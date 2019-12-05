Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

Opening Remarks

TIJJANI MUHAMMAD‑BANDE (Nigeria), President of the General Assembly, said that the Political Declaration of the High‑level Midterm Review on the Implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2014‑2024 is a testament to the strength of multilateralism. “Landlocked developing countries are at risk of being left behind,” he cautioned, noting that many of these countries are below the range of high human development according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and one third of their populations live in extreme poverty. “Many of these nations continue to struggle in the shadows of historical injustices,” he said.

Landlocked developing countries are highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, desertification, land degradation and drought, he said. Just nine months ago the landlocked States of Malawi and Zimbabwe were impacted by Cyclone Idai, despite being many miles from the sea. Undernourishment in these countries reached an alarming rate of 23.2 per cent in 2016, and food insecurity affects more than half of their populations. Forty per cent of their populations also do not have access to electricity. “We cannot let the digital divide to deepen,” he stressed.

While underscoring progress in the implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action, he stressed that more remains to be done particularly in implementing targets outlined in the Political Declaration. This includes taking action to remove all legal, social and economic barriers to achieve gender equality. It also includes combating illicit financial flows, strengthening trade financing for micro‑, small‑ and medium‑sized enterprises, and improving economic governance and business regulations. “To ensure sustainable development for generations to come we must work together now,” he added.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary‑General of the United Nations, said cooperation among transit countries and development partners is crucial to overcoming the challenges landlocked developing countries face. “We need the right policy mix, increased investment, reliable transit infrastructure, efficient customs operations and improved access and use of technology,” he said, as well as international cooperation to help landlocked countries in debt distress and stem illicit financial flows out of them. Headway has been made on the Vienna Programme of Action, including an increased gross domestic product (GPD) per capita in many landlocked developing countries, and encouraging progress has been recorded on some indicators related to health, education, energy, gender equality and information and communication technologies (ICT), and improved transport connectivity. These countries have also benefited from increases in official development assistance (ODA) since 2014 and from increased aid for trade and South‑South cooperation. “This is progress to build on at a time when landlocked developing countries continue to face major challenges,” he said.

However, trade integration remains low, these countries account for less than 1 per cent of global exports, infrastructure is inadequate, foreign direct investment has continued to decline and the global climate crisis is having a severe impact, he said. Furthermore, the 17 landlocked countries that are also least developed countries are heavily dependent on ODA, making it crucial for that aid to be increased and predictable. The midterm review offers a chance to forge greater coherence and synergy among the Vienna Programme of Action, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement on climate change and other relevant international frameworks, he said, calling on development partners to work together to mobilize domestic and external resources and direct them to high priority areas.

He went on to underscore the importance of innovative financing for infrastructure, support for business development, enhanced technical assistance and strengthened national statistical systems for landlocked developing countries. “The Declaration you will adopt today calls on us to help turn landlocked developing countries into land‑linked places of prosperity and opportunity,” he said. “Let us join forces to help the world’s 32 landlocked developing countries achieve sustainable transformations and better standard of living for the more than 500 million people who call these countries home.” The United Nations system, reformed and repositioned, remains strongly committed to supporting these efforts, he said.

The Assembly then adopted the Political Declaration without a vote.

Statements

RIYAD H. MANSOUR, Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine , speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said this is a crucial time for landlocked developing countries as they take stock of progress made in implementing the Vienna Programme of Action and the Sustainable Development Goals. Five years after the adoption of the action programme, the 32 landlocked developing countries still face special challenges due to geographical remoteness, lack of access to the sea and isolation from world markets. Exacerbating the situation are inadequate infrastructure, cumbersome border‑crossing procedures, structural deficiencies and limited capacities to deal with external shocks. Currently, one third of the population of landlocked developing countries live in poverty, he said, expressing concern that such States account for less than one per cent of global exports, with many experiencing persistent trade deficits. Many landlocked developing countries must also deal with the impacts of climate change, desertification and land degradation, he added.

“We all agree that these challenges are not insurmountable,” he said, calling for redoubled efforts to fulfil the Goals’ fundamental principal of leaving no one behind. Welcoming the Political Declaration just adopted by the Assembly, he said it is encouraging to see that Member States will come together through durable and effective partnerships between landlocked developing countries, transit countries and development partners, in addition to civil society, the private sector, academia, youth and other stakeholders. Reaffirming the Group of 77’s commitment to the effective implementation of the Vienna Declaration and Vienna Programme of Action, he urged Member States to work together and do what is required to achieve the socioeconomic transformation of landlocked developing countries.

