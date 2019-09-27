Note: A complete summary of today's meetings will be available after their conclusion.

Opening Segment

TIJJANI MUHAMMAD-BANDE (Nigeria), President of the General Assembly, reminded the participants that they are here to safeguard the future of brothers and sisters in small island developing States. “The people we serve are looking to us for solutions to the existential challenges that threaten their ability to survive and hinder their opportunities to thrive. The climate crisis threatens food security and livelihoods. These States are often the hardest hit by climate events, yet they produce less than 1 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. “Multilateralism is not just about preventive measures — it is also about corrective measures to ensure equality, inclusion and social justice in every country,” he said.

It is only through global efforts such as the SIDS Accelerated Modalities of Action Pathway (also known as the Samoa Pathway) that the world can address challenges, including economic marginalization of small island developing States in their pursuit of a safe, prosperous and sustainable future, he said, stressing that priorities set out by these States must be central to efforts to realize the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. “These priorities must be matched by actions and partnerships,” he said, expressing confidence that “by striving together, we will succeed in delivering for all”.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary‑General of the United Nations, said that the climate emergency represents the single biggest threat to the survival of small island developing States. In these places, one natural disaster can erode a generation of development gains, he pointed out, citing examples in Barbuda, Dominica, and most recently in the Bahamas. About a quarter of the people in these States live five metres or less above sea level, and relocation could severely impact their societies and way of life, and even raise questions of sovereignty and national identity, he warned.

Noting that small island developing States have led the world in ambition and effort on the climate emergency, consistent with the 1.5 degree warming that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has advised is the upper limit for adaptation, he welcomed their commitment made on Monday at the Climate Action Summit to carbon neutrality and to move to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030. “But the climate crisis is piling injustice upon injustice,” he cautioned, explaining that despite contributing very little to global warming, small island developing States are paying the highest price. And because of their middle‑income status, many are “trapped in an accelerating and unsustainable cycle of disaster and debt”. It is time for the international community to make big decisions and big investments in these countries.

Stressing that today’s political declaration calls for ways to help them to manage disaster risk, invest in climate‑resilient infrastructure and transition to renewable energy, he urged international institutions to help these vulnerable States, particularly highly indebted middle‑income countries, to access finance. Small island developing States are “on the front lines of protecting and conserving the oceans that are the lifeblood of our planet”. The Intergovernmental Panel’s latest special report, released this week, warns that without major investments in adaptation, some island nations are likely to become uninhabitable.

Citing pollution, overfishing, acidification, loss of half of all living coral in the past 150 years and a tenfold increase in plastic pollution over the past four decades, he said that demands from industry, shipping, mining and tourism are decimating resources, including the fishing grounds that sustain many island communities. Small island countries also face high costs for transport, energy and infrastructure. They depend heavily on a few external markets, putting them at the mercy of price rises. Some are struggling with the security impact of illicit trafficking in people, weapons and drugs.

Mr. Guterres recalled an important principle he learned many years ago as an engineering trainee: “By solving a problem in its most challenging context, you solve it everywhere.” Supporting small island developing States to achieve the 2030 Agenda will provide tools and lessons to the entire world. Today’s global review of the Samoa Pathway is an opportunity for the international community to take stock of progress made and identify challenges. The United Nations system will continue to help Governments of small island States expand their activities and partnerships for sustainable development. Small island developing States are “a special case for sustainable development”. They require the concerted long‑term attention and investment of the entire international community, he stressed.

MICHAEL D. HIGGINS, President of Ireland , said that the climate crisis is the most dramatic demonstration of the precipice to which the international community has come. Did the occupants of the islands invite the sea to rise, he asked, pointing out that, on the contrary, despite being the first line of victims, they are at the forefront of the United Nations helping create agreements and commitments that will enable the Organization’s architecture to tackle the crisis. Calling for a new paradigm of connection between nature, human presence and culture, he applauded the small islands and coastal communities for their moral leadership.

