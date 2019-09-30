Note: a complete summary of today's meeting will be available after its conclusion.

Statements

OSMAN SALEH MOHAMMED, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Eritrea , said that positive developments are underway in the Horn of Africa, with conflict giving way to regional cooperation. Meanwhile, “in global terms, this is a sensitive and delicate period”, he said. “The economic power balance is inexorably changing, with a spike in attendant intense rivalries and upheavals.”

Recalling his continent’s “onerous” experience over the past quarter‑century, with its resources “plundered wantonly” and wars continuing to fester despite efforts at conflict prevention, he said that more than 1 billion Africans continue to be marginalized. For this, he blamed “the collusion of external predators, their local surrogates and corrupt entities of special interests”. This situation requires urgent attention, he stressed. Turning to the Horn of Africa and the Middle East, he said that hopeful developments of the 1990s were belied by continuing wars and conflicts, which turned them into “hotbeds of instability and impoverishment” and led to the proliferation of terrorists and other such “subversive actors”.

Nonetheless, Eritrea is hopeful that it can move on from these tribulations, by focussing on its own growth, he continued. In this regard, it has embarked on a substantive and sustainable programme to improve its infrastructure and develop its social sector. Through a balanced approach to development, it has made “modest strides” towards its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has made significant achievements in health‑related Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), despite challenges due to limited resources and sanctions. Eritrea is focusing on strategies to conserve water and improve food security, thereby mitigating the effects of climate change, including building more dams. However, they require innovative technologies to ensure that the water is efficiently distributed, he added.

EZECHIEL NIBIGIRA, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Burundi , said that his country is at an advanced stage for the holding of elections in 2020. National mechanisms to prepare for them are already in place, while the country works towards a favourable climate for the holding of free and transparent elections. Its Kayanza road map for the holding of these elections was adopted after broad consultations and a revised electoral code has been elected by Parliament, passing by 105 votes out of 108. Burundi has decided to fund all of the operational budget for the elections without recourse to external resources that are often unpredictable. The electoral process in Burundi is an internal matter that comes under the remit of national sovereignty, he said. Any support to the process must be requested by its Government, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations. Any attempt to define a new role or redefine an existing role for the United Nations to address the Burundi elections would be a violation of national sovereignty and a breach of the Charter.

Turning to the measures to create an appropriate climate for the holding of elections, he noted the broadening of political space in Burundi through the establishment of new political parties. The President has decided to voluntarily renounce his constitutional right to stand for election in 2020. Burundi has provided for the integration and hosting of refugees and persons in political exile, who are returning in significant numbers, he said. On dialogue between the political parties, this is continuing in Burundi in a spirit of political tolerance. This permanent and effective dialogue led to the adoption of the Kayanza road map.

On the humanitarian situation there, he welcomed the return of refugees who fled the country in 2015. Seventy‑seven thousand refugees have been voluntarily repatriated within Burundi from United Republic of Tanzania, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This is a return of trust and stability within the country, notwithstanding the words of foreign actors who have inflated the number of refugees still in exile.

His country is on the Security Council’s agenda for political reasons due to foreign interests that have nothing to do with the Burundi’s people, he said. The ongoing holding of meetings on Burundi that are not motivated by factors on the ground only lead to destabilization in the country. Such meetings promote the interests of the coup instigators in 2015, who fled the country and are being sought by justice authorities. He reiterated his call to withdraw Burundi from the Council’s agenda. He rejected the political and diplomatic aggression waged against Burundi by foreign Governments, which has been seen since the regime change in 2015.

ERYWAN PEHIN YUSOF, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam , noting that his country will present its first voluntary national review at next year’s high‑level political forum on sustainable development, said success in achieving the Goals will be a test of global cooperation, partnership and collaboration with action at the local, national and regional levels. In that regard, he said Brunei is working to advance a people‑centred Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Community that compliments the ambitions of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He reviewed the progress that his country is making in such areas as education, housing, health care and clean water, adding that in its quest for progress, it has learned about the costs associated with economic development. On climate change, he said its effect will only get worse, but technological advancements — such as carbon capture and negative emissions technology — make it possible to engineer modern solutions. More needs to be done to share and transfer technology so that everyone can move to proactive solutions to climate change, rather than reactive responses.

While the digital revolution has redefined social interaction, promoted e‑commerce and intensified the sharing of information, care must be taken to prevent its malicious use, he said. He went on to say that the perpetual struggle of the Palestinian people for statehood is continuously being neglected. Prolonged occupation, forced displacement and illegal settlements are depriving them of their human rights. The General Assembly keeps hearing calls for no one to be left behind, but the Palestinians have been left behind for as long as they have been fighting for their existence, he said, underscoring the United Nations unique role in ensuring a just solution that established a sovereign State of Palestine based on pre‑1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Statement by Uruguay to come.