MANQOBA BHEKI KHUMALO ( Eswatini ) said his country, as a landlocked nation, has prioritized international trade, infrastructure development, regional integration, transit issues and resource mobilization in implementing the Vienna Programme of Action. Eswatini’s strategic roadmap (2019‑2022) identifies further challenges it faces, including a widening fiscal deficit, declining growth rate and low business ease ranking. Five key growth areas are a special focus of reforms — namely, education, mining, agriculture, manufacturing and tourism. The country’s membership in different regional economic communities places it in a key position to address transit bottlenecks impeding the movement of goods and services across frontiers, he noted. The move towards liberalization of services in various organizations will be fundamental in enhancing interconnectivity, which remains an obstacle for Eswatini. The common seven priority sectors that will be liberalized in regional economic blocs — communication, financial, business, transport, tourism, energy and construction — will hopefully result in stronger and more resilient regional cooperation on the African continent.

RALPH PACHALO JOOMA, Minister for Transport and Public Works of Malawi , said that landlocked developing countries are falling short of the Vienna Programme of Action goals. Because Malawi has limited access to the sea, transportation costs are high, which, when coupled with low production of energy, the high cost of ICT and the impacts of climate change, results in the loss of competitive edge for Malawi’s exports and makes its imports expensive. While Malawi quickly mainstreamed the Programme of Action into national plans, the lack of resources continues to challenge implementation, he said. Highlighting regional opportunities aimed at attaining the ambitions of the Vienna action programme, he reported that the Infrastructure Development for Africa and the Tripartite Transport and Transit Facilitation Programme are continental initiatives to improve transit corridors and simplify rules and regulations.

JENS FROLICH HOLTE, State Secretary of Norway , speaking on behalf of the Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Sweden and his own country), observed that one third of the population of landlocked developing countries live in extreme poverty. However, the obstacles these countries face are not insurmountable, and the Vienna Programme of Action is indeed a recipe to overcome them. The Nordic countries recognize the challenges that come with being landlocked. “We have some of the highest levels of official development assistance (ODA) in the world, reaching the United Nations target of 0.7 per cent of gross national income (GNI) in the case of Denmark and 1 per cent for Norway and Sweden,” he added.

Calling on countries to increase their financing to landlocked developing States, he underscored that these countries continue to be hit hard by climate change and require assistance in disaster risk reduction. The Nordic countries welcome progress in attracting private investments and developing public-private partnerships to help generate additional national funds. Trade facilitation programmes can also play an important role in helping such States increase trade.

YERZHAN ASHIKBAYEV ( Kazakhstan ) said his Government aims to keep improving its transit and transportation potential and develop the Eurasian multimodal transit-transport hub. Kazakhstan is implementing its national programme, “Nurly Zhol”, to strengthen European integration and ensure the country’s key role in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. As part of this programme, Kazakhstan has built more than 2,500 kilometres of railroad, reconstructed 12,000 kilometres of highways, opened the Western Europe-Western China automobile transit corridor and built the Khorgos Gateway dry port on the border with China, and modernized the Aktau port on the Caspian Sea. Today, Kazakhstan’s 11 international transit corridors ‑ 5 railway and 6 automobile ‑ let goods move from Europe to Asia much faster than by sea and more cheaply than by air transport. Landlocked developing countries have made significant progress in enhancing digital and energy connectivity, another key priority. The country is implementing a national programme, “Digital Kazakhstan,” to improve the quality of life by progressively developing its digital ecosystem. The introduction of ICT solutions for e-commerce has opened up new horizons for the landlocked developing countries.

Despite their efforts, these countries still experience difficulties in diversifying their export structures and enhancing trade capacities, he continued. As global chair of the landlocked developing countries for 2020-2021, Kazakhstan envisions building close cooperation with the United Nations system and other relevant organizations, financial institutions, development partners and transit countries, to forge coherence in achieving the goals of the Vienna Programme of Action. As a firm supporter of the multilateral trading system, Kazakhstan is privileged to host the twelfth World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in its capital, Nur-Sultan, in June 2020. Kazakhstan also plans to host a landlocked developing countries’ ministerial in the margins of that conference and urges all Member States to use these meetings to discuss the critical issues facing such countries.

