonation and to make every effort, including declaring and maintaining moratoria on the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices, as well as deepening substantive discussions in the Conference on Disarmament, to start negotiations of a treaty banning the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices. As well, the Assembly would encourage all States to immediately to sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear‑Test‑Ban Treaty, among other actions.

Prior to adopting the draft as a whole, it held separate recorded votes on the retention of several paragraphs.

In deciding to retain preambular paragraph 2, by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 2 against (India, Pakistan), with 18 abstentions, the Assembly reaffirmed that the Non‑Proliferation Treaty is the essential foundation to realize the common goal of a world free of atomic bombs and stressed that disarmament, non‑proliferation and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy are mutually reinforcing and are essential for maintaining and strengthening the instrument’s regime. Also by its terms, the Assembly reaffirmed its determination to further enhance the instrument’s universality.

By a recorded vote of 166 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 7 abstentions (Austria, India, Ireland, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Zimbabwe), the Assembly decided to retain preambular paragraph 4, reaffirming the importance of a successful outcome of the 2020 Review Conference of the Parties to the Non‑Proliferation Treaty and the need for all States to comply with their nuclear disarmament and non‑proliferation obligations under that instrument.

In deciding to retain preambular paragraph 8, by a recorded vote of 168 in favour to 2 against (Pakistan, Russian Federation), with 6 abstentions (Iran, Israel, Mexico, Sri Lanka, United States, Zimbabwe), the Assembly stressed the importance of the immediate commencement and early conclusion of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on a treaty banning the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.

By a recorded vote of 162 in favour to 3 against (China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Russian Federation), with 8 abstentions (Cuba, Iran, Mexico, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, United States, Venezuela, Zimbabwe), the Assembly decided to retain preambular paragraph 16, welcoming recent diplomatic efforts to achieve the dismantlement of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, including through the meetings between the President of the United States and the Chairman of the Workers’ Party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Deciding to retain preambular paragraph 18, by a recorded vote of 161 in favour to none against, with 15 abstentions, the Assembly recognized the catastrophic humanitarian consequences that would result from the use of nuclear weapons.

The Assembly also decided to retain preambular paragraph 19, by a recorded vote of 165 in favour to 2 against (China, Russian Federation), with 6 abstentions (Israel, Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, United States, Venezuela, Zimbabwe), welcoming the visits of leaders, youth and others to Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

It decided to retain operative paragraph 1, by a recorded vote of 148 in favour to 7 against (Austria, Brazil, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa), with 20 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly reaffirmed that all States parties to the Non‑Proliferation Treaty are committed to the ultimate goal of eliminating nuclear weapons, including through the easing of international tension, as well as the strengthening of trust between States and of the related international non‑proliferation regime, and to full and steady implementation of the Treaty in all its aspects, including article 6, towards the realization of a world without nuclear weapons.

Deciding to retain operative paragraph 3(c), by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 3 against (China, Pakistan, Russian Federation), with 13 abstentions, the Assembly encouraged all States to immediately make every effort to start negotiations on a treaty banning the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons.

By a recorded vote of 146 in favour to 5 against (Austria, Brazil, Ireland, Mexico, United States), with 19 abstentions, the Assembly decide to retain operative paragraph 3(d), by which it encouraged all States, including the remaining States in annex 2 to the Test‑Ban Treaty, to immediately make every effort, including maintaining all existing moratoriums on nuclear‑weapon test explosions or any other nuclear explosions and declaring their political will to do so, as well as through continued support for the Comprehensive Nuclear‑Test‑Ban Treaty Organization, to sign and ratify the instrument.

The Assembly also decided to retain operative paragraph 3(e), by a recorded vote of 153 in favour to 2 against (China, Russian Federation), with 18 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly encouraged all States to continue to make practical contributions to nuclear disarmament verification at the United Nations and the Conference on Disarmament and in the framework of the International Partnership for Nuclear Disarmament Verification.

Deciding to retain operative paragraph 3(f), by a recorded vote of 162 in favour to 2 against (China, Russian Federation), with 8 abstentions (Algeria, Cameroon, Israel, Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, United States, Venezuela, Zimbabwe), the Assembly encouraged States to facilitate nuclear disarmament and non‑proliferation education, including interactions with the hibakusha (those who have suffered the use of nuclear weapons).

