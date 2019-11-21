Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meeting will be made available after its conclusion.

General Debate

ISBETH LISBETH QUIEL MURCIA ( Panama ) said her country maintains its commitment to uphold the Convention on the Rights of the Child and has taken important steps in national legislation to protect children’s rights. As a developing country, Panama is mindful of its challenges and taking care to note its gaps in public policy. The world must meet the needs of children, who are continually affected by inequality and poverty, among other threats. The Government has prioritized the first 100 days of children’s lives, when they are most vulnerable, and positive intervention can have particularly powerful effects, she said.

MIRYAM DJAMILA SENA VIEIRA ( Cabo Verde ) said the Convention is a landmark instrument that offers a universal legal framework to better implement policies at the national, regional and international levels that promote the rights of the child. Capo Verde’s Constitution enshrines children’s rights, which are jointly promoted by families and societies. The Government has implemented bold policies to combat poverty and sexual violence and endorses the global pledge of “For every child, every right.

MARTHA AMA AKYAA POBEE ( Ghana ) said her country made history by ratifying the Convention in 1990, and thus, understands the obligation that accompanies such an action. Successive Governments have shown firm commitment and taken decisive steps to implement the Convention. Ghana has incorporated the Convention into its Constitution and enacted other relevant laws to demonstrate further commitment. The Convention has become even more urgent today in the context of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Ghana has pursued initiatives and programs based on the Convention’s four core principles, the most recent which is based on the principle of respect for the views of the child. To commemorate the Convention’s thirtieth anniversary, Ghana launched today the Child Parliament, providing a platform for children to express their views on issues pertaining to their development.

MICHAL MLYNÁR ( Slovakia ), associating himself with the European Union, called on all States that have not done so to ratify the Convention’s third Optional Protocol, which allows children to submit complaints about violations of their rights under the Convention and its first two Optional Protocols. As a Human Rights Council member, Slovakia is especially focused on promoting children’s rights, both in Geneva and New York. Protecting children should be a goal and target that is included in all three pillars of United Nations work. He stressed the need to invest in children and emphasized the importance of promoting and protecting their human rights. “As a father of two daughters, I would like to express my hope that when the international community commemorates the fortieth or even fiftieth anniversary of the Convention, much more progress would have been made,” he added.

Mr. PINEDA ( Colombia ) said children have rights and special needs, and all policy should be guided by their best interest. The most effective way to celebrate the Convention’s thirtieth anniversary is to formulate and implement public policy. He welcomed including in the 2030 Agenda a specific target on ending all violence against children, pointing out that Colombia recently launched a national programme focused on ending violence against children and adolescents. It also recently hosted a regional event on children’s rights, during which participants expressed their determination to protect and promote those rights and heard directly from children and adolescents. Building strategies to help people overcome poverty and equipping young people for the job market remains essential. “We are listening to you, the children, and you can count on us,” he emphasized.

MOHAMED FOUAD AHMED ( Egypt ) said the Convention established the rights of the child, inspiring many Governments to adopt laws that specifically promote and protect their rights. Egypt recently launched a hotline that receives reports and complaints about the abuse of children. Efforts have also been made to spotlight the need to fight bullying, and a national committee has been established to end female genital mutilation. Other guidelines have been created to address the needs of child victims of trafficking and illegal migration, he said, stressing that migrant children have the same rights and access to both public schools and health care as Egyptian nationals. “A healthy environment produces healthy children,” he stressed.

RODRIGO A. CARAZO ( Costa Rica ) said his country rejoiced 30 years ago at the adoption of the Convention and immediately ratified it. Costa Rica has always recognized the rights of the child, including the right to special protection, participation in decision‑making and a healthy environment. Children and adolescents will “take the reins” in the coming decades, and among the children who attended proceedings on 20 November, there may by the next Secretary‑General. All children deserve access to quality education, comprehensive and universal health care, parental care, and the love of their families — however those families take shape. Stressing that the climate crisis is a growing threat, he said children deserve to inherit a healthy environment.