VIENGSAVATH SIPHADONE, Vice Minister for Public Works and Transport of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic , said that his country has made considerable development progress by integrating the Vienna Programme into its national strategies. The goal is turning the country from land-locked to land-linked, based on the belief that it can become an inland transit route for countries in the region to use as a trade and communication hub. To that end, the Government has invested heavily in infrastructure for an efficient transport system and economic corridors. Six main railway projects have been introduced under a 2016‑2030 plan that includes Lao-Chinese cooperation under the Belt and Road initiative. Trade policy is shaped by a national trade-facilitation committee, as well as bilateral agreements and regional and international frameworks. Many challenges remain, however, due to financial constraints, inadequate dry ports, distribution centres and other logistics facilities, cumbersome customs, technology gaps, insufficient human resources and limited export diversification and competitiveness. He reaffirmed the Government’s determination to overcome such challenges through accelerated efforts to fully implement the Vienna action programme by continuing its investments and working closely with the international community.

NAME TO COME ( Tajikistan ) said her country must use the territory of other countries to ensure efficient transit and trade. Recalling that Tajikistan became a member of the WTO in 2014 in order to ease export-import procedures, she reported that the Government has allocated national funds for infrastructure improvements along its borders which has led to an increase in trade and less time to travel across national lines. Noting the importance of greater regional trade and multilateral framework agreements, she said education is at the heart of Tajikistan’s national development plans. However, outstanding issues include a need to implement regional projects with donor involvement, reduce operational costs, establish links with landlocked developing countries and to develop better logistics pathways.

NAME TO COME ( Chad ), highlighting achievements in infrastructure development and sub-regional initiatives aimed at improving transportation in Africa, he said Chad is engaged in efforts to facilitate trade such as measures to modernize tax and customs systems. Chad is also developing an action plan to diversify its production structure, gradually moving toward manufacturing-driven economy and away from reliance on oil. Regional integration projects have made progress, however conflict in the region and insecurity caused by terrorist attacks negatively impacts trade, resulting in a tremendous loss of revenue, he warned, adding that market stagnation, remoteness of main markets and ineffective logistics systems are also persistent difficulties and obstruct external trade. In that context, Chad is fully engaged in the fight against terrorism and has allocated ample funds for security and safety measures.

NAME TO COME ( Paraguay ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said that these countries have used the last several years to evaluate their challenges and obstacles in order to speed up implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action. During the first five years of the Programme of Action, the annual GDP of landlocked developing countries has shrunk and their human development indexes have remained below the global average. However, some progress has been made including in health, education, gender equality and access to potable water and information and communications technology. These countries have strengthened regional integration and more have ratified the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement and other regional and international transport and transit instruments.

Still, much more remains to be done to achieve the Vienna action programme, he said. These countries’ share of global trade has decreased and economic diversification has been insufficient, he said, underscoring how they remain disproportionately affected by climate change, drought and desertification. “One third of our population still live in extreme poverty,” he said. The 2030 Agenda recognizes the special needs of landlocked developing countries and underscores the importance of helping them implement the Vienna action programme. “This is the time for all of us to unite our efforts through transparent, lasting and effective partnerships so that our geographic location is not reason for isolation, but for interconnection with the world,” he added. It is time for the international community to make good on the “leave no one behind” promise and to expedite implementation of the Vienna action programme.

NAME TO COME, European Union delegation, said its member States provide more than half of global ODA and remain by far the largest donor in the world. It has become clear that past financing patterns will not be adequate to fulfil the 2030 Agenda and it is crucial to mobilize all available financing flows. For this to happen, it is crucial that landlocked developing countries develop a strategic vision of financing their sustainable development aims. To that end, the Union is working with the United Nations to help interested countries develop set up integrated national financing frameworks which bring together the different elements of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda at the country level, while also facilitating nationally‑owned and government‑led implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. They lay out a financing strategy, helping Governments to prioritize actions, manage risks and make the most of diverse financing sources.

The European Union remains focused on making better use of all means of implementation — including capacity‑building and mobilising more domestic resources and private investment, he said. Its External Investment Plan for Africa and the European Neighbourhood aims to generate up to €44 billion of new investment — in sectors with the greatest potential to drive decent jobs and growth — from sustainable cities and agriculture, to energy, transport and digital infrastructure. The Union also works on sustainable finance to help investors identify and seize environmentally sustainable investment opportunities, thereby connecting global finance with local financing needs. Support for landlocked developing countries’ trade facilitation is an essential component of Union's development cooperation through its Aid for Trade Strategy. Further, it welcomes the creation of regional renewable energy networks and sustainable supply chains, which can help ensure these countries meet the Sustainable Development Goals and the goals of the Paris Agreement.

...