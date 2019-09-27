Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

Statements

PARAMASIVUM PILLAY VYAPOORY, Acting President of Mauritius , observed that this is “a critical year” for climate action and sustainable development, with slowing economic growth, disruptive climate change, inadequate education access, and declining humanitarian aid, especially in least developed countries and small island developing States. These challenges are exacerbated by conflicts between major global Powers, extremism and the refugee crisis.

No one is immune to the devastation wrought by climate change, as demonstrated by recent hurricanes, extreme heat events and melting ice caps, he continued. He called for stepping up financial commitments and living up to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, outlining Mauritius’ efforts in this regard, including the development of low‑carbon emission transport and a plan to double the percentage of renewable energy use by 2030.

Meanwhile, the midterm review of the SIDS Accelerated Modalities of Action Pathway (also known as the Samoa Pathway) showed that it required more funding and targeted partnerships to overcome implementation hurdles. Middle‑income countries like Mauritius face an uneven playing field and “arbitrary classifications” when trying to diversify the economy.

Touching on threats to the ocean, including overfishing and acidification, he outlined measures taken by Mauritius such as a plastics ban and sustainable fishing policy. Piracy, drug smuggling, marine pollution and pillage of marine resources are issues of concern in part of the Indian Ocean. Mauritius has worked to address these challenges, as Chair of the Indian Ocean Commission for the past two years, and by hosting this year’s meeting of the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia.

Global security and sustainable development are inextricably linked, he added, expressing concern about rising tensions on economic trade issues worldwide. He highlighted Africa’s efforts to foster peace on the continent through the recent launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area. Stressing the need for a peaceful solution to the “agonizingly stalled” Israeli‑Palestinian peace process, he welcomed the reform of the Security Council to make it more representative and reflect “the realities of our time”.

The United Nations General Assembly plays a central role in addressing decolonization, including in helping colonies achieve independence. Yet the work is not complete, regrettably, with the “unlawful excision” of the Chagos Archipelago in 1968 remaining unaddressed. The United Kingdom’s administration of the territory is “an unlawful act of a continuing character and should be brought to an end as rapidly as possible”. In light of General Assembly resolution 73/295 and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, he looked forward to the unconditional withdrawal of the United Kingdom’s colonial administration by 22 November and called for the resettlement of Mauritian nationals who have been forcibly removed from the region. He also hoped for the early resolution of the dispute with France over Tromelin Island.

MUHAMMAD JUSUF KALLA, Vice President of Indonesia , underlined the importance of multilateralism which has saved humankind from a world war for more than seven decades, delivered economic prosperity and unprecedented technological advances and fostered protection of human rights. Quoting the United Nations Charter Preamble, he said war and conflict have always brought about misery, destroyed years of development, and disrupted economies, education and health care, in short: destroyed the hope of achieving all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Peace in the Middle East will be impossible if the Palestine question is not resolved, he said, urging the international community to unite and find a solution in the form of “a united Palestine”. Recalling Indonesia’s commitment to peacekeeping, he expressed support for women’s involvement in those operations.

Underscoring the importance of sustainable regionalism, he said that for more than five decades, Indonesia, along with other Southeast Asian countries, has cultivated a culture of dialogue, cooperation and peaceful dispute settlement. He highlighted the importance of attaining the Goals by 2030, noting that in 2018 — for the first time in Indonesia’s history — poverty figures dropped to one digit, while 223 million Indonesians had the possibility of accessing health insurance and 18.7 million children facing poverty received student assistance. Indonesia is committed to strengthening its partnerships, both in the Pacific region and Africa, he said, recalling that the country hosted the Indonesia‑Africa Forum in 2018. More broadly, he urged respect for countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, underscoring Indonesia’s commitment to human rights through dialogue and cooperation, and recalling its candidacy to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2020‑2022 period.

THOMAS MOTSOAHAE THABANE, Prime Minister of Lesotho , said today’s international political landscape is marked by the re-emergence of hegemonic positions and unipolarity; climate change threatens populations around the world; and the problems of refugees and migration, armed conflict and violence, lack of respect for human rights and terrorism all transcend national borders. Emphasizing that the ideas exchanged during the many meetings convened this week should propel Member States to adopt and implement policies “that are responsive to the needs of our people”, he said domesticating the SDGs is a top priority.

In Lesotho, he said a national development plan guides the pursuit for inclusive economic growth, the creation of decent jobs and poverty reduction. The Government recently launched a Job and Investment Summit aimed at creating opportunities for more than 30,000 people, with a special focus on youth, women and persons with disabilities. The country also submitted its voluntary national review of SDGs implementation to the United Nations High‑Level Political Forum and is taking steps to raise the quality of its basic education system.

“We must nevertheless underscore the fact that achievement of the [SDGs] will elude us if due assistance to the least developed countries is not rendered,” he stressed. Commitments made must be fulfilled. Spotlighting Lesotho’s vulnerability to climate change — due largely to its location, size and topography — he said the Government is working to build resilience and reduce emissions by 10 per cent using internal resources, and by 25 per cent with external resources by 2030. Calling for additional international assistance in its adaptation efforts, in line with commitments made under the Paris Agreement, he called on all Member States to ratify that accord and fulfil their related obligations.

Reiterating the need for many countries to reform “archaic” laws and constitutions, he said those inherited from former colonial masters “are far removed from the realities of the twenty‑first century and must be done away with”. He outlined some of Lesotho’s own structural reforms, while expressing gratitude to the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Peacebuilding Fund and the European Union for their support. He also advocated reform of the Security Council, in line with the Common African Position as enshrined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, as “the only way the historical injustice done to Africa will be reversed”.