MHER MARGARYAN ( Armenia ) said his country’s strategic programme to protect children’s rights aims to improve protection systems, guarantee inclusive and accessible education for children with disabilities and prevent violence against them. He also highlighted the Government’s decision to provide free universal health coverage for everyone younger than 18 years and allocate financial resources for this purpose. Armenia also prioritizes the comprehensive reform of childcare systems because every child has the right to live in a family. As such, the Government has launched programmes to prevent children from living in residential care facilities by supporting families and facilitating access to social services, he noted.

CHRISTIAN BRAUN ( Luxembourg ) said three decades after the Convention’s creation, too many children suffer from displacement and war, while 265 million children do not have access to education. His country has always been stalwart in upholding its commitment to the Convention, and in 2002, formed a committee to implement the instrument. That committee has proposed amendments to draft laws that require the Government’s attention to improve children’s well‑being, among other efforts. Infrastructure was also established to assist minors, in strict compliance with human rights law, he continued, stressing that Luxembourg will continue to support the rights of the child at the international level, earmarking contributions to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

LUIS ANTÓNIO LAM PADILLA ( Guatemala ) said children have the full rights of all people, including to safety and security. Due to its geography and economic and social conditions, Guatemala is vulnerable to human trafficking. To tackle this problem, it established a mechanism to more accurately issue warnings against human trafficking by using Facebook, offering an opportunity to assist victims. Guatemala is the first country in region to have done this, using this platform. Noting that the Convention and the Sustainable Development Goals go hand‑in‑hand, he said the Goals establish a path for economic and social sustainability, a challenge that can be met when everyone — including children — pool their efforts to secure a safe, prosperous future. Action to address climate change is particularly needed, because if the problem worsens, there will be no future for children, and hence, no rights to uphold for them.

FLOR DE LIS VASQUEZ MUÑOZ ( Mexico ) said the Convention helps countries recognize that boys and girls have their own unique rights. “Rather than celebrating, we are here today to recognize the many challenges still ahead of us if we are to fulfil the terms of the Convention,” she said. There are still children who are out of school and lack access to health services. Stressing that conflict, violence and forced displacement all have specific and different effects on boys and girls, she said ending violence against children is a top priority for Mexico. Violence, discrimination and xenophobia are always unacceptable, but especially so when children are targeted because they are migrants. Mexico is working to ensure that migrant children enjoy all human rights. “If we want to ensure that no child is left behind, let us listen to their dreams and concerns,” she asserted, noting that achieving the 2030 Agenda will require full implementation of the Convention.

Ms. NYAGURA ( Zimbabwe ), stressing that her country prioritizes children’s rights, pointed to several pieces of legislation, including the Children’s Act, the Education Act and the Domestic Violence Act. Zimbabwe’s consistent rating as having one of Africa’s highest literacy rates demonstrates its attention to education. The 2018 Education Amendment Act provides the right to basic State‑funded primary and secondary schooling for every child, including special facilities for children with disabilities. Zimbabwe has adopted a multisectoral response to eliminate all forms of violence and provides practical legal, health and psychosocial assistance to victims. It is now illegal to marry a girl less than 18 years old, while the AIDS levy — a domestic resource mobilization vehicle for HIV/AIDS patients — is now among best practices for other Member States.

JAMAL FARES ALROWAIEI ( Bahrain ), noting that 30 years ago Governments committed to protecting the rights of the child, said, “This is an opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved and what remains to be done.” Bahrain is committed to protecting children, particularly amid environmental and political global instabilities. “We are convinced of the importance of complete and comprehensive education for children,” he said, highlighting national programmes set up to provide education, health care and nutrition. A new hotline was established so people can report violence against children. Education will determine the future of Bahrain, he said, underscoring the country’s vital partnership with UNICEF.