The Declaration to be adopted today is not an academic document, he said, adding that the very word “disaster” has a different meaning in island life. Disaster that comes again and again is part of island life and in speaking of its financial costs, the international community must consider recurrence, anticipation, response, adaptation and protection. Also highlighting the intergenerational dimension, he stressed that it is not the island communities who benefit from fossil development and unsustainable consumption. Offering his perspective as an economist, he said the rules of markets must be reconfigured and given a new life through the prism of ecological and social cohesion.

JOSAIA VOREQE BAINIMARAMA, Prime Minister of Fiji , noting the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, acknowledged the Secretary‑General’s disappointment that his ambitious climate plans have gone unanswered. But in the Pacific islands, he said, people are grateful for his commitment and his recent visit during which he listened to their concerns about the existential threat they face. Expressing gratitude to the development partners, multilateral development banks, and the domestic and foreign investors who keep job markets and export revenues healthy in the islands, he pointed out that all this progress will be useless if the international community does not address the climate crisis.

Fiji, he continued, has listed the first sovereign bond by an emerging market and is planning for a customs bond. But it is crucial for developed countries to rethink the way they give assistance to developing countries, he said, highlighting several practical measures such as broadening debt‑for‑nature swaps and innovative financing through private and public sector capital. Development banks must place the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals over immediate investment returns, he said, also thanking the Secretary‑General for highlighting the challenges of small island developing States.

JASON MOMOA, a native Hawaiian, said human ego, fear and drive for profits are causing irreversible damage to the Earth. Small island developing States are at the forefront of the battle against the impacts of climate change. “Oceans are in crisis,” he said, pointing out that plastic garbage floating in the sea covers space larger than France. “We are diseases infecting the planet,” he said. Small island States are drowning in the sea. “We are doomed,” he said, warning that the critical tipping point is approaching. He went on to urge Governments and corporations to make a choice whether to pursue profits over the basic human rights of children. Calling for global unity for global crisis, he denounced the irresponsible stewardship of humankind. All lands float in the ocean like canoes. “We must guide the canoes in the direction of a healthy and abundant future,” he said.

VINZEALHAR AINJO KWANGIN NEN, youth representative from Papua New Guinea, read her poem, highlighting the implementation of the Samoa Pathway and youth empowerment, among other themes. She invited participants to imagine small islands as undivided land connected by “ocean pathways”, stressing that supporting the implementation of the Samoa Pathway would benefit all States. Turning to youth unemployment, she said that in her country there are 60,000 graduates yet only 10,000 available jobs. Young people are going to jail because they don’t have jobs. Despite these challenges, “I have faith in my tomorrow,” she said, quoting from her poem, stressing that youth are the leaders of today. “We come from an island but no man is an island,” she said.

MIA AMOR MOTTLEY, Prime Minister of Barbados , said: “I cannot come here and continue to act as if it is life as normal.” Thanking the Secretary‑General for “swimming against the tide”, she said that unfortunately the global community continues to be split at a time when the world does not have the luxury of time. “I don’t have the passion of Greta,” she said, noting that Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is 16 years old while she herself turned 54 recently. The international community has come to this point in time with a selfishness that is unparalleled. What is at stake for the oceans and the environment is far worse than what is contemplated. “Those of us who have a security pass to come into this building must recognize that we are here not just as representatives of our countries but as trustees for humanity itself,” she emphasized.

Noting that poverty eradication, education and inclusion — the themes of this year’s Assembly — cannot be effectively tackled without addressing climate change, she specified that the financial resources the islands call for — “small to you, large to us” — determine their ability to tackle disaster and restore economies. “What concerns me is that the opportunity and possibilities of the new economy are at our doorstep, yet we fail to grasp them,” she pointed out, recalling a question she was asked on Thursday as to whether coal factories are being condemned away. No one is condemning anything; rather it is a matter of preparing humans for a new life, she said, pointing out that ice factories have disappeared because people make ice at home. Condemning the arrogance of humankind in believing that “that which has happened to other species will not happen to us”, she lamented, adding, “reversing climate change is not beyond human ingenuity but our priorities are wrong.”