The Assembly decided to retain operative paragraph 5, by a recorded vote of 159 in favour to 3 against (China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Russian Federation), with 11 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening the international non‑proliferation regime and to achieving the complete dismantlement of all nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles and related programmes of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions. It also called on that country to return to full compliance with the Non‑Proliferation Treaty.

The Assembly then adopted draft resolution XXVIII as a whole, by a recorded vote of 160 in favour to 4 against (China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, Syria), with 21 abstentions.

Next, the Assembly took up draft resolution XXIX on “Youth, disarmament and non‑proliferation”, by which it would call upon Member States, the United Nations, relevant specialized agencies, and regional and subregional organizations to consider developing and implementing policies and programmes for young people to increase and facilitate their constructive engagement in the field of disarmament and non‑proliferation.

First, the Assembly decided to retain preambular paragraph 8, by a recorded vote of 177 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions (Syria, Russian Federation). By its terms, the Assembly noted action 38 of the Secretary‑General’s disarmament agenda, Securing Our Common Future: An Agenda for Disarmament, in which he describes the young generation as the ultimate force for change and proposes actions to promote their engagement.

It then adopted draft resolution XXVIII without a vote.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XXX on “Problems arising from the accumulation of conventional ammunition stockpiles in surplus”. By its terms, the Assembly requested the Secretary‑General to convene a group of governmental experts in 2020 on problems arising from the accumulation of conventional ammunition stockpiles in surplus, taking into account the exchanges in the open, informal consultations held in 2018 and 2019 on matters of conventional ammunition management within the United Nations system and beyond.

Adopting draft resolution XXXI on “Strengthening and developing the system of arms control, disarmament and non‑proliferation treaties and agreements”, by a recorded vote of 179 in favour to none against, with 3 abstentions (Georgia, Palau, Ukraine), the Assembly urged all States parties to such instruments to implement them in full.

The Assembly then adopted draft resolution XXXII on “Transparency and confidence‑building measures in outer space activities”, by a recorded vote of 173 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 6 abstentions (Australia, Georgia, Liberia, Palau, Ukraine, United Kingdom). By its terms, the Assembly encouraged Member States to continue to review and implement the transparency and confidence‑building measures proposed in the 2013 report of the Group of Governmental Experts on the issue.

Next, the Assembly adopted, by a recorded vote of 181 in favour to 1 against (Pakistan), with 4 abstentions (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Israel, Syria), draft decision I “Treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices”, and thereby decided to include that topic on the provisional agenda of its seventy‑fifth session, under the agenda item “General and complete disarmament”.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft decision II on “Treaty on the South‑East Asia Nuclear‑Weapon‑Free Zone (Bangkok Treaty)”, deciding to include the topic as a sub‑item under its “General and complete disarmament” agenda item in the provisional agenda of its seventy‑sixth session.

The Assembly then considered the report “Review and implementation of the Concluding Document of the Twelfth Special Session of the General Assembly” (document A/74/369), which contained six resolutions.

By a recorded vote of 118 in favour to 50 against, with 15 abstentions, it adopted draft resolution I, “Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons” , by which the Assembly reiterated its request to the Conference on Disarmament to commence negotiations in order to reach agreement on an international convention prohibiting the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances and to report back on the results of those negotiations.

Acting without a vote, it adopted draft resolution II, “United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific”, by which it appealed to Member States, especially those within the region and international governmental and non‑governmental organizations and foundations, to make voluntary contributions to the centre to strengthen its programme of activities and its implementation.

Also without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution III, “United Nations regional centres for peace and disarmament”, by which it commended the three regional centres for their sustained support provided to Member States for more than 30 years and appealed to Member States and others to make voluntary contributions to those entities in their respective regions.

Acting without a vote, it then adopted draft resolution IV, “United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa”, by which it commended the centre’s work, urged all States, particularly member States of the African Union, and others to make voluntary contributions to its trust fund and requested the Secretary‑General to continue to provide it with the support necessary for greater achievements.

It then adopted, without a vote, draft resolution V, “United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean”, by which it encouraged the centre to develop activities in all regional countries in the areas of peace, disarmament and development and to support Member States in the national implementation of relevant instruments, such as the Programme of Action on Small Arms and the Arms Trade Treaty.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly then adopted draft resolution VI, “Regional confidence‑building measures: activities of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee on Security Questions in Central Africa”, by which it reaffirmed its support for confidence‑building efforts in Central Africa and encourages States members of the Standing Advisory Committee to pursue discussions on conflict prevention initiatives.

