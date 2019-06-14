  1. Home
  2. General Assembly Elects 19 Economic and Social Council Members to Terms Beginning 1 January 2020, Adopts Resolution Commemorating Signing of United Nations Charter

Meetings Coverage
GA/12153
14 June 2019
Seventy-third Session, 90th Meeting (AM)

The General Assembly today elected 19 members of the Economic and Social Council, while also deciding to commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter on 26 June 2020, and to convene a high-level meeting marking the anniversary later that year.

Eighteen States were elected to the Economic and Social Council to serve three-year terms, beginning 1 January 2020.  Those were Australia, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, China, Colombia, Congo, Finland, Gabon, Latvia, Nicaragua, Montenegro, Norway, Panama, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, Switzerland and Thailand.

The new members were elected according to the following pattern:  Four from African States; four from Asia-Pacific States; three from Eastern European States; three from Latin American and Caribbean States; and four from Western European and other States.

Additionally, the Assembly held a by-election in which it selected Spain to complete the remaining term recently relinquished by Turkey, commencing 1 January 2020 and expiring on 31 December 2020.

As of 1 January 2020, the remaining States making up the 54-member organ will be:  Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Iran, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Luxembourg, Malawi, Mali, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Pakistan, Paraguay, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United States and Uruguay.

In other business, the Assembly adopted a resolution titled, “Commemoration of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations”.  By its terms, it decided to convene a high-level meeting on 21 September 2020 under the theme “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism”; to hold commemoration activities on 26 June 2020 to mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of the signing of the Organization’s Charter; and to observe United Nations Day on 24 October 2020.

Delivering brief remarks, the representative of the European Union called for the close and active engagement of civil society and non-governmental stakeholders in the seventy-fifth anniversary events.  

The Assembly will reconvene at a date and time to be announced.

Voting Results to Fill Remaining Term of One Current Council Member

Western-European and Other States

Number of ballot papers:

188

Number of invalid ballots:

0

Number of valid ballots:

188

Abstentions:

7

Number of Members present and voting:

181

Required majority:

121

Number of votes obtained by country:

 

Spain:

180

Turkey:

1

Voting Results for General Elections

African States

Number of ballot papers:

191

Number of invalid ballots:

0

Number of valid ballots:

191

Abstentions:

0

Number of Members present and voting:

191

Required majority:

128

Number of votes obtained by country:

 

Benin

190

Congo

188

Botswana

187

Gabon

187

Cameroon

1

Democratic Republic of the Congo

1

Asia-Pacific States

Number of ballot papers:

191

Number of invalid ballots:

0

Number of valid ballots:

191

Abstentions:

1

Number of Members present and voting:

190

Required majority:

127

Number of votes obtained by country:

 

Thailand

186

Republic of Korea

183

Bangladesh

181

China

177

Eastern European States

Number of ballot papers:

191

Number of invalid ballots:

0

Number of valid ballots:

191

Abstentions:

1

Number of Members present and voting:

190

Required majority:

127

Number of votes obtained by country:

 

Latvia

179

Montenegro

178

Russian Federation

174

Latin American and Caribbean States

Number of ballot papers:

191

Number of invalid ballots:

0

Number of valid ballots:

191

Abstentions:

1

Number of Members present and voting:

190

Required majority:

127

Number of votes obtained by country:

 

Nicaragua

184

Colombia

172

Panama

171

Western European and Other States

Number of ballot papers:

191

Number of invalid ballots:

0

Number of valid ballots:

191

Abstentions:

6

Number of Members present and voting:

185

Required majority:

124

Number of votes obtained by country:

 

Switzerland

178

Finland

177

Norway

175

Australia

170

Belgium

1

Greece

1

Italy

1

 

For information media. Not an official record.