NARENDRA MODI, Prime Minister of India , noting that he speaks today on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians, said that in the world’s largest democracy, the highest ever number of votes brought the Government into power for a second term in 2019 with an even stronger mandate. The message that this mandate conveys has a wide and inspiring significance. When a developing country successfully implements the world’s biggest sanitation campaign with the Clean India Mission — building more than 110 million toilets in just five years — all its achievements are an inspiration to the world. When a developing country successfully runs the world’s biggest health assurance scheme, giving 500 million people 500,000 rupees annually for free treatment, the gains from that scheme show the world a new path.

And when a developing country launches for its citizens the world’s largest digital identification program — giving them a biometric identity and saving more than $20 billion by checking corruption — the modern systems that result from this project give the world new hope. By 2022, when India celebrates its seventy‑fifth Independence Day, it plans to build 20 million houses for the poor, he said. It will also work to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025. Such rapid changes are taking place in India because India is a great culture that is thousands of years old, one with its own vibrant traditions and which encompasses universal dreams. The core of India’s approach is public welfare through public participation.

Viewed from a historic and per capita emission perspective, India’s contribution to global warming is very low, he said. Yet, the country is a leader in addressing this issue. Among the effects of global warming is the increasing number and severity of natural disasters. As such, India has initiated a “Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure” to build infrastructure that withstands natural disasters. India has given the world Buddha’s message of peace, not war. Its voice against terrorism rings with seriousness and outrage, alerting the world about this evil. Terrorism is one of the biggest threats to the world and all humanity. “It is absolutely imperative that the world unites against terrorism,” he said. With technology bringing about sweeping change to social, personal and economic life, as well as to security and international relations, “a fragmented world is in the interests of no one. We do not have the option to confine ourselves within our boundaries,” he said. “We must give new direction to multilateralism and the United Nations.”

LEE HSIEN LOONG, Prime Minister of Singapore , praised the current world order based on multilateral institutions and international law, which has been critical for the survival of small nations such as his own. Singapore is a “staunch advocate” of the United Nations, he said, warning that nationalist, isolationist and protectionist sentiments will only lead to a more polarized, fragmented and unstable world. Despite frictions, countries are so interconnected that a multilateral approach is required to end poverty, pandemics and climate change.

Over seven decades, developed and developing countries have opened to trade and benefited from access to resources and markets, he said, citing China’s 2011 accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) as a milestone that not only helped to lift 850 million people from poverty, but charted a path for others to follow, including India and Singapore. He urged developed countries to keep trade and markets open in order to avoid a fragmented world with less prosperity, fewer jobs and dimmer prospects.

At the same time, he said some multilateral institutions are showing signs of weaknesses. The WTO, which struggles to reach consensus among its 164 members, needs new and better rules, particularly for digital services and intellectual property. The solution is not to bypass the institution, but rather, to reform it. He praised the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and the Chiang Mai Initiative, underscoring the importance of infrastructure funding by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank. It is essential to keep such agreements open and inclusive as to avoid “rival economic blocs or a bifurcated global economy”, he said.

As for climate change, he hailed the millions of students around the world who called for action. “We owe them a responsibility to act and they deserve full support”, he said, adding that in Singapore, a low‑lying island State vulnerable to sea level rise, takes this issue seriously. Singapore contributes 0.11 per cent of global CO2 emissions, and is committed to the Paris Agreement. More broadly, Singapore is working with the United Nations and its neighbours to understand the impact of climate change, notably through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Specialized Meteorological Centre, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Indeed, a new mindset must take hold, one acknowledging that each person has a duty to live sustainably and in harmony with the environment.

MARJAN ŠAREC, Prime Minister of Slovenia , declared: “Clearly, the world is in transition and international organizations are trying to follow accordingly.” In adjusting to shifting paradigms, it would be a grave mistake to do away with the fundamental principles that have guided the international community for nearly a century: sovereign equality, collective security, the progressive development of international law and fulfilment of obligations in good faith, peaceful dispute resolution, friendly cooperation and respect for human rights.

“Respecting these fundamental principles under the umbrella of the United Nations prevents us from sliding into a world chaos and global war,” he stressed, noting that in today’s interlinked world, everyone has a stake in the success of others. While nationalism and populism produce catchy formulas with easy appeal, genuine solutions are more complex and difficult, requiring a broader consensus. Once again, this week, the vast majority of Member States reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism. Joining Slovenia’s voice to that support, he pressed all States to abide by and defend the rules‑based order embodied in the United Nations Charter. Such respect is not a matter of opportunism or political will, but rather, a legal obligation.

Hailing progress in human rights protection over the past seven decades, he said such strides should never be taken for granted. “We have to resist all attempts to weaken existing human rights protection,” he said. Advocating greater opportunity for youth and older persons, he expressed concern about the shrinking space for human rights activists and underscored the importance of sexual and reproductive health and rights as the “cornerstones of gender equality”. Noting that gross violations tend to be early indicators of conflict, he said a swift and strong response to them is vital in order to prevent crises. Urging the Security Council to uphold the proposed Code of Conduct to refrain from veto use when addressing atrocity crimes, he outlined Slovenia’s commitment to conflict prevention and mediation and pledged its continued support to the Western Balkan region. Addressing climate change and transitioning to green economy are other strategic priorities, he said.

...