LUIS UGARELLI ( Peru ) said the Convention’s near universality testifies to the international commitment to protect children’s rights. “The 2030 Agenda is a chance for us to revisit the issue from a dynamic and cross‑cutting point of view,” he continued. The Convention and its Optional Protocols are vital tools to prepare children to “stand on their own two feet” as they grow into adults. Children and adolescents are rights holders, he stressed, spotlighting the important strides Peru has made in recognizing, protecting and promoting the rights of the child. Peru is regarded internationally for having reduced chronic child undernourishment, prohibited corporal punishment of the child and paid special attention to the rights of girls. The challenges facing the world’s most vulnerable, particularly those living in poverty and with disabilities, must be addressed, he added.

LUIS GALLEGOS CHIRIBOGA ( Ecuador ) reaffirmed the Convention as the highest standard for the promotion and protection of children’s rights, noting that his country was the first Latin American country to ratify it. Ecuador is a young country, with a large share of its population under the age of 13, and its Constitution singles out children for special protection. Children must never be subject to violence and the Government condemns all forms of violence against them, including as part of armed violence and armed conflict. Ecuador rejects the use of children as human shields and likewise condemns child abuse in the home.

IRMA ALEJANDRINA ROSA SUAZO ( Honduras ) said the Convention is the most ratified human rights treaty in history, calling its four guiding principles “the cornerstone” for children’s rights around the world. Since Honduras ratified the Convention, it has taken many steps to ensure its implementation. In 2014, it set up a directory for children, adolescents and family, which guides national policies and regulations for their protection and welfare. Honduras works to uphold children’s rights, especially those in vulnerable situations, and in July, approved a comprehensive system to guarantee children’s rights across the country. The system involves the State, municipalities, academia, civil society and international organizations, such as UNICEF. While improving education and health systems remains a huge challenge, Honduras is working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

RICARDO DE SOUZA MONTEIRO ( Brazil ) said his country has adopted all international agreements on children’s rights. Its main instrument — the Statute of the Child and Adolescent — is grounded in the Convention. Brazil also endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration, ensuring that schools are havens and that education continues, even during hostilities. The perspective of children must be considered in the development of programmes and policies, especially the views of vulnerable minors living with disabilities or HIV/AIDS, indigenous children, those of African descent or those living without parental care, among others. Children’s rights are a priority in Brazil, as reflected in Government programmes focused on early childhood, children in conflict with the law, sexual abuse and exploitation, teen pregnancy and prevention of self‑harm and suicide, among others.

NIKOLA NENOV ( Bulgaria ) said Member States must work to promote and ensure children’s well‑being. As such, his delegation worked with Jamaica and Luxembourg to present a voluntary global pledge titled “For every child, every right,” providing States with an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment. He expressed appreciation to the 105 Member States which have endorsed that document. He noted that 2019 marks a decade since the adoption of guidelines for the alternative care of children, adding that Bulgaria has been working extensively on expanding its legal and policy framework aimed at deinstitutionalization, while also promoting the issue abroad through its official development assistance (ODA). Moreover, Bulgaria adopted legislation reinforcing a human rights approach to children, with equal access to quality education and lifelong learning for persons with disabilities.

GBOLIÉ DÉSIRÉ WULFRAN IPO ( Côte d’Ivoire ), associating himself with the African Group, said his country prioritizes the Convention in its national social policy. The Constitution includes mandatory schooling for children between the ages of 6 and 16, a ban against child labour and prohibition of child mutilation. Côte d’Ivoire has carried out high‑level initiatives to improve children’s well‑being, which have led, among other achievements, to 8,000 minors being removed from plantations and brought back to their families and schools. In addition, the education rate has increased, and there has been a drastic reduction in child mutilation. In 2019, Côte d’Ivoire adopted a new action plan to combat child labour, which has a $132 million budget, he said, expressing thanks to all bilateral and international partners that work with the Government to help children succeed.

XOLISA MFUNDISO MABHONGO ( South Africa ) recalled that representatives of the children’s parliament developed the first South African Children’s Manifesto of 2019, offering a framework to ensure the Government prioritizes children’s rights in all provinces. South Africa will host two events that provide a platform for children to raise issues important to them and to present the Children’s Manifesto to the National Assembly, he reported. Turning to education, he said access to free education has been expanded, with more than 9 million children attending no‑fee schools, while the provision of digital workbooks and textbooks on tablet devices has increased. Furthermore, South Africa aims to ensure that every 10‑year old will be able to read for meaning within the next decade. Early childhood development is also a top priority, he went on, adding that the Government works to provide skills and opportunities for young people with disabilities.