DON PRAMUDWINAI, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand , recalled that his country — which currently chairs ASEAN — has adopted the theme “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability” as the core focus of the organization’s goals. It requires a mindset that turns conflicts into cooperation and entails inclusiveness and sustainable advancements. Universal health coverage, climate change and sustainable development represent causes that matter much to the livelihood of not only Thailand’s people, but also those around the world. Thailand now ranks sixth globally in terms of universal health coverage, he added, underscoring its commitment to a people‑centric policy that aims at leaving no one behind.

On climate change, Thailand pressed successfully for its regional grouping to adopt a first ever collective stand on marine debris. Recalling Thailand’s ratification of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, he stressed that the environmental crisis is a global problem which demands a global solution. He went on to underline the importance of partnership and cooperation so that development and progress could be sustainable. “We shall sink or swim together, not alone and not at the expense of the drowning of others,” he noted.

Addressing the rising counter‑globalism movement, he said that movements such as ethnophobic populism stem mainly from people’s disenfranchisement of economic globalization that in many cases lead to what British economist William Forster Lloyd dubbed the “tragedy of the commons”. Each nation must put the balanced improvement of people’s livelihood at the top of its priorities, he added, underscoring that Thailand, a country that geographically straddles between two oceans, has maintained its centrality while promoting partnership via regionalism and multilateralism.

DIONÍSIO DA COSTA BABO SOARES, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor‑Leste , said that the planet needs to be saved from the effects of global warming. His Government is currently working on policies, laws and regulations related to climate change, including a policy on disaster risk management and a law on renewable energy. It has also formulated a national adaption action plan, the priorities of which are being implemented at the local and community levels.

In 2015, Timor‑Leste adopted the 2030 Agenda, he said. Poverty eradication is his country’s key target, which has been included in its national development plan. On environmental protection, Timor‑Leste adopted a zero‑plastic policy, which is one of its national campaigns against pollution. It is also establishing a plastic recycling plan that will turn the country “plastic neutral”. His country is blessed with a sea of high marine biodiversity, and a cetacean migration corridor, the protection of which forms an integral part of its tourism and blue economy policy. The second United Nations Ocean Conference to be held in 2020 in Lisbon, together with the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, will give his Government the opportunity to evaluate progress in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14.

The third International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism is due to end in 2020, he said. After Timor‑Leste, it has not been possible to remove any of the other 17 non‑self‑governing territories from the list. Recognizing the efforts made by the current Personal Envoy of the Secretary‑General for Western Sahara, he expressed hope that when a new envoy is nominated, the rounds of talks can resume and that a political and legal solution can be found that will permit the people of Western Sahara to exercise their inalienable rights to self‑determination. His country continues to be concerned with the economic, commercial and financial embargo that has been imposed against Cuba for more than six decades, he said. He firmly supports the lifting of the embargo and also opposes any extraterritorial measures. Regarding Syria, he expressed hope that the agreement reached between Damascus and representatives of the opposition for the establishment of a Constitutional Commission can bring results to end the war.

Timor‑Leste’s young democracy continues to assert itself, he said. The numerous elections that have taken place confirm its evolution. As a peaceful democratic country, it continues to engage in building a State based on the rule of law, good governance, strengthening State institutions, promoting human rights and gender equality and combating poverty. In August, it celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the referendum of 1999, which was organized by the United Nations. Timor‑Leste has a historical connection with the United Nations due to the Organization’s support for its struggle, he said.

KIM SONG ( Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ), said that unilateralism infringes on the sovereignty of many countries and the Security Council has been reduced into an instrument for the strategic interest of a specific country in total disregard of international justice, thus pursuing sanctions and pressure and even the regime changes in some countries. Consolidating peace and stability and achieving development on the Korean Peninsula depends on the full implementation of the Joint Statement by the United States and his country adopted on 12 June 2018. The two sides have made little progress and the situation has not come out of the vicious cycle of increased tension, which is entirely attributable to the political and military provocations perpetrated by the United States. Urging the United States to put aside its current method of calculation, he said: “It depends on the United States whether the DPRK-U.S. negotiations will become a window of opportunity or an occasion that will hasten the crisis.”

The historic inter‑Korean declarations are in a standstill, he pointed out, attributing the situation to the “double‑dealing behaviour” of the authorities in the Republic of Korea who performed the act of a “handshake of peace” before the world, but are introducing ultra‑modern offensive weapons behind the scenes and hold joint military exercises with the United States targeting his country. He called on the Republic of Korea to abandon its big‑Power worship and policy of dependence on foreign forces. Turning to sustainable development, he said that the Government and people of his country are making active efforts to attain the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Goals through the building of a powerful Socialist country. In 2020, the Government plans to submit its first voluntary national report on implementation of the Goals to the United Nations. It is vital for all Member States to create a peaceful environment in achieving the Goals, he said, expressing solidarity with Syria, Cuba and Venezuela, which face threats to their sovereignty.