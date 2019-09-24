Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary‑General of the United Nations, noted that the Organization’s Charter sends a clear message to “put people first”, while recalling that during the first half of his mandate, he met and listened to people around the world who fear getting trampled, thwarted, left out and left behind. “We are living in a world of disquiet,” he said. People still believe in the spirit and ideas that underpin the United Nations, but the leaders of its Member States must deliver for them, he emphasized. There have been several positive developments over the past 12 months, including agreement just yesterday on a credible constitutional committee for Syria, yet across the global landscape, conflicts persist, terrorism is spreading and the risk of a new arms race is growing, he said, citing, among other things, unilateral actions that threaten a two‑State solution in the Middle East, as well as the alarming prospect of armed conflict in the Gulf, “the consequences of which the world cannot afford”.

Expressing hope that for the possibility of preserving the progress on non‑proliferation represented by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, he emphasized the importance of preventing crises as well as the need for mediation and a surge of diplomacy for peace, while paying tribute to the 80 peacekeepers, humanitarian workers and others who have died in 2019 while trying to better the lives of others. He went on to recall that he has advanced a new disarmament agenda, emphasizing that the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, known as the New START Treaty, must be extended in the near term. Efforts must also be made to address the heightened threat posed by ballistic missiles and to ensure a successful review of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in 2020. He noted that the situation on the Korean Peninsula remains uncertain and expressed his full support for efforts towards a new summit between the leaders of the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

He expressed fear, however, of a possible “great fracture”, with the world’s two largest global economies creating two separate and competing worlds, each with its own dominant currency, trade and financial rules, their own Internet and artificial intelligence capacities and its own zero‑sum geopolitical and military strategies. Everything possible must be done to stop the world from splitting in two and to maintain a universal system governed by respect for international law and strong multilateral institutions, he stressed. Describing human rights as universal and indivisible, he noted that they permeate the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and are among the best tools for preventing conflict, yet the world is not on track to fulfil the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Inequality is exploding and, sadly, one’s chances of living a life free of want depends more on one’s circumstances of birth than on their innate circumstances, he continued. Today’s Sustainable Development Goals Summit and tomorrow’s Dialogue on Development Financing provide opportunities to intensify ambition and maximize the promise of technology and innovation, he said. He went on to describe the climate emergency as a race that the world is losing, but which it can win “if we change our ways now”. What used to be called climate change is now a climate crisis and global warming is more accurately global heating, he emphasized. The international community must build on the momentum from the Climate Action Summit, which highlighted some solutions intended to reduce emissions, limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C and ensure carbon neutrality by 2050.

Emphasizing that people have a right to fundamental freedoms, he pointed out that decades of progress are being restricted, reversed, misinterpreted and mistrusted, amid impunity for violations of international humanitarian law, flourishing new forms of authoritarianism and narrowing civic space. Surveillance systems are expanding their reach, shredding the fabric of common humanity, he noted. With numbers of refugees and internally displaced persons at record levels, solidarity is on the run, he cautioned, underlining that the integrity of the international refuge‑protection regime must be restored, the promise of the global compact on refugees fulfilled and the adoption of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration reinforced. The human rights of all migrants must be respected, he stressed.

Reiterating that fear is gaining ground throughout the world, he called attention to United Nations initiatives to tackle hate speech and support efforts to uphold the right to religious freedom. Diversity is a richness, not a threat, and it is unacceptable in the twenty‑first century that women and men are persecuted due to their identity, beliefs or sexual orientation, he said. Gender equality is a question of power, which still lies overwhelmingly with men, and given current trends, he noted, it will take two centuries to close the economic empowerment gap. Turning to his efforts to reform and make the United Nations more effective, he said the Organization’s seventy‑fifth anniversary will provide an opportunity to renew the international community’s common project. The world’s problems are real, but so too is hope, he emphasized, urging Member States to restore trust, rebuild hope and move ahead together.

TIJJANI MUHAMMAD-BANDE (Nigeria), President of the seventy‑fourth session of the General Assembly, said it is deplorable that “we have remained far too long at the crossroads of human development”, emphasizing the need to join efforts to finding solutions to the untold hardships arising from violent conflict, terrorism, natural disasters, drugs and sex trafficking and illiteracy, among others, from which millions of people around the world suffer. Rising from the ashes of the Second World War in 1945, the United Nations was created to ensure that humankind will never again traverse such a destructive path, he recalled, pointing out that, despite occasional failings, the Organization helped humanity achieve much good, including the adoption of the 2030 Agenda. Implementing the Agenda’s 17 SDGs by 2030 must be a priority in the interest of the billions of people hoping that the work undertaken in the Assembly will galvanize efforts to eradicate poverty while ensuring zero hunger, quality education, climate action and inclusion, he said, adding that challenges will not be resolved by individual countries. Overcoming them requires focused cooperation, he stressed.

Outlining his presidency’s priorities for the seventy‑fourth session, he emphasized the need to ensure that the United Nations peace and security architecture is fit for the twenty‑first century while making prevention a priority. Eradicating poverty remains a great challenge globally, he said, urging countries to improve social‑protection systems and channel a significant proportion of Government spending into the marginalized or excluded groups most affected by poverty. Further, he called for the formation or strengthening of coalitions undertaking climate resilience and mitigation actions, pointing out that climate change exacerbates poverty and food shortages. It is also vital to ensure access to free quality primary and secondary education, as well as affordable and inclusive vocational and technical education. Underlining that no nation can develop beyond its educational capacity, particularly the capacity of its teachers, he said that ensuring inclusion, particularly as it relates to the rights and empowerment of youths, women and the disabled is the right thing to do, he pointed out, describing it as “a guarantor of the expansion of the economy”.

He went on to stress the need to prioritize cooperation, mutual interest and respect, and to avoid relapsing into the bitter rivalries of the past, also underscoring the importance of pooling resources and energies to address major global challenges confronting humanity. “Evidence abounds that we can do great things if we are courageous, steadfast and show empathy,” he said, citing historical and contemporary figures who reminded humanity that hope is not lost, including Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Jr., Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai and Imam Abubakar Abdullahi. “We should not forget that the fact that we stand in this magnificent Hall today, in the presence of leaders from around the globe, to debate how best to achieve the world of our collective dream, is a remarkable feat in itself,” he said, calling for focused attention to the suffering of billions of people around the world while stressing that crafting stronger cooperation is essential to creating a more peaceful and prosperous world. “We have no room for either cynicism or apathy,” he stressed. “We should strive, together, to deliver for all.”