The Assembly then turned to the report “Review of the implementation of the recommendations and decisions adopted by the General Assembly at its tenth special session” (document A/74/370), containing one draft resolution, one draft decision and one amendment.

First, it adopted, without a vote, the draft resolution “Report of the Conference on Disarmament”. By its terms, the Assembly called upon the Conference on Disarmament to overcome its ongoing deadlock of two decades by adopting and implementing a balanced and comprehensive programme of work as soon as possible during its 2020 session.

The Assembly then turned to the draft decision “2020 session of the Disarmament Commission”, by which it would decide that the Commission — which, for organizational reasons, was unable to commence its substantive session in 2019 — will meet from 6 to 24 April 2020 to continue its consideration of recommendations for achieving nuclear disarmament and non‑proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The Assembly first took up the amendment “2020 Session of the Disarmament Commission” (document A/74/L.29), which proposes to replace preambular paragraph 8 with the following text: “Noting that the Disarmament Commission, for organizational reasons, was unable to commence its substantive session and submit its report as requested in General Assembly resolution 73/82, and welcoming the report of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country,” and to replace operative paragraph (a) with the following text: “(a) That the Disarmament Commission will hold a substantive session for a period not exceeding three weeks during 2020, namely from 6 to 24 April, if the issues raised in paragraphs 165 (j) and (p) of the report of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country have been resolved by that time, and submit a substantive report to the General Assembly at its seventy‑fifth session;”.

The Assembly rejected the amendment, by a recorded vote of 18 in favour to 65 against, with 63 abstentions.

The Assembly then decided to retain operative paragraph (a), by a recorded vote of 149 in favour to 1 against (Russian Federation), with 12 abstentions. By its terms, it decided that the Disarmament Commission will hold a substantive session for a period not exceeding three weeks during 2020, namely from 6 to 24 April, and submit a substantive report to the General Assembly at its seventy‑fifth session.

It decided also to retain operative paragraph (b), by a recorded vote of 152 in favour to 1 against (Russian Federation), with 10 abstentions (Belarus, China, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Mali, Nicaragua, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela). By its terms, the Assembly decided that the Disarmament Commission will hold its organizational session as soon as possible before the substantive session to elect its bureau and address other outstanding organizational matters.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly then adopted the draft resolution as a whole.

The Assembly then turned to the report “The risk of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East” (document A/74/371), containing an eponymous draft resolution. By its terms, the Assembly would call for immediate steps towards full implementation of the resolution on the Middle East adopted by the 1995 Review and Extension Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non‑Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. It would reaffirm the importance of Israel’s accession to that Treaty and the placement of all its nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards, in realizing the goal of universal adherence to the Treaty in the region. It would further call on Israel to accede to the Treaty without further delay.

It first decided to retain on preambular paragraph 5, by a recorded vote of 163 in favour to 3 against (India, Israel, Pakistan), with 6 abstentions (Bhutan, Cameroon, France, Liberia, Panama, United States). By its terms, the Assembly recalled that the 1995 Review Conference called upon all States — particularly those operating unsafeguarded nuclear facilities — to accede to that instrument.

The Assembly then decided to retain preambular paragraph 6, adopting it by a recorded vote of 164 in favour to 3 against (India, Israel, Pakistan), with 6 abstentions (Bhutan, Cameroon, France, Liberia, Panama, United States). By its terms, the Assembly recognized with satisfaction that the 2000 Review Conference called upon those remaining States not parties to the Treaty to accede to it, thereby accepting an international legally binding commitment not to acquire nuclear weapons or nuclear explosive devices and to accept IAEA safeguards on all their nuclear activities.

By a recorded vote of 152 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, United States), with 24 abstentions, the Assembly adopted the draft resolution as a whole.

Turning to the report “Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons Which May Be Deemed to Be Excessively Injurious or to Have Indiscriminate Effects” (document A/74/372), the Assembly adopted, without a vote, an eponymous draft resolution contained therein. By the terms of the text, the Assembly called upon all States that have not yet done so to become parties, as soon as possible, to the instrument with the goal of achieving its universality.