Mr. KUCUK ( Turkey ), explaining that he is a country coordinator of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, said Turkey is the only country to have dedicated a special day to its children — the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day — in 1924. The Commission for Children’s Rights in Turkey plays an important role in the Grand National Assembly. Committees have also been established in each province, with the purpose of implementing the Convention and realizing the children’s effective participation in all matters pertaining to them. Explaining that respect for children’s rights is among the basic development criteria of a society, he urged all adults to meet the needs of children — from nutrition to shelter, from love to affection. “We expect all countries around the world to show the same hospitality and compassion for Syrian and all other refugee brothers and sisters as we show in Turkey,” he continued.

Ms. ABUHAJ ( Sudan ), associating herself with the African Group, said her country has improved children’s access to many basic social services. More children are enrolled in school and vital services are provided for children with disabilities. Youth and children have made a valuable contribution to the positive changes seen in Sudan, she said, stressing that the Government will maintain close collaboration with the United Nations and its agencies. Children must be allowed to have their voices and needs heard. Sudan was among the first signatories of the Convention and will remain committed to promoting child rights.

MOUSSA MOHAMED MOUSSA ( Djibouti ), associating himself with the African Group, said children around the world continue to be deprived of a decent and safe life. Climate change, hunger, malnutrition and humanitarian crises are all negatively impacting generations of children. “We are deeply concerned about the long‑term effects on them particularly in the Horn of Africa, where children and youth constitute 40 per cent of the population,” he said. The international community must do more to increase opportunities for young people “not just to survive but to thrive”. If elected to the Security Council, Djibouti will tirelessly advocate for children’s rights and for the inclusion of child protection provisions in the maintenance of international peace and security.

ANA SILVIA RODRÍGUEZ ABASCAL ( Cuba ) said the United States remains the only country that has yet to ratify the Convention, which is the most broadly supported instrument in history. Yet, despite progress made on improving children’s lives, efforts continue to be insufficient and urgent action is needed to address the root causes of a range of problems: 15,000 children die every day from treatable diseases and other preventable causes, 124 million children remain out of school, 1.2 million children live with HIV/AIDS and 420 million live in areas of conflict. Having integrated the Convention into national plans, policies and programmes using an intersectoral approach, Cuba has delivered results, including a low infant mortality rate, 4 per 1,000 births, in 2018. However, the United States commercial blockade against Cuba is the main obstacle for its development, hampering the provision of health, education and social assistance services, which particularly affect children. Still, Cuba shows levels of development comparable to those of developed countries.

COSMOS RICHARDSON ( Saint Lucia ), associating himself with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), emphasized that providing children with quality education is the foundation for achieving sustainable development. Highlighting progress made in ensuring children’s well‑being, he reported that Saint Lucia provides universal secondary education and has enacted legislation guaranteeing the protection of children. It also has continued to improve the capacity of the Government agency responsible for the care and protection of children. Turning to health care, he said Saint Lucia is engaged in formulating a national health care reform programme that aims to ensure universal coverage.

GUZAL M. KHUSANOVA ( Russian Federation ) said children must grow up in a family and an atmosphere of peace, stressing that the Convention is an important guide for multilateral international organizations and Member States alike. It enjoys great authority and near universality. Recalling that States have a responsibility to fulfil their treaty obligations, he said the Russian Federation is focused on implementing the Presidential decree titled “The Decade for Childhood”. Protecting children’s rights should be seen through a wide lens. Children continue to experience trafficking and violence, and it is critical to protect them from such abuse. “We will only succeed in this task if we work together,” she added.