Next, the Assembly considered the report “Strengthening of security and cooperation in the Mediterranean region” (document A/74/373), which contained an eponymous draft resolution, by which the Assembly would encourage countries in the region to build confidence, practice genuine openness and transparency on all military matters and cooperate in combating terrorism in all its forms.

It first decided to retain operative paragraph 2, by a recorded vote of 170 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 1 abstention (Cameroon). By its terms, the Assembly expressed its satisfaction at ongoing efforts by Mediterranean countries to contribute actively to the elimination of all causes of tension in the region and to the promotion of just and lasting solutions to the persistent problems of the region through peaceful means. In addition, it called for full adherence to the principles of non‑interference, non‑intervention, non‑use of force or threat of use of force and the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and relevant resolutions.

By a recorded vote of 170 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 1 abstention (Cameroon), the Assembly decided to retain operative paragraph 5, by which it called upon all States of the region that have not yet done so to adhere to all the multilaterally negotiated legal instruments in force related to the field of disarmament and non‑proliferation.

The Assembly then adopted the draft resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 179 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions (Israel, United States).

Turning to the report “Comprehensive Nuclear‑Test‑Ban Treaty” (document A/74/374), containing an eponymous draft resolution, the Assembly first decided, by recorded vote, to retain two paragraphs of the draft.

By a recorded vote of 165 in favour to none against, with 10 abstentions (Brazil, Cuba, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Nicaragua, Syria, United States, Venezuela), it decided to retain preambular paragraph 4, stressing the vital importance and urgency of achieving the entry into force of the Treaty, as noted also in Security Council resolution 2310 (2016) of 23 September 2016, and affirmed its resolute determination, 23 years after the Treaty was opened for signature, to achieve it.

The Assembly decided to retain preambular paragraph 7, by a recorded vote of 171 in favour to none against, with 5 abstentions (India, Israel, Pakistan, Syria, United States). By its terms, the Assembly recalled the outcome of the 2010 Review Conference of the Non‑Proliferation Treaty, which among other things reaffirmed the vital importance of the Test‑Ban Treaty’s entry into force.

It then approved the draft resolution as a whole, by a recorded vote of 182 in favour to 1 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea), with 4 abstentions (India, Mauritius, Syria, United States). In doing so, the Assembly stressed the vital importance of bringing that Treaty into force as soon as possible and urged all States to refrain in the interim from carrying out nuclear‑weapon tests. In addition, through the text, the Assembly condemned in the strongest terms the six nuclear tests conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea since 2006 in violation of Security Council resolutions, urging that country to abandon its nuclear weapons programme, reaffirmed its support for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and encouraged all parties to continue dialogue, including the recent inter‑Korean summits and summits between the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Turning to the report “Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction” (document A/74/375), the Assembly adopted, without a vote, an eponymous draft resolution contained therein. By its terms, the Assembly noted the outcome and decisions reached at the Eighth Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention and called upon States parties to the instrument to participate and actively engage in its continued implementation.

The Assembly then turned to the report “Revitalization of the work of the General Assembly” (document A/74/377), adopting without a vote an eponymous draft decision contained therein on the “Provisional programme of work and timetable of the First Committee for 2020”.

It then considered the draft decision “Improving the effectiveness of the work of the First Committee” (document A/74/L.28), which would have the Assembly request the Secretary‑General to report, no later than 1 February 2020, on the compliance by the Government of the United States with its obligations under the Agreement between the United Nations and the United States regarding the Headquarters of the United Nations, in particular with regard to ensuring to all representatives of Member States of the United Nations, without exception, unfettered access to Headquarters, and the impact on the effectiveness of the work of the First Committee.

The draft decision would also have the Assembly request the Secretary‑General to report, before 1 March 2020, on his efforts to ensure the full implementation of the Agreement, and to report, in case of a lack of progress by 1 April 2020, on alternative venues for the session of the First Committee for 2020, including Geneva or Vienna, as well as the possible budget implications. The draft would also have the Assembly decides that, if the issues raised in paragraphs 165 (j) and (p) of the report of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country are not resolved in a reasonable and finite period of time, the General Assembly shall consider convening the First Committee session for 2020 in Geneva or Vienna.

The Assembly then rejected the draft decision, by a recorded vote of 17 in favour to 66 against, with 63 abstentions.