DOMA TSHERING ( Bhutan ) said her country is proud to be one of the early ratifiers of the Convention, without any reservation, on 23 May 1990. Protecting and promoting the rights of children is a high priority, a point reflected in a development approach that focuses on people and investments made through its national development plan. The objective of the twelfth Five‑Year Plan is a “Just, Harmonious and a Sustainable Society through Enhanced Decentralization” and the interests of children are embedded across activities planned for 2018‑2023. Several of the 17 National Key Results Areas ensure that strategies target the needs of children in an evolving society facing contemporary challenges. The Government has worked to increase awareness of child rights and protection issues. For example, various child rights and protection‑related trainings have been carried out for child protection focal points, law enforcement agencies, attorneys and social service providers.

DARJA BAVDAŽ KURET ( Slovenia ) said that, in 2017, child advocacy became part of the permanent activities of her country’s ombudsman and a council for children and family was established as a monitoring body. Moreover, Slovenia’s primary schools participate in an annual children’s parliament, with 3,000 pupils from more than 200 schools focusing on career questions. Recalling that children from different backgrounds have expressed their views to the Government, she reported that the most pressing issues according to them involve the digital environment and the need to have their voices heard. Slovenia also supports the “Our Rights” project on human rights education implemented in Morocco, Egypt and Kosovo as well as peer mediation projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Moreover, it provides support to UNICEF’s humanitarian aid for children in Yemen as well as activities by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to address sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

KOKOU KPAYEDO ( Togo ), said that in the last 30 years, there has been a significant decrease in infant mortality and an increase in the number of children enrolled in school. However, more than 149 million children under the age of five suffer from malnutrition. These contrasting realities must drive the world to do better. Togo was among the first countries to ratify the Convention and reaffirms its commitment to the treaty. Upon ratification, Togo undertook an overhaul of its national legal framework to ensure compliance with the treaty, and the Government has signed almost all national, international and African instruments to protect children. Togo adopted its flagship measure — the code of the child — in 2007, having also established an executive office for protecting children and a related hotline.

GLORIA CORINA PETER TIWET ( Malaysia ), aligning with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said her country ratified the Convention in 1995 and is committed to upholding its ensuing obligations. Malaysia is continually reviewing its reservations to the Convention, which it has reduced from 12 to 5 articles, with the technical support of UNICEF. She touched on several progressive legislative measures, including amendments to the 2016 Child Act, which abolished the whipping of child offenders, the introduction of the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017, and the establishment of a Special Court for sexual crimes against children. Malaysia also appreciated recommendations made by the Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children during her visit to the country in September 2018. She outlined other efforts for the protection of children, including a child interview centre for child victims and witnesses, mobile health teams and immunization programmes, strengthening of adolescent mental health services, a pilot probation services project for child offenders, and the appointing of a Children’s Commissioner under the National Human Rights Commission.

AHMED HAMOOD FAISAL AL BUSAIDI ( Oman ) said his country ratified the Convention in 1997. It also signed and ratified the Optional Protocols in 2007, establishing measures to ensure implementation. All sectors of society that deal with children are cooperating with UNICEF to establish sustainable development programs to benefit children. In addition, Oman passed a law in 2014 that does everything possible to protect children or to rehabilitate them. There is a commission which receives complaints about abuse or violence, and homes have been opened for children who have been victimized. In September 2019, Oman hosted an International Arab Conference on the prevention of violence against children.

LAMIN JATTA, a child member of the Children National Assembly of the Gambia , reading a declaration passed by the 105 elected members of that Assembly, noted States’ obligation to protect and fulfil the rights of children. Despite progress, there are still challenges that call for collective action by the Government. He requested the Government to commit to efforts to that end, including: making basic and secondary education free, compulsory, qualitative, accessible and available to all children; implementing and enforcing laws that protect children from all forms of abuse, violence, exploitation, hazardous labour and trafficking; and promoting the rights of children with disabilities and ensuring they have access to all services and buildings. He also expressed the Assembly’s commitment to advocate for every child to have every right.

KIMIHIRO ISHIKANE ( Japan ) outlined various global initiatives to which his country is party, including UNICEF’s “for every child, every right” pledge, and he called on Member States to commit to promoting and protecting children’s rights. Japan is working with civil society to formulate a national action plan to end all violence against children, a process in which children have been invited to express their views and respond to questions concerning abuse, sexual exploitation, bullying and corporal punishment. Their opinions will be considered during the drafting of the action plan. “We believe that children and youth play an important role in further advancing the Sustainable Development Goals,” he added, stressing that every child should grow up in a violence‑free environment.

EGRISELDA ARACELY GONZÁLEZ LÓPEZ ( El Salvador ) said the international community has made significant strides in implementing the Convention and must now ensure that children are aware of their rights from an early age. At the same, countries must address new challenges, such as cyberbullying, which many children are exposed to, and the proliferation of hate speech targeting specific groups, which they may be a part of. With 2.2 million children, about one third of its total population, El Salvador is making special efforts to promote comprehensive early development for children and taking other steps. In the wake of a case of sexual violence committed against a 10‑year‑old girl involving a suspect who is a judge in El Salvador, she said a court had ruled that the incident was an “offense” rather than a crime. As a result, the Legislative Assembly modified its criminal code to increase penalties for perpetrators of sexual assault.

ABDULLAH ALI FADHEL AL-SAADI ( Yemen ) said the coup d'état by the armed Houthi militia has undermined the Government’s ability to overcome many challenges. “Our children are the weakest in our society,” he said, noting that 2 million children suffer from malnutrition and that 4.5 million are not enrolled in primary school. The militia has recruited more than 30,000 children and adolescents into combat, brainwashing them and flouting international law, international human rights law and the rights of the child. “Our children are victims of mines arbitrarily laid by the militia,” he said, underscoring that 800 children have been maimed by these weapons. Yemen is undertaking an action plan in concert with the United Nations. The Government signed the Safe School Initiative and is “doing everything” to rehabilitate children affected by the conflict. Regarding child labour, Yemen has adopted a plan to provide educational opportunities to prepare youth for the working world.

RAYMOND SERGE BALÉ ( Congo ) expressed solidarity with all the children whose childhood was stolen. “We have the opportunity to examine progress accomplished in the promotion and protection of children’s rights,” he continued. The rights of children are essential to Congo’s development, peace and security. The Government is striving to improve their access to critical social services. He expressed concern that 1,000 children die every day from easily preventable illnesses due to inadequate sanitation, pledging that Congo will work with the international community to ensure the rights of all children.

ELISENDA VIVES BALMAÑA ( Andorra ), associating herself with the European Union, said children should be recognized as stakeholders and active participants in the Convention’s implementation. Andorra’s national institutions have created space for student participation, she said, noting that Government sessions involving them will soon take place. Efforts and responsibility must be shouldered together “so that we can protect children from abuse”. Andorra remains engaged with the United Nations, particularly UNICEF, which has been instrumental in helping Member States understand their responsibility to children. She expressed concern that the vital developmental right to recreation has been taken away from many children by conflict and violence.

BRIAN PATRICK FLYNN ( Ireland ), noting his country’s leadership role in including children and young people in Government decision‑making, said a recently convened youth assembly on climate action in Parliament will lead the Youth Parliament to vote on a related measure in the coming days. Ireland is also establishing a dedicated national youth council for climate action and climate justice, he said, adding that the consequences of the crisis threatens to endanger the most fundamental rights envisaged by the Convention, including the right to a healthy environment. Raising other concerns, he said digital technologies are posing new risks to the rights of children that were not foreseen in 1989. While the implementation of the Convention remains fundamental, the world must ensure that the international framework for protecting and promoting their rights continues to evolve to keep pace with a constantly changing world.

PAULOMI TRIPATHI ( India ) said childhood is a special time when boys and girls must be nurtured so they can flourish with dignity. However, more than half of the world’s poorest persons are children. They also are disproportionately affected by terrorism and armed conflicts and are trafficked for sexual exploitation, forced labour or for recruitment by armed groups. Moreover, exposure to the digital environment is reshaping childhood by creating both opportunities and unprecedented risks, including exposure that can impact cognition and their physical and mental health. “We need to protect children from exposure to inappropriate content and bullying and preserve their privacy in cyberspace,” she said. As home to 472 million children, India remains committed to every child’s right to a life of dignity and safety.

E. COURTENAY RATTRAY ( Jamaica ), citing national efforts, said his country amended its Children (Guardianship and Custody) Act to implement several Convention provisions and had, in 2017, joined the Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. In 2018, amendments to the Child Care and Protection Act double prison time to 20 years for individuals who participated in child trafficking. Meanwhile, Jamaica enacted the Child Diversion Act to help children who come into conflict with the law, he said, adding that: “This will assist in treating these individuals with dignity and fairness, while imparting positive values.”

RUDOLPH MICHAEL TEN-POW ( Guyana ) said the Convention’s near‑universal ratification reflects the aspirations of the international community for the well‑being of children and his country’s strong commitment to protect children from sexual exploitation, violence and other forms of abuse. Children have a right to be heard and fairly treated in all circumstances. For its part, Guyana has passed numerous child‑related laws, including one establishing a child protection agency, and established a national alternative care policy focusing on their deinstitutionalization. Still, challenges remain in Guyana, with too many cases of child abuse and neglect at a time when agencies are underresourced and children face new threats like cyberbullying.

NAME TO COME ( Fiji ) said that since ratifying the Convention, her country has enacted several child protection laws and launched child-sensitive social protection programmes granting access to education through the provision of free education, textbooks and bus fares. However, millions of children worldwide suffer violations of their rights, including being denied access to adequate health care or education. Emerging threats are another concern, with children in the Pacific region at risk of the effects of the climate crisis, which threaten their health, security and development. As such, Fiji’s Prime Minister has pledged full support for the Convention’s guiding principles and guaranteed the country’s determination to implement child-centred policies and enhance investments for the advancement of children’s rights.

NAME TO COME ( Romania ), associating her/himself with the European Union, cited a range of national efforts stemming from the Convention. For instance, Romania advanced in the process of deinstitutionalizing children, and by 2020 all remaining classic-type residential institutions will be closed and replaced with a community-based care model. Other areas of action include providing education for all children in a safe environment and addressing bullying. Supporting the empowerment of children in decision-making processes, Romania had, during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, issued the Bucharest Children’s Declaration, after broad consultations involving children, experts and representatives of the bloc.

NAME TO COME ( Argentina ) says the Convention’s principles have been enshrined in the Constitution, with free, compulsory schools, including comprehensive sexual education. A turning point for Argentina and the region was passing a law to emancipate children without parental care, which was the first of its kind in Latin America. However, challenges persist, and there is a gap between ideas and their full realization. Any sustainable development strategy must be based on an approach that incorporates their rights into decision-making processes, and includes children in all affairs concerning them. This focus is the guiding light of public, private and civic intervention in their lives.

NAME TO COME ( Philippines ) outlined national efforts, including a range of laws and measures that protect and promote the rights and welfare of children, including one regarding armed conflict situations. In the Philippines, children have the right to free and compulsory elementary education and access to public colleges and universities, including technical vocational schools run by the Government. Children also have the right to participate in the affairs of the State, with youth assemblies established in all 42,000 barangays or villages nationwide, giving those as young as 15 years old the right to vote and to represent themselves in the Youth Council.

NAME TO COME ( United States ) said her country prioritizes children in its global partnerships, including the Department of State’s bilateral relationships that enable the prosecution of child traffickers. Citing a range of efforts, she noted that the Department of Labour has funded 49 projects in 43 countries to combat exploitative labour practices, having rescued nearly 2 million boys and girls since 1995, and the United States Agency for International Development funds efforts aimed at reducing maternal deaths through targeted health and nutrition programmes. United States foreign assistance also aims to assist children living outside family care, such as those living in institutions or on the street. Condemning early and forced marriage and genital mutilation, she said the United States provides resources to prevent these acts in countries where interventions are needed